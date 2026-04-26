Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Read your Tarot prediction from April 26-May 2, 2026

Aries This week feels like a point where you stop waiting and start deciding. Something has dragged long enough. You may not even be angry now, just done. That mood helps. Once you become clear, others also stop playing around. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between April 26 to May 1, 2026. (Pixabay)

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus You’ll want life to feel simpler this week. Less clutter, less overthinking, less unnecessary talking. A practical matter around money, home, or daily routine needs a little attention, but it is manageable. Don’t make it heavier than it is. Small fixes will help more than big promises.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini There is movement around you, but this time it feels useful, not random. One conversation can actually lead somewhere. That said, don’t reply too fast just because you can. Listen first. You’ll understand more when you stop trying to stay one step ahead of everyone. Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer This week makes you notice where you’ve been too available. Not because people are bad, but because you’ve been stretching yourself quietly, that needs to reduce now. You can care and still keep limits. In fact, your peace improves the moment you stop over-accommodating.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Day: Friday

Leo You don’t need to make a scene to prove a point this week. In fact, the calmer you are, the stronger you look. Something related to work, public image, or responsibility may need your proper attention. Handle it well and move on. No need to turn everything into a battle.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo You’ve had a few things sitting in the background, half-done, half-ignored, and now they’re annoying you. Good. Finish them. This is not a week for dramatic change, just clean-up. Also, ask clearly for what you need. People are not mind readers, no matter how obvious it feels to you.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra Something feels more balanced now, mostly because you are seeing it more clearly. A person may become more consistent, or maybe you stop expecting what they were never really offering. Either way, it helps. Keep things warm, but don’t bend so much that you lose your own shape.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio This week is less emotional than practical, and that is actually good for you. You need steadiness more than intensity right now. A routine, money matter, or future plan benefits from discipline. Quiet work suits you this week. Not everything needs to be announced while it is still taking shape. Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius There is a lighter current this week. You may laugh more, flirt more, create more, or simply feel less burdened for a bit. Take that seriously. Joy is not a distraction all the time. Something fun, spontaneous, or slightly unexpected may refresh you more than any serious plan can.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn You may look normal from the outside, but inwardly you need some quiet. Home energy matters more this week. So does rest. So does not carrying everyone else’s pressure like it belongs to you. Pull back where needed. You’ll return stronger after that, not weaker.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius A message, meeting, or simple exchange may matter more than you first think. So don’t dismiss communication this week. Speak properly. Follow up where needed. Your ideas are landing better now, but only if you finish your thought instead of disappearing halfway into another one.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Thursday

Pisces This week brings your attention to what is draining you a little too much. Could be money. Could be energy. Could be time going into the wrong place. Once you notice it, you’ll know what to do. One practical choice helps you feel steadier almost immediately.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Dr. Madhu Kotiya

(Spiritual Counselor, Energy healer, Clairvoyant Psychis, Tarot Reader, Numerologist)

Email: madhukotiya@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: 98732-83331