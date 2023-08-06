Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 6 to August 12, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Embrace the week ahead with confidence and determination. Good fortune in financial matters may come your way, especially in stock market investments. Embrace mindful practices like meditation to enhance your well-being. A special message from your beloved/lover will lift your spirits later this week. Nurturing parent-child communication may foster harmonious family dynamics. Develop your entrepreneurial mindset and showcase your leadership skills. Focus on organizing and improving your home to create a comfortable living space. Some may undertake trips to explore new destinations and create lasting memories. You may face moderate challenges, but your determination can lead to progress. Your social life can bring new connections and supportive friendships.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Three of Wands

Step into the week with stability and a grounded mindset. A new diet may help you achieve your dream physique. Save yourself from wasting valuable energy on imagination only. Take a frugal approach to your financial decisions to ensure long-term stability. Cultivate intimacy through understanding and open communication with your romantic partner. Your encouragement is likely to boost children’s morale, propping them to live up to your expectations. Developing your skills and knowledge may bring success in professional endeavours. A good deal for your new property is ready to be made. Embrace moments of self-reflection to foster personal growth. A chance to explore new destinations may satisfy your wanderlust. Your commitment to learning can bring good results in academic pursuits. You can enjoy a thriving social life with meaningful connections.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Strength

Embrace the week with versatility and an open mind. You may have a supportive and loving partner by your side. It may help you overcome any troubles that come your way. Additionally, someone may motivate you to stay active and care for your health. You may notice that not everyone at your workplace will be receptive to new ideas. Be patient. There could be a widening communication gap with an elderly family member due to misunderstandings. Investing in property has the potential to improve your financial position considerably. If you have travel plans, be prepared for a tiring trip out of town. Some individuals might consider renting a property closer to their workplace for convenience. Remember, practicing self-discipline will enable you to manage your emotions effectively.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

Step into the week with love and compassion in your heart. The absence of a competitive environment at workplace may prevent you from showcasing your talent. However, you can rely on timely help from your siblings to protect you from deception. The inflow of money is expected to exceed your expectations, bringing a sense of financial stability. While you may face setbacks in your search for a soul mate, don’t let failures discourage you. If you have recently adopted an exercise regimen, you will soon experience a positive impact on your health. Official journeys are likely to be highly fruitful for you, opening new doors of opportunity. Property investment is expected to yield excellent returns, solidifying your financial position. There may be some challenges to overcome on the social front. Remember to strive for regular recognition and accolades in your endeavours.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The World

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Justice

Step into the week with confidence and a zest for life. Seniors may set new benchmarks for you, propelling your progress at work. Close cooperation with other members will be necessary to overcome the crisis within your family. Careful planning may enable you to invest in an ambitious long-term project. Using your romantic partner’s secret against them is likely to create a void in the relationship. Engaging in sports will be the secret to perpetual youthfulness, benefiting your health. If travel is unavoidable, the week presents a favourable opportunity. Postpone your plan to acquire property as the stars appear unfavourable. Discussing future goals with experienced individuals will benefit your overall growth and progress.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hanged Man

Embrace the week with practicality and a focus on self-improvement. Actively engage and collaborate with your colleagues to enhance your professional functioning. Developing a sense of sharing and togetherness within your family will be crucial to maintain positive family dynamics. Your business might have a temporary slump, resulting in lower returns. Romance can blossom as your partner dedicates quality time to nurture the relationship. It is a favourable time to pay special attention to improving your physical health and overall personality. As you embark on new business horizons, let your dreams take flight and explore the opportunities ahead. Exercise caution in property matters, as your apprehensions may have a basis, necessitating appropriate preventive measures. Your meticulous approach can yield excellent academic results. Intellectual conversations and connections with like-minded individuals await you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Devil

With a positive attitude towards work and life, you can embrace the success that awaits you. You may prove your mettle on the professional front. Your sincere efforts to strengthen your family bonds will yield positive results. Exercise restraint when it comes to making impulsive business investments. The week holds great promise for love and romance, provided you are open to enjoying it. By maintaining a balanced diet and an active lifestyle, you can preserve good health. Consider planning a fun-filled holiday with your family at an amusement or theme park, creating unforgettable memories. Some good news awaits you on the property front this week. Balancing commitments can lead to moderate academic progress. Harmonious relationships and engaging conversations may brighten the week of some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

Step into the week with intensity and a determination for growth. Despite the challenges you may face, you are likely to uphold high standards in your professional endeavours. Engaging yourself in social service activities will bring happiness and fulfilment to your family members. Carefully assess the viability of any investment projects before committing your money. Tensions with your romantic partner may arise, but you can work through them and preserve the bond of love. Taking care of your mental well-being is important, as prolonged ailments can cause mental tension. When it comes to travel, prioritize safety and avoid taking unnecessary risks while driving. Those searching for suitable accommodation may have a stroke of luck this week. Some demonstrate resourcefulness and the ability to achieve goals.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Magician

Career: Two of Coins

Embrace the week with optimism and a thirst for adventure. You are likely to invest time in familiarizing yourself with your company’s portfolio. It may enhance your expertise in your profession. Receiving a wonderful gift from a relative living overseas is possible, bringing you joy and excitement. Engaging in speculative transactions is likely to yield favourable results, contributing to your financial stability. A romantic encounter may arise, adding a spark of excitement to your life. Your health remains in excellent condition, allowing you to tackle daily activities diligently. While the idea of a holiday may seem enticing, it is important not to rush into it. Consider the possibility of hiring accommodation for your travel needs.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Step into the week with determination and a focus on success. You are likely to thrive in a high-energy environment on the professional front. Be prepared for unreasonable demands from close relatives, requiring you to set boundaries and manage expectations. Money will not be a problem as you continue to earn well. Your romantic partner will make innovative efforts to capture your attention and keep the relationship exciting. Pay attention to your health and consider making positive lifestyle changes. An interesting cruise ship vacation awaits you, offering a unique and enjoyable experience. Take immediate action to safeguard your property, as there is a potential risk of loss. Your hard work can lead to excellent academic performance. Build a support system of friends who appreciate your dedication.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Embrace the week with innovation and a thirst for knowledge. You may experience excellent financial prospects by utilizing your wealth-creation skills. Prioritize your mental health through mindfulness practices and self-care. Nurture strong family connections and embrace the uniqueness of each family member. Taking the initiative in your love life may yield positive results as you capture the attention of your desired partner. You will need to manage time effectively to complete the project on time. While travelling out of the station, be prepared for some challenges. Avoid overspending on lavish lifestyle homes, as it can strain your bank balance. Collaborating with ambitious individuals will prove beneficial for your future ventures. Nurture good family relationships and appreciate the support they provide.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

With utmost dedication, you are likely to excel in your career, making significant progress. Embracing a playful and childish attitude will bring happiness and joy to your domestic front. Wisely investing your resources will improve your financial position and increase your earnings. Your generous and kind-hearted nature will greatly contribute to your love life. Despite facing health challenges, make it a point to go for regular walks to maintain your well-being. Your partner may be keen to explore beautiful sights on a vacation. The prospects of owning a property are bright, making it an auspicious week to pursue this endeavor. Be cautious and avoid associating yourself with dubious characters, which can harm your reputation. Your intuitive and creative abilities enhance your academic performance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

