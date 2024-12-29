Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 29, 2024 to January 4, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Star Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

This week holds promising potential for business owners, as it could lead to significant financial gains. Over time, these opportunities might boost their wealth and pave the way for more profitable ventures. Exercising discipline and self-control could result in improved mental and physical well-being. On the home front, you may have the chance to share joyful news with loved ones, creating a positive atmosphere with family and friends. Romance appears to be on a smooth path, and spending quality time with your partner, perhaps through a romantic getaway, might strengthen your bond. However, professionally, you might face challenges that test your expertise. Students aspiring to study abroad may encounter some obstacles, making their journey more challenging than anticipated. While hurdles may arise, staying focused and determined can help you navigate these situations successfully, turning difficulties into opportunities for growth.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

Happiness often comes from finding comfort in your surroundings. Spending quality time at home with family or friends helps you relax and gives you a chance to pursue your hobbies. This week at work will likely be productive, with manageable tasks, so there’s no need to stress about your workload. Financially, you’re in a stable position, which will ease any concerns about money. Some may effortlessly meet their romantic partner, while others may deepen existing relationships. Be mindful, however, of your diet, as consuming too many processed foods over time can lead to digestive issues. Adventurous travelers should plan carefully to ensure a fun and memorable experience. If you're dealing with real estate matters, thoroughly reviewing property documents can help you avoid potential complications. For students, receiving negative feedback on a project might be disheartening, but it’s part of the learning process.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Two of Coins

Geminis are likely to experience a stable period throughout the week. Thanks to a consistent income, you may swiftly achieve several financial objectives. Your strong immune system could protect you from allergies, allowing you to maintain good health. Creating a calm and peaceful atmosphere at home might bring a sense of tranquillity. However, be cautious of your partner’s affectionate actions, as they could cause tension or misunderstandings in your relationship. On the work front, meeting professional demands may prove challenging and could test your abilities. For some, an overseas trip might offer both financial gains and a stress-free escape. If you’re in search of a new home in a desirable area, you may soon find what you’re looking for. Meanwhile, students who stick to a well-planned study routine are likely to be more prepared for exams and academic challenges than their classmates. Maintaining focus and dedication will be key to their success.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Ace of Swords

Cancer can breathe easy this week, as the stars align for new opportunities. Whether you're planning to build or buy a new home, now is an excellent time to begin taking steps toward these goals. When it comes to business, approach your strategies with care and precision. On the domestic front, challenges may arise that require tactful and sensitive handling to maintain peace. It's important to resist the urge to procrastinate, as laziness could impact your chances for a promotion. Additionally, professional responsibilities may pull you away from your partner, so consider scheduling a getaway to reconnect and recharge. Prioritize learning new skills, whether you’re a student or starting in a new job, as these will serve you well in the future. A balanced approach to health, incorporating yoga, a nutritious diet, and regular exercise, will ensure your well-being and contentment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Devil

This week, Leo must remain focused and continue working diligently to achieve success. Those entering new career paths should seize opportunities to advance and make their mark. Engaging in sports or physical activity will help you maintain both mental and physical well-being. Newlyweds may experience joy as they take steps toward growing their family. However, external interference in family matters can create discord, so it's essential to keep such issues in check to preserve harmony at home. On the financial front, you might face tight situations that require expert advice for proper planning. A short trip with loved ones could offer a much-needed mental boost and bring a sense of relief. However, if you’re selling property, be prepared for the possibility that the return may fall short of expectations. For students seeking employment, there is a strong chance of landing a promising job offer if effort is put in.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Fool

Opportunities for success may arise in unexpected ways. Government employees, in particular, are likely to gain recognition for their efforts this week. The atmosphere at home could be energetic and eventful, as your family may have a surprise in store for you, especially your children. However, pay close attention to any physical discomfort you experience, as it may signal the need for better health management. Financially, it's wise to monitor your expenses to ensure you have funds for unforeseen circumstances. In romantic relationships, be cautious of external interference, as it could lead to tension. Travel plans may need to be delayed if poor weather conditions are predicted. In the real estate market, seeking professional guidance from an experienced agent can help you maximize returns when buying or selling property. College students, with a commitment to their studies, may achieve significant accomplishments during this period.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: The Tower

