Weekly Panchang October 7-13: Transits, Auspicious Muhurat & Festivals

The festive season continues this week. One of the most popular festivals in India, Karwa Chauth, will be celebrated on October 13. No major planetary transits are due this week. As Venus is combust, solemnization of marriages continues to remain prohibited in Hindu culture. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available only on October 7 (06:17 PM to 05:24 AM, Oct 08)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on October 7 (07:26 AM to 06:17 PM), October 9 (04:21 PM to 06:19 AM, Oct 10) and October 10 (06:19 AM to 04:02 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Chitra nakshatra on October 11, Tuesday, at 2:00 AM

Sun and Saturn form a favourable angle connection of 120-degree on October 12, Wednesday, at 6:34 AM

Mercury and Jupiter form a challenging angle of 180-degreee on October 12, Wednesday, at 12:51 PM

Venus enters Chitra nakshatra on October 13, Thursday, at 1:57 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ashwina/Sharad Purnima (Sunday, October 9): Ashwin Purnima falls on the Full Moon Day during the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. It is celebrated as a harvest festival and it marks the end of monsoon. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in the night. Ashwin Purnima is also known as Sharad Purnima, Kojagari Purnima and Kuanr Purnima.

Karthik month (Monday. October 10): Kartik Month 2022 begins on October 10 and ends on November 8 as per the Hindu calendar. Karva Chauth and Diwali are the most important festivals observed in this month. People take bath early morning at home or perform holy dip in sacred rivers. They then chant the holy names of Lord Vishnu or chant Damodarastakam.

Karwa Chauth (Thursday, October 13): The fasting of Karwa Chauth and its rituals are observed by married women for the long life of their husband. Married women worship Lord Shiva and His family including Lord Ganesha and break the fast only after sighting and making the offerings to the moon. The fasting of Karwa Chauth is strict and observed without taking any food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the sighting of the moon in the night.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 7: 10:41 AM to 12:09 PM

October 8: 09:13 AM to 10:41 AM

October 9: 04:31 PM to 05:58 PM

October 10: 07:46 AM to 09:13 AM

October 11: 03:02 PM to 04:29 PM

October 12: 12:07 PM to 01:34 PM

October 13: 01:34 PM to 03:00 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

