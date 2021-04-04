Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 4-April 10

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

You are likely to experience good health as you start taking good care of yourself. Excellent results on the academic front are likely to uplift your morale. Unusual worries weighing heavy on your mind start dissipating now. Those singles are likely to click with someone who shares similar interests. A celebration on the home front is possible. An impromptu adventure trip is likely to refresh you with more enthusiasm. Homemakers may plan to take up a hobby as a full-time career. A call for a new job opportunity can be expected in the second half of the week.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Sun

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

An interdepartmental transfer of a promotion is likely for some. Students are likely to shine in their arena. An exciting time in the company of friends is indicated. Similar vibes can be reciprocated by the one you like and wish to delve in a relationship with. Driving down to an exotic destination to spend some relaxing time with the family is possible. A commitment on the social front is likely to be attended to on a priority. Right moves on the health front assure a maintained fitness graph. Be very sure where you put in your money this week.

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: King of Wands

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A confidential matter may be entrusted to you. A better understanding with the lover is likely to be developed. A short trip is on the cards. You would need to discipline your lifestyle with clean eating habits and regular workout sessions. Hectic work life is likely to make you spend more time at the work place. A property you have been desperate to sell are likely to find prospective buyers. Children are likely to be source of happiness at home. A pending payment is likely to be received. A trip abroad may have to undergo several changes.

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The High Priestess

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

The much-awaited news arrives on the professional front this week. Kudos to the hard work you put in which is likely to add to your fame and reputation in office. Your helpful nature is likely to be appreciated on the social front. Someone close is likely to visit you and warm up the family environment. Some of you may be in a mood to go for a long drive on a new vehicle. Those seeking loan are likely to get through without much hassle. You may plan to take your relationship on the next level.

Love: The Star

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

A matter may conquer all your attention this week and needs to be sorted at the earliest. A home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in treating a troubling ailment. Resuming an exercise routine is likely to benefit your health. Profits from the past investment are likely to pour in strengthening your finances. Those planning to start something new will be able to manage the funds and resources with their own good will. Extra perks for the professionals are going to be the icing on the cake. You may have to cater to demands of the lover willingly or unwillingly.

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Do not get carried away with someone’s smooth talk. Some of you may be in a mood to upgrade a utility gadget. An investment is likely to materialize allowing you to prepay a loan. Some scintillating moments with the lover are indicated. Newly married couples are likely to develop and strengthen the mutual understanding. Good news from the children is likely to brighten the home front. A new house is likely to come in possession. Health poses no problems. Someone may not share a good feedback regarding you on the social front.

Love: Temperance

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Six of Swords

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Enhancing focus on the academic front is going to be the need of the hour. Those looking for jobs need to be clear about their career options. A pleasant surprise awaits you on the romantic front. Impulsive shopping is only going to make you buy things which may not be of much use to you. Doctors’ advice would benefit in treating an ailment. Peace and tranquillity are yours for the asking on the home front. Someone may ask you to accompany him on her on a long-distance travel. Those associated with the fashion or hospitality industry are likely to hear of new opportunities.

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Justice

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Your efficiency and speed may be put to test on the work front. An approaching deadline can get you working for late hours. Meeting near and dear ones is likely to sparkle a breath of fresh air. Visiting home town or a pilgrimage is possible for some. You would be able to negotiate a good deal on the property front with your extraordinary bargaining skills. An alternate therapy is likely to lower down the intake of the number of medicines that you consume. Travel long distance only if necessary. A mentor is likely to help you with quick and easy tips to prepare for competitive exams.

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Cups

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You may volunteer for a social cause and work towards it as well. You may be made in charge of a special project on the work front. Those working in the IT or telecom sectors are in for an appreciation or a promotion. Avoid being lured by smooth talkers where money is involved as there are chances of losing money for no reason. The fading hints from someone you like may make you lose your interest in him or her. Students are likely to be productive and fare well. Weigh someone’s advice on the health front before executing it.

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: The Moon

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

The credit of your hard work may be enjoyed by someone else in the office. But that should not disappoint you as this correction would be made sooner than you expect. Dubious investments are likely to affect your financial health. Lover may not be able to keep his or her promises and that may upset you a bit. An official tour is likely to keep you occupied over the weekend too. An active lifestyle is likely to make you enjoy a good health. Postponing decisions regarding a property you aren’t too convinced with would be a good idea.

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Lovers

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

You would be able to tackle complex situations competently with your presence of mind. Profits start accruing from something you have just begun. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help you score well. You may connect with an old school friend and talk your heart out. A family member is likely to help you in your love relationship. A distant relative may come and stay with you for a couple of days. Efforts put in on the fitness front are likely to be rewarded now. Be considerate towards someone seeking help on the social front.

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Tower

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Your influential network is likely to grow. Someone you meet on the social front is likely to help you expand the wings of your business. A family member is likely to help you save time in something important. Your ideas to rekindle your love life are likely to draw your partner close to you. Work wise, things stay much in control. Students may need to submit an assignment at a short notice. Plans to upgrade an electronic item at home are likely to be executed. Renovating an old property may be on your mind. Financially, things look fine. A healthy diet is likely to benefit your metabolism.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

