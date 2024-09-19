Weekly Panchanga from September 20-26, 2024: Pitru Paksha, Mercury Transit in Virgo, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, the sacred period of Pitru Paksha or Shradh continues, a time dedicated to honouring our ancestors and seeking their blessings for prosperity, happiness, and overall well-being. As we reflect on the spiritual significance of this period, the planetary movements bring noteworthy shifts that may influence our lives. Mercury will transit through its exalted sign, Virgo, bringing clarity in communication, organisation, and intellectual pursuits. Additionally, Jupiter will be moving through Mrigashirsha Nakshatra’s Pada, a time that fosters growth, learning, and the pursuit of wisdom. For those looking to make important financial decisions, this week presents auspicious muhurta for selling and purchasing property and vehicles, offering opportunities for material gains. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 26, Thursday (06:12 AM to 11:34 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 26, Thursday (06:12 AM to 11:34 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious Vehicle Purchase muhurta is available this week.

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter in a 90-degree square on September 21 (Saturday) at 02:17 PM

Mercury enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on September 21 (Saturday) at 03:11 PM

Jupiter transits Mrigashirsha Pada on September 22 (Sunday) at 07:14 PM

Mercury transits Virgo sign on September 23 (Monday) at 10:15 AM

Venus enters Swati Nakshatra on September 24 (Tuesday) at 01:20 AM

Venus and Sun at a semi-sextile on September 25 (Wednesday) at 04:49 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Tritiya Shraddha (September 20, Friday): Tritiya Shraddha is a day to honour ancestors who passed away on the third lunar day (Tritiya). Families perform rituals and offer food to seek blessings, ensuring peace for departed souls and spiritual growth for the living.

Tritiya Shraddha is a day to honour ancestors who passed away on the third lunar day (Tritiya). Families perform rituals and offer food to seek blessings, ensuring peace for departed souls and spiritual growth for the living. Chaturthi Shraddha (September 21, Saturday): Chaturthi Shraddha honours those who passed on the fourth lunar day (Chaturthi). Families perform rituals, offer food, and pray for the peace of their ancestors' souls. This day fosters spiritual connection, seeking blessings for prosperity and harmony.

Chaturthi Shraddha honours those who passed on the fourth lunar day (Chaturthi). Families perform rituals, offer food, and pray for the peace of their ancestors' souls. This day fosters spiritual connection, seeking blessings for prosperity and harmony. Maha Bharani (September 21, Saturday): Maha Bharani holds great spiritual significance. Devotees perform rituals to honour departed souls and ancestors. This day is believed to cleanse negative karmic influences, bringing peace to the departed and prosperity, growth, and protection to the living.

Maha Bharani holds great spiritual significance. Devotees perform rituals to honour departed souls and ancestors. This day is believed to cleanse negative karmic influences, bringing peace to the departed and prosperity, growth, and protection to the living. Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi (September 21, Saturday): Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe fasting, offer prayers to remove obstacles and seek blessings for wisdom and prosperity. The day's special moonrise darshan is believed to bring divine grace and fulfil devotees' heartfelt desires.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe fasting, offer prayers to remove obstacles and seek blessings for wisdom and prosperity. The day's special moonrise darshan is believed to bring divine grace and fulfil devotees' heartfelt desires. Panchami Shraddha (September 22, Sunday): Panchami Shraddha is a day to honour ancestors who passed on the fifth lunar day (Panchami). Families perform rituals and offer food to ensure peace for their ancestors' souls. This observance is believed to bring the family blessings, harmony, and spiritual well-being.

Panchami Shraddha is a day to honour ancestors who passed on the fifth lunar day (Panchami). Families perform rituals and offer food to ensure peace for their ancestors' souls. This observance is believed to bring the family blessings, harmony, and spiritual well-being. Shashthi Shraddha (September 23, Monday): Shashthi Shraddha is dedicated to honouring ancestors who passed on the sixth lunar day (Shashthi). Families perform rituals and offer prayers to bring peace to the departed souls. It is believed to bestow blessings of prosperity, harmony, and spiritual upliftment to the family.

Shashthi Shraddha is dedicated to honouring ancestors who passed on the sixth lunar day (Shashthi). Families perform rituals and offer prayers to bring peace to the departed souls. It is believed to bestow blessings of prosperity, harmony, and spiritual upliftment to the family. Saptami Shraddha (September 23, Monday): Saptami Shraddha is a day to honour ancestors who passed on the seventh lunar day (Saptami). Families perform sacred rituals and offer food to ensure peace and liberation for their ancestors' souls, seeking blessings for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual well-being.

Saptami Shraddha is a day to honour ancestors who passed on the seventh lunar day (Saptami). Families perform sacred rituals and offer food to ensure peace and liberation for their ancestors' souls, seeking blessings for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Ashtami Shraddha (September 24, Tuesday): Ashtami Shraddha honours ancestors who passed on the eighth lunar day (Ashtami). Families perform rituals and offer food to seek peace for the departed souls. This day is believed to bring spiritual growth, protection, and blessings of prosperity to the living family members.

Ashtami Shraddha honours ancestors who passed on the eighth lunar day (Ashtami). Families perform rituals and offer food to seek peace for the departed souls. This day is believed to bring spiritual growth, protection, and blessings of prosperity to the living family members. Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends (September 24, Tuesday): Mahalakshmi Vrat concludes on September 24, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Ashtami. This 16-day vrat is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Devotees offer prayers and perform rituals, seeking her blessings for financial stability, abundance, and protection, as the vrat's completion marks a time for gratitude and grace.

Mahalakshmi Vrat concludes on September 24, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Ashtami. This 16-day vrat is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Devotees offer prayers and perform rituals, seeking her blessings for financial stability, abundance, and protection, as the vrat's completion marks a time for gratitude and grace. Navami Shraddha (September 25, Wednesday): Navami Shraddha is dedicated to honouring ancestors who passed on the ninth lunar day (Navami). Families perform rituals and offer food in remembrance, seeking peace for the departed souls. This day is believed to bring blessings, protection, and prosperity to the living.

Navami Shraddha is dedicated to honouring ancestors who passed on the ninth lunar day (Navami). Families perform rituals and offer food in remembrance, seeking peace for the departed souls. This day is believed to bring blessings, protection, and prosperity to the living. Jivitputrika Vrat (September 25, Wednesday): Jivitputrika Vrat is a significant fast undertaken by mothers for the well-being and long life of their children. Devotees observe strict fasting, perform rituals, and offer prayers to Goddess Parvati, seeking blessings for their children's health, prosperity, and happiness.

Jivitputrika Vrat is a significant fast undertaken by mothers for the well-being and long life of their children. Devotees observe strict fasting, perform rituals, and offer prayers to Goddess Parvati, seeking blessings for their children's health, prosperity, and happiness. Dashami Shraddha (September 26, Thursday): Dashami Shraddha is a day dedicated to honouring ancestors who passed on the tenth lunar day (Dashami). Families perform rituals and offer food to seek peace and liberation for their ancestors' souls, receiving blessings for prosperity, harmony, and protection in return.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 20: 10:43 AM to 12:14 PM

10:43 AM to 12:14 PM September 21: 09:11 AM to 10:43 AM

09:11 AM to 10:43 AM September 22: 04:46 PM to 06:17 PM

04:46 PM to 06:17 PM September 23: 07:41 AM to 09:12 AM

07:41 AM to 09:12 AM September 24: 03:14 PM to 04:44 PM

03:14 PM to 04:44 PM September 25: 12:12 PM to 01:43 PM

12:12 PM to 01:43 PM September 26: 01:42 PM to 03:12 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

