Weekly Panchanga from September 6-12, 2024: Mars in Ardra, Ganesh Chaturthi, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga is filled with significant astrological events that will influence our lives in various ways. This week, we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a time to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. This is an ideal moment to focus on new beginnings, clear away negativity, and invite positivity into our lives. Talking of transits, the Sun and Saturn are in deep opposition, creating a tension that might bring challenges, particularly in balancing responsibilities and personal goals. However, it’s also a time for growth and understanding. Mars will enter Ardra Nakshatra, bringing intense energy and a drive to overcome obstacles. This placement encourages us to face challenges head-on with determination. Another important event is the Sun and Jupiter forming a deep square, which could lead to moments of frustration but also opportunities for learning and expanding our horizons. This is also an auspicious time for making any purchases, especially those relating to vehicles and property. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 12, Thursday (06:05 AM to 06:05 AM, Sep 13).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 12, Thursday (06:05 AM to 06:05 AM, Sep 13). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 6, Friday (06:02 AM to 03:01 PM), September 8, Sunday (06:03 AM to 03:31 PM) and September 9, Monday (06:04 PM to 09:53 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Ardra Nakshatra on September 6 (Friday) at 12:06 PM

Sun and Saturn at a deep opposition (180-degree angle) on September 8 (Sunday) at 10:02 AM

Ketu transits Hasta Pada on September 9 (Monday) at 01:51 AM

Venus and Saturn at a deep 150-degree angle on September 11 (Wednesday) at 04:19 PM

Mercury and Mars at a deep semi-sextile (60-degree angle) on September 12 (Thursday) at 09:09 AM

Sun and Jupiter at a deep square (90-degree angle) on September 12 (Thursday) at 04:19 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Varaha Jayanti (September 6, Friday): Varaha Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the third incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the form of Varaha, which is a boar to save the Earth from the demon Hiranyaksha. People pray to Lord Varaha to seek protection, wealth and spiritual advancement and perform puja for this avatar.

Hartalika Teej (September 6, Friday): Hartalika Teej is one of the most important festivals for Hindu married women. It is dedicated to the Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They fast, pray for a good husband and perform some ceremonies. It represents love, commitment and the ability of the union to stand the test of time.

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 7, Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in the Bhadrapada month on the Shukla Chaturthi Purnima. This is a propitious festival that commemorates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, known as the god of removal of obstacles. Blessings are sought for prosperity, wisdom, and success, and people take idols home, offer prayers, and celebrate with joy and pomp.

Rishi Panchami (September 8, Sunday): It is the day when people pay respect to seven of the most important sages in the Hindu pantheon called Saptarishi. This is a day that women celebrate through fasting and other related ceremonies to wash their sins as they believe they are impure. The day is dedicated to dedication, chastity, and asceticism.

Skanda Sashti (September 9, Monday): This festival is dedicated to Lord Murugan, the warrior form of God and the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. People offer prayers and have fasts to receive his favour to fight, win, and be protected from all that is evil. The day represents the victory of light over darkness; people offer prayers and perform puja enthusiastically.

Lalita Saptami (September 10, Tuesday): It is dedicated to Goddess Lalita, an avatar of Goddess Parvati. People pray to her for beauty, wealth and power. It is celebrated through various religious ceremonies, offerings and prayers to celebrate the divine feminine energy and her blessings.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana (September 10, Tuesday): Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is an important event in Maharashtra. On this day, Goddess Gauri, an incarnation of Parvati, is welcomed into the houses. It is the first day of a three-day festival to pray for prosperity, fertility, and blessings. People celebrate and pray to the goddess to seek her blessings.

Radha Ashtami (September 11, Wednesday): Radha Ashtami falls on Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami. It is the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha – the most beloved of Lord Krishna. The devotees worship Radha for love, devotion and anand or spiritual delight. It is observed through pujas, vrats, and kirtans, which emphasise the love of Radha for Krishna.

Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins (September 11, Wednesday): Mahalakshmi Vrat, which begins on September 11, 2024, is a 16-day fast in honour of Goddess Mahalakshmi, also known as the goddess of wealth. People in general and women in particular abstain from food and perform puja to appease the goddess and bring fortune, joy, and prosperity to their homes. The vrat signifies devotion, prosperity, and togetherness of the family.

Durva Ashtami (September 11, Wednesday): This day is dedicated to worshipping Durva grass, considered auspicious and sacred to Lord Ganesha. It is a tradition that people make offerings to deities like Lord Ganesha by presenting Durva grass to seek good health, long life and prosperity. The day also focuses on the importance of this sacred grass in the Hindu rituals.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 06: 10:45 AM to 12:19 PM

10:45 AM to 12:19 PM September 07: 09:10 AM to 10:45 AM

09:10 AM to 10:45 AM September 08: 05:00 PM to 06:34 PM

05:00 PM to 06:34 PM September 09: 07:37 AM to 09:11 AM

07:37 AM to 09:11 AM September 10: 03:25 PM to 04:58 PM

03:25 PM to 04:58 PM September 11: 12:17 PM to 01:51 PM

12:17 PM to 01:51 PM September 12: 01:50 PM to 03:23 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

