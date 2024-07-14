Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 14 to July 20

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Lovers Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Coins

Embrace your inner strength as you confront the challenges of the week. Recent successes may boost your confidence and morale. By mid-week, you could see significant improvements in your social status and financial situation. Despite any tensions at home, maintain harmony with your romantic partner to preserve your relationship. Engaging in festive celebrations can foster joy and unity within the family. Plan your week with a focus on healthy habits to address any weight loss concerns. Be prepared for unexpected financial challenges that may arise. Students pursuing medicine or engineering studies are likely to find success this week. Get creative to save money on your travels. Avoid involvement in property disputes to safeguard your investment capital.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

You can expect a prosperous and fruitful week in their careers and finances. New opportunities may arise for you to advance in your field of choice at the workplace. Success in financial endeavours brings a sense of fulfilment. This week is perfect for holding a religious ceremony or celebration at home. The chance to mend fences with a romantic partner may present itself to some. Some people may not exercise as often as they should because of time constraints at work. Moderate exercise can help you keep your mobility intact. Your company may be required to endure a tiresome trip. There's a chance you could get a favourable discount on your house rent or lease. A high score on a crucial exam could mean acceptance to a top school for students.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Swords

Brace yourself for a week where each stride forward marks a triumph. Engaging in constructive feedback loops may foster a culture of ongoing enhancement. Relief from persistent discomfort and health issues may be on the horizon this week. Stay resolute and avoid making impulsive decisions to earn substantial gains. Cultivating love in various forms can deepen emotional bonds. A stable home environment can contribute to improved mental well-being. Some students may be tempted to squander time this week; seeking guidance from mentors is advisable. Last-minute booking issues may necessitate a reevaluation of your travel plans. Some individuals may find themselves able to expedite their relocation to a house or property sooner than anticipated.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Star

Prepare for an exciting and vibrant week ahead. Family gatherings may foster a sense of togetherness and joy within the household. While some individuals may see progress in their careers, it's important not to set overly high expectations. Couples may strengthen their bond by pursuing common interests during this week. Prioritize saving for future financial security rather than reacting impulsively to immediate threats. Putting in dedicated effort can lead to improvements in your health conditions. Visiting distant relatives can contribute to maintaining harmony within the family. Students in creative fields have an opportune moment to focus and complete their tasks. You might come across suitable shared accommodation options.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Magician

Mood: Judgement

Career: Ten of Coins

Prepare for a week where your hard work pays off beyond your wildest dreams. Engaging in meditation might bring about a clearer mind, promoting a sense of tranquillity. You may experience increased productivity in your professional endeavours as you efficiently handle both new and ongoing projects. Seeking advice from family members could offer valuable insights for tackling challenging issues. While financial progress may not be as rapid as anticipated, it's likely to be steady. Love may unexpectedly blossom, bringing warmth to your heart. Don't panic if you forget essential items during a holiday; stay composed to find a solution. Prospective students may find success in gaining admission to their desired schools. Any legal disputes concerning family property can be resolved amicably.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: King of Wands

Brace yourself for the opportunities that lie ahead in the coming week. Romantic gestures are poised to be met with warmth and gratitude. Family connections may offer solace and support during this time. Prioritizing kindness and understanding in your relationships can help mend any rifts. Make the most of your leisure time by pursuing activities that bring you happiness or help you achieve your goals. Business collaborations might encounter obstacles, leading to potential conflicts. Balancing work and personal life demands effective time management and setting boundaries. An upcoming trip may be demanding and taxing. Student's dedication to exam preparation could yield excellent results. You may stumble upon the perfect plot of land to realize your dream home.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Wands

Get ready for a week filled with abundant blessings. Your workplace challenges will require ingenuity and inventiveness to overcome. Consider investing in the stock market to enhance your financial prosperity. Opt for activities that bring joy and fulfilment to enrich your life experiences. Family commitments may demand much of your time and attention, leaving little room for other pursuits. Reconnecting with old friends or acquaintances alongside your romantic partner is a possibility. Combat stiffness and discomfort by avoiding prolonged periods of inactivity. It's wise to heed the advice of peers regarding property matters. Don't let academic criticism discourage you; stay focused on your goals. Prioritize reliable transportation options for stress-free and punctual travel.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Three of Swords

Prepare yourself for a week brimming with potential at every turn. Romance may be in the air, bringing luck and excitement to your love life. Whether you're single or in a committed relationship, memorable moments await with new connections or cherished experiences. Financial worries could fade away as favourable opportunities arise, allowing you to invest in your future confidently. Keep a low profile at work this week and be prepared to seize opportunities strategically. Strengthen family bonds as you navigate challenges together, fostering resilience and unity. Despite the week's energy, prioritize maintaining healthy habits and exercise routines. Stay focused on your academic goals, and don't let distractions deter your progress. Consider exploring real estate opportunities this week, as it may lead to lucrative returns. Take time to indulge in activities that bring joy and relaxation, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Expect smooth sailing all week. This week, your dedication may start to yield rewards in the form of promotions or recognition. Rather than keeping your money idle, consider exploring lucrative investment options. It's an opportune time to nurture relationships with young ones or siblings at home. Pay attention to your body's signals and prioritize self-care practices for overall well-being. While some romantic encounters may bring challenges, remain optimistic and open to new possibilities. Students can anticipate significant developments and opportunities for growth this week. Those with aspirations for international travel may find opportunities to pursue their dreams. Be cautious about excessive involvement in real estate flipping, as it could potentially jeopardize your financial stability.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Swords

Get ready to embark on a week filled with opportunities for personal and professional growth. This week holds the potential for significant advancements in your career journey. It's time to summon your courage and take decisive steps towards your goals. To maximize your financial potential, consider devising a strategic plan for better money management. For those deeply committed, the prospect of marriage may be on the horizon. Your dedication to wellness and fitness will yield steady progress and noticeable results. When it comes to family matters, it's wise to tread carefully and avoid unnecessary conflicts, especially with older relatives. Listen to your intuition and prioritize rest when needed. At present, investing in real estate may not be advisable, as it could tie up your funds. Students may find success in securing admission to esteemed academic institutions.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Fool

Embrace the anticipation of a week filled with opportunities waiting to unfold. It's likely that your week at work will be fruitful and rewarding. You might finally discover a solution to that lingering issue you've been grappling with. Focusing on balanced nutrition and regular physical activity is advisable this week. Your siblings may require your support or assistance with certain matters. Your positive and supportive demeanour could reinvigorate your interpersonal connections. Your marital bliss seems poised to continue uninterrupted. Committing to healthier dietary choices may result in noticeable improvements to your well-being. If you opt to further your education, your previous efforts in the field are likely to pay off. While on vacation, prioritize rest and companionship over comfort. Prospective home seekers may find improved prospects on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Ten of Cups

Certain individuals may reach their objectives through perseverance and commitment. The encouragement and support of family members can greatly boost your motivation. Every choice you make carries weight and could influence your future trajectory in the professional sphere. Investors may find themselves presented with an array of opportunities that hold the potential for substantial returns. If you and your partner are eager to expand your family, promising news may arrive early in the week. Exercise caution when considering trendy diets or extreme fitness regimens. Students may attain the academic achievements they've been striving for. By week's end, you may finalize the sale or purchase of a home, signalling progress in that aspect. The prospect of international travel may materialize for select individuals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920