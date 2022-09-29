Weekly Panchang September 30-October 6: Transits, Auspicious Muhurat & Festivals

The festive season is on and this week will witness celebration of Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Dusshera or Vijayadashami. While no major planetary transits will take place, combustion of Venus from October 2 for a period of 50 days is not considered auspicious for matters related to marriage. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhurata is available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available only on September 30 (06:13 AM to 04:19 AM, Oct 01)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on September 30 (06:13 AM to 04:19 AM, Oct 01) and October 5 (06:16 AM to 06:17 AM, Oct 06)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Jupiter in opposition at 180-degree angle on October 1, Saturday, at 11:39 PM

Venus Tara Asta on October 2, Sunday, at 05:50 AM

Mercury’s ecliptic crossing October 2, Sunday, at 10:29 AM

Venus enters Hasta nakshatra on October 2, Sunday, at 9:45 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Saraswati Avahan (Sunday, October 2): The first day of Saraswati Puja during Navratri Puja is known as Saraswati Avahan. Avahan means invocation of Goddess Saraswati. The auspicious muhurata is from 08:52 AM to 02:32 PM.

Saraswati Puja (Monday, October 3): The second day of Saraswati Puja during Navratri is known as Saraswati Pradhan Puja Day. Pradhan Puja day is the main Saraswati Puja day. The auspicious muhurata is from 07:31 AM to 01:09 PM.

Durga Ashtami (Monday, October 3): Maha Durgashtami, is second day of Durga Puja. Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Durga Puja. Durga Puja on Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja.

Maha Navami (Tuesday, October 4): Mahanavami is third and final day of Durga Puja. On Maha Navami Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini which means the Annihilator of the Buffalo Demon. It is believed that on Maha Navami day Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

Vijayadashami/Dusshera (Wednesday, October 5): Vijayadashami is celebrated as victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana and also triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 30: 10:42 AM to 12:11 PM

October 1: 09:12 AM to 10:41 AM

October 2: 04:37 PM to 06:06 PM

October 3: 07:44 AM to 09:12 AM

October 4: 03:07 PM to 04:35 PM

October 5: 12:09 PM to 01:38 PM

October 6: 01:37 PM to 03:05 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

