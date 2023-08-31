Weekly Panchanga from September 1-7, 2023: Janmashtami, Bhadrapada month, Auspicious Muhurtas

The week marks the auspicious start of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, signifying a time of spiritual progress and devotion. Additionally, we anticipate the joyous celebration of Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. As Jupiter begins its retrograde motion, a period of introspection and reevaluation unfolds, prompting us to delve into personal growth. Talking of muhurta, auspicious timings are available for the purchase and sale of property and vehicle. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 1 (05:59 AM to 02:56 PM) and September 7 (10:25 AM to 06:02 AM, Sep 08)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 6 (03:37 PM to 06:02 AM, Sep 07) and September 7 (06:02 AM to 04:14 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Saturn at an angle of 150-degree on September 2, Saturday, at 2:28 AM

Mars enters in Hasta nakshatra on September 3, Sunday, at 7:25 AM

Jupiter becomes retrograde on September 4, Monday, at 7:39 PM

Venus and Sun at 30-degree angle on September 5, Tuesday, at 6:09 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Start of Bhadrapada month (Friday, September 1): Bhadrapada month begins on September 1, 2023 in North India. Bhadrapad is associated with the god Vishnu, and is a time for introspection and spiritual growth. It is the sixth month in the Hindu lunar calendar and is also known as Bhadra or Bhadrapada or Bhado or Bhadrav.

Bhadrapada month begins on September 1, 2023 in North India. Bhadrapad is associated with the god Vishnu, and is a time for introspection and spiritual growth. It is the sixth month in the Hindu lunar calendar and is also known as Bhadra or Bhadrapada or Bhado or Bhadrav. Kajari Teej (Saturday, September 2): The festival is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is also known as Badi Teej, Satudi Teej, or Kajri Teej. Married women fast for the day in order to pray for the well-being of their husbands and children.

The festival is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is also known as Badi Teej, Satudi Teej, or Kajri Teej. Married women fast for the day in order to pray for the well-being of their husbands and children. Janmashtami (Thursday, September 7): It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. On this day, people offer prayers and offerings to Lord Krishna.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 1: 10:45 AM to 12:21 PM

September 2: 09:10 AM to 10:45 AM

09:10 AM to 10:45 AM September 3: 05:06 PM to 06:41 PM

05:06 PM to 06:41 PM September 4: 07:35 AM to 09:10 AM

07:35 AM to 09:10 AM September 5: 03:29 PM to 05:04 PM

September 6: 12:19 PM to 01:54 PM

12:19 PM to 01:54 PM September 7: 01:53 PM to 03:28 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON