Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Read your Tarot prediction from May 3-9, 2026
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 2-May 8, 2026. Read what the cards have in store for all the zodiac signs for this week.
Aries
This week feels lighter compared to the last one. You may finally understand what truly needs your attention and what doesn’t, and that clarity itself will save time. Someone around you may still act unpredictably, but you don’t need to match that energy. Stay focused on what matters. One clear decision will be more useful than many scattered efforts.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Lucky Colour: Red
Taurus
You may feel a bit protective of your space this week, and that’s completely fair. Too many opinions or unnecessary interference can feel draining. Stick to what feels calm and steady. A simple routine, one practical solution, and less emotional involvement will help you feel more balanced.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Day: Monday
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Gemini
This week brings movement, but in a calm and organised way. Things may slowly start falling into place. A reply you’ve been waiting for could arrive, or a conversation may turn out better than expected. Just don’t overdo it, avoid over explaining or trying to control everything. Let things unfold naturally.
Lucky Number: 13{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Number: 13{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Day: Friday{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Day: Friday{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Cancer{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Cancer{{/usCountry}}
You may feel more observant than expressive this week, and that’s okay. Not everything needs an immediate reaction. In fact, quiet observation may reveal more than direct questions right now. Something in a close relationship may become clearer, not through words, but through consistent behaviour. Trust what you notice.{{/usCountry}}
You may feel more observant than expressive this week, and that’s okay. Not everything needs an immediate reaction. In fact, quiet observation may reveal more than direct questions right now. Something in a close relationship may become clearer, not through words, but through consistent behaviour. Trust what you notice.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Number: 9{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Number: 9{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Day: Thursday{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Day: Thursday{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Colour: Silver
Leo{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Colour: Silver
Leo{{/usCountry}}
This week asks for patience and maturity rather than speed. You may feel like taking charge quickly, but a calm approach will work better. A responsibility or work matter may need steady handling instead of pressure. Also, try not to react to small issues, some things simply don’t deserve your energy.{{/usCountry}}
This week asks for patience and maturity rather than speed. You may feel like taking charge quickly, but a calm approach will work better. A responsibility or work matter may need steady handling instead of pressure. Also, try not to react to small issues, some things simply don’t deserve your energy.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Lucky Colour: Gold
Virgo
There’s a practical and productive energy around you this week, and it suits you well. It’s a good time to organise, complete tasks, and clear pending work. Just don’t push yourself too much. Your body may need rest even if your mind wants to keep going. Balance both.
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Day: Saturday
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Libra
You may feel less interested in explaining yourself this week, and that’s okay. Not every situation needs a full emotional explanation. A relationship matter may improve when you stop trying to keep everything perfectly smooth. Let things be real. That honesty can bring more peace than pretending everything is fine.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Day: Sunday
Lucky Colour: Baby Pink
Scorpio
This week feels quiet and private. You may prefer to keep your plans to yourself and observe more than speak, and that’s a good approach right now. Timing matters, so there’s no need to reveal everything yet. Just stay alert with details, especially in money or trust-related matters.
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Day: Monday
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Sagittarius
You may feel pulled in two directions, one side wants freedom, while the other knows something important needs attention. Don’t avoid the boring but necessary work. Once that is handled, your mood will lift quickly. A spontaneous plan or social moment may bring unexpected joy.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Day: Thursday
Lucky Colour: Purple
Capricorn
This week feels calm, steady, and useful. You don’t need noise, you need clarity. A personal matter may become easier when you focus on what is actually happening instead of what should happen. Also, don’t push yourself too hard out of habit. Know when to pause.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Day: Friday
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Aquarius
There’s a restless but positive energy around you this week. It may help you break out of a stuck situation. A new idea or opportunity may appear suddenly, don’t ignore it just because it seems small. Stay open and curious. Sometimes the best things arrive quietly.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Pisces
This week feels more grounded for you. While your thoughts may still wander, there’s also a stronger push to get practical, especially about money, routine, or expectations. You don’t need to lose your softness, just give it a little structure. One sensible decision can make a bigger difference than expected.
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Day :Saturday
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Dr. Madhu Kotiya
(Spiritual Counselor, Energy healer, Clairvoyant Psychis, Tarot Reader, Numerologist)
Email: madhukotiya@gmail.com
Website: https://madhukotiya.com/
Contact: 98732-83331