Uttarakhand women to get free bus travel on Aug 28-29 for Raksha Bandhan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced free travel for women in state-run buses on August 28 and 29 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Under the decision, women travelling within Uttarakhand on buses operated by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will be eligible for 100% fare exemption on both days. The state government has issued an order directing the corporation to make the necessary arrangements.

Free travel on August 28 and 29 The initiative is aimed at facilitating the movement of women during Raksha Bandhan, when many travel to meet their parents and other family members. The government said the free travel facility would help make their journeys more convenient while providing financial relief during the festival.

The exemption will apply to women travelling within the state on UTC-operated buses. They will not have to pay the fare for their journeys on August 28 and 29.

Government to reimburse transport corporation According to the government order issued by Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, the expenditure incurred by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation due to the free travel facility will be reimbursed by the state government.

The Transport Department has directed the corporation to take immediate necessary action in accordance with the order and ensure implementation of the facility during the two-day period.

Focus on women's mobility Raksha Bandhan sees increased travel as families come together to celebrate the festival. The government said the initiative is intended to provide women with access to public transport without the additional cost of fares during the period.

The move is being positioned by the state government as an initiative aimed at supporting women's mobility and providing them financial relief during the festival.

With the order now issued, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation will be responsible for making the required arrangements to implement the fare exemption across its buses operating within the state on August 28 and 29.