This week brings promising prospects for Libra individuals. At work, your ability to handle additional tasks could result in a promotion or pay increase. Maintaining a positive mindset can benefit your overall well-being. For newlyweds, this is an ideal time to bond on a memorable vacation. However, it is wise to keep track of your finances to avoid overspending. Misunderstandings at home may cause some tensions, so clear communication is essential. Planning a family vacation to a distant location may prove to be financially taxing and stressful. Additionally, this is not an ideal time to engage in property transactions, as potential losses are indicated. For students, channeling their energy into their academic work can lead to impressive achievements.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The Empress

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

This week can prove to be highly fruitful if you let go of any self-imposed limitations. Your romantic life has the potential to flourish beautifully. For those in committed relationships, investing quality time together can significantly enhance your connection. If you are seeking advancement in your career, receiving a promotion could greatly enhance your professional reputation. Engaging in spiritual or religious activities may be an excellent way to attain inner tranquility and maintain good health. Leaning on your family members, particularly siblings and parents, can provide a strong support system that will empower you to face challenges confidently. This week may herald the onset of fresh avenues for financial growth. However, be prepared for your upcoming holiday; it may not unfold as you envision. When it comes to real estate dealings, results may not meet your expectations, so approach these matters cautiously. With perseverance and dedication, you will make significant strides toward success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Magician

Sagittarius individuals can anticipate a bright future in their professional lives. The hard work you’ve invested may soon pay off with a well-deserved promotion. As various income streams begin to flow, financial worries may become a thing of the past. However, if you find it challenging to dedicate the necessary time and energy to your relationship, this could lead to undesirable consequences. Even minor health issues may escalate if not addressed promptly, so prioritize your well-being. In times of crisis, isolating yourself from family and friends can exacerbate difficulties. On a positive note, many of you might embark on that long-awaited vacation, and a retreat into nature could be especially rejuvenating. Knowledgeable individuals may discover lucrative opportunities in property transactions. For students, a proactive approach to their studies, paired with adequate preparation, could give them an edge in their academic endeavours.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Sun

Career: Eight of Cups

This week, Capricorn’s home may become a vibrant centre of activity. Taking some time to relax at home with family can lead to beneficial outcomes such as increased energy and happiness. While you may experience a brief period of financial success, it's your ongoing efforts that will ultimately pave the way for enduring prosperity. If you are looking to deepen your understanding with your partner, consider the possibility of starting anew. For those seeking employment, your dedication will likely yield results in a short timeframe. Should your employer provide the opportunity for business travel, you could find yourself networking with intriguing individuals. Additionally, you may have a chance to close a particularly challenging property deal. For students, it’s essential to incorporate fun into their daily routines, as this could significantly enhance their overall performance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

You might discover financial rewards through establishing a family business. Building trust in your relationship can greatly enhance your bond with your partner. Domestic relationships are likely to flourish, leading to increased happiness and harmony within the household. Your children's positive actions may further contribute to a peaceful environment. However, your current lifestyle choices could potentially lead to health issues, so be mindful of your well-being. A lack of enthusiasm for your work might cause you to fall behind, so reignite your passion. This could be an ideal moment to finally embark on that long-anticipated trip to an exotic destination with your loved ones. Any property disputes you are facing may finally find resolution. For students, it’s crucial to manage your time wisely, as the demands on your energy may be high this week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The Tower

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Devil

This week, it is crucial not to squander your energy worrying about others; instead, channel your efforts into self-improvement. Thanks to the savings you’ve accumulated, you can afford to shower your loved ones with thoughtful gifts. Regular physical activity, meditation, and maintaining a balanced diet can significantly enhance your sense of fulfillment. If you approach your romantic partner with patience and transparency, you are likely to receive a positive response. Planning enjoyable activities with family and friends can create cherished memories; consider a day trip or a cozy movie night together. Before committing your finances to real estate, seek expert advice to avoid future regrets. For students, the focus should remain on realizing your academic ambitions. Don’t hesitate to explore that innovative idea you’ve been contemplating, as it could lead to exciting opportunities.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920