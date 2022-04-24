Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 24-April 30, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Ace of Wands

Those in the creative fields may enjoy andhave a financially rewarding week.Your partner is likely to place an enormous amount of trust in you. Enjoy this unexpected affection and don’t hold back when asked to respond positively. You are likely to receive financial gains from investments made in the past in immovable assets.Work may remain demanding all week. Hard work and dedication may help you stand out from the competition. If you cannot find a common language with your loved ones, try to involve more experienced people. Health advises you to abandon the oil-rich dishes and opt for plant foods rich in fibre. A big decision about a purchase or sale of a house or property may be on your mind. Consult with your family first.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour:Cream

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Chariot

Career: Three of Wands

You may be able to accomplish difficult tasks with your willpower and ability to mould yourself easily. The workplace is likely to be charged up with a positive vibe this week. You may be able to finish off your targets before time. The week brings good prospects on the financial front. Those involved in a family business or trade may make handsome profits.Relaxation techniques may greatly help to relieve stress and muscle pain.You may have to keep the relationship a closely guarded secret until you both decide to take it to the next level.A spontaneous visit with friends or organising a get-together for the family is likely to energise you. You will need to be alert about your property decisions and avoid carelessness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Strength

Career: Three of Swords

You may experience a boost in your confidence level, which is likely to help you perform better. A monetary benefit or social recognition for a job done perfectly is foreseen. Investments in speculations may bring small profits, so you can go ahead with your plans.Proper medication, modifications in the diet may keep chronic ailments at bay. There may be celebratory events at home and your loved ones are likely to take part in them wholeheartedly.Everything goes lovingly in your romantic relationship, and your partner is likely to be very loyal and endearing. Those negotiating a property can expect to close the deal favourably on profitable terms.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour:Rose

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Ace of Wands

Luck is likely to be on your side and better days ahead are on the cards for you. You may get to reconnect with old friends and have a fun time together in their company. Working professionals may receive opportunities to work on prestigious overseas assignments. Give your significant other due attention to bring romance back into your loving relationship. You are likely to put the surplus capital in stocks or buy a vehicle in the coming days.You may succeed in building a stronger relationship with children. Your selfless attitude promotes mutual understanding among other members. Some of you may have to try hard to get rid of recurring ailments troubling you for long now. Take proper care while holidaying with young children.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Coins

Your quest for self-awareness and growth as an individual may make you double up your efforts. You might not want to stop till you achieve your targets.Celebration of an auspicious occasion may spread joy and cheer in the homely atmosphere. Minor aches and pains are likely to aggravate, causing you discomfort. You may have to take a break from work to rest well. Money from an additional income source may not be enough to balance your expenditures, so watch your expenses. Avoid sharing your plans with co-workers or casual acquaintances as the risk of being deceived is too high. Romance may remain exciting as your partner is likely to reciprocate your feelings.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Nine of Wands

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

Your courageous nature is likely to take you places. You may work relentlessly in fulfilling your dreams. The week seems vibrant as far as your career is concerned and you may get to be a part of the core inner circle.Do not hesitate to openly express your feelings and find a way to please your loved one. Romance is set to become deeper and stronger. You may have to look for an additional source of income as getting in a crisis-like situation is on the cards for some.On the health front, you are likely to enjoy sound emotional and physical well being. This may show in your daily routine. Difference of opinion amongst family members over an ancestral property may erupt frequently. Try to resolve calmly.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Tower

You may sail through choppy waters calmly in all aspects of your life. Whether it is your personal life or professional, you would be able to handle everything with relative ease. On the romantic front, you may meet someone interesting, with whom you are likely to start a new relationship. You are likely to take part in sporting activities to stay fit. Yoga may also benefit in the long run.Misunderstandings may disrupt the peaceful domestic atmosphere. Make efforts to restore normalcy. You will need to be watchful of your expenses as they might disturb your budget.Don’t allow yourself to become overwhelmed upon confronting difficult situations on the professional front. You should pause before making a serious decision.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Wands

Do not be discouraged by slowdowns as they may help you reach your goals more quickly. Be persistent in your efforts and endeavours to make your dreams come true. The benefits of strenuous physical activity and yoga are likely to show their effects on your overall well being. Your chances of receiving a long-pending promotion are bright as your bosses may be impressed with your work. Do not rely on your job alone for a steady financial position. You may want to save for emergency needs. Mutual understanding amongst family members may help in fortifying your relationships. Digging up your partner’s past may upset him or her, which is likely to create rifts in your relationship. Understand each other’s nature to enjoy your time together.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour:Violet

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love:The Justice

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Fool

You are likely to put in all your power to achieve success, which might have been eluding you since long. It will be a good idea to reflect on your past actions. This may help bring about suitable changes in some aspects that may be lacking. You may successfully be able to handle additional responsibilities at the workplace. This is likely to bring an unexpected increment in your salary.You are likely to enjoy the company of your loved ones this week. Children are likely to bring joy and laughter at home. A new business venture is likely to take off, bringing profits in the coming weeks.Admit your true feelings to your partner to add a spark and depth to romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Two of Coins

Some turn of events is likely to affect you and bring about major positive changes in your behaviour. This may make you look at the world with a more optimistic approach.Those looking for a new job may land an enviable job with handsome remuneration. If there has been a period of turbulence at home be accommodating to resolve conflicts permanently. Harmony is sure to prevail. Positive lifestyle changes may be needed to bring your health back to normal. A lucrative business opportunity may help improve your financial position.There seems to be a thunderstorm brewing in your relationship. So, there is an urgent need to watch your words. A trip to an amusement park with family may help bring back cheer in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Judgement

Career: World

You are likely to move ahead with a renewed sense of confidence. The chances of you accomplishing your personal goals are very high this week.There could be an onset of a new romantic relationship later in the week which is likely to work out well in the long run. So be open to meeting new people. You may handle work pressure calmly, which is likely to impress your seniors.You can discuss some important issues with friends, as they are likely to see matters more objectively.Keep a tab on your over expenditures. This may save you from a monetary crunch and also an urgent need to borrow. An increase in stress levels may bring minor ailments. Monitoring your health may help you avoid aggravating them further.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Tower

Keep up with your endeavours to accomplish your goals.You may take a day off from work to relax and rejuvenate. This may add to your healthy life.Your enthusiasm for undertaking new things is likely to be appreciated. Those associated with the technical field are likely to do exceedingly well this week. Any ongoing misunderstandings amongst family membersmay now come to an end.Someone may try to smooth talk you into parting with your money. Consider someone’s advice or second thoughts before investing in huge money. On the romantic front, the week promises to be full of ups and downs. A romantic partner is likely to seek some time limit to formalise the relationship. Oblige promptly to save the bond.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour:Saffron