Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 2 to July 8, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Star

Career: The Chariot

The week ahead promises to be a great time for adventure travel. You may find success in home ownership and property-related endeavours. A career change may be necessary to achieve success in the long run. Focusing on financial planning to ensure a stable future would be a good idea. A new exercise routine could help improve your moderate health condition. It is advised to focus on family traditions and strengthening family relationships this week. In terms of love, this could be a great time to make a long-term commitment with your partner. The hard work of students may be rewarded by academic excellence. The week could be a good time to explore your spiritual side and work on enhancing your inner self.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: The Moon

The week ahead is likely to be beneficial when it comes to your finances. You may have excellent opportunities for wealth creation and investment planning. Focus on strength training to improve your physical well-being. You may experience a deeper emotional connection with your partner. Family conflicts may arise, so handle them with care and understanding. It is an excellent time to focus on resume brush up and job search. It could be a favourable time to finalize the deal for a house you like. Travel may not be the best option during this time, and it may be wise to avoid weekend getaways. Academic preparations may require some strategies and planning to excel. Avoid raising controversial topics in a social gathering.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The World

Welcome the positive vibes that will accompany you throughout the week, Geminis. Investment management and careful planning could help you achieve your financial goals. Endurance training could help you maintain a healthy body. Singles may find new relationships and connections coming their way. Sticking to your values and communicating clearly on the domestic front will be important. In terms of your profession, it may be time to step up and take on a leadership role. Some may consider moving to a new house on the property front. A short vacation may provide a refreshing change of scenery. Academic pursuits could benefit from improved time management skills. Focus on cultivating meaningful friendships as an excellent way to enhance your social life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: The Strength

The week ahead is likely to be a fruitful one for your professional life. You may be able to build portfolios and expand your skills and knowledge. Focus on capital preservation to improve your financial standing. Yoga and meditation could help you maintain excellent health and well-being. Romance looks good, and you may experience unconditional love from your partner. However, family dynamics may be challenging, so work on improving communication. On the property front, selling your home for a good price may require effort and time. Family vacations could provide a refreshing change of scenery. Personalized learning approaches and critical thinking and analysis could benefit your academic pursuits. Try and nurture your social life and build meaningful connections with others.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Magician

The upcoming week may bring some exciting changes to your family life. You may get excellent opportunities to connect and bond with loved ones. Focus on maintaining your good health with a regular exercise routine like Pilates or aerobics. It is a good time to work on forgiveness and healing in your romantic relationship. Risk mitigation should be a priority in finance to avoid potential losses. On the professional front, you may face some challenges that require flexibility in your approach. Negotiating deals and contracts on the property front could lead to a favourable outcome. Visiting a scenic place may provide a refreshing break from your routine. On the academic front, critical thinking and analysis could help you achieve success. Focus on personal growth to improve your overall well-being.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

The upcoming week is likely to be a promising one for your profession. Your versatility and adaptability may help you gain recognition in the workplace. Maintaining a good balance between work and personal life may ensure good health. Meditation and mindfulness practices could help reduce stress levels. Family bonding activities could help strengthen your relationships with loved ones, despite some challenges that may arise. Trading could be a viable option for some on the financial front. Real estate investments could also be a good way to build long-term wealth. If you are planning to travel, consider seeking cultural experiences to deepen your appreciation of different customs and traditions. Academically, try incorporating mind mapping and note-taking techniques to enhance your learning. Take care of your mental state and seek support to stay grounded and focused on your goals.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Fool

The week ahead promises to be eventful, with opportunities and challenges in various aspects of life. Time management skills may come in handy as you juggle professional and personal commitments. Investment planning could help you achieve your financial goals. Regular cardio workouts could improve your physical health. Family conflicts may arise, but you can navigate them successfully with patience and effective conflict-resolution skills. Emotional intimacy with your partner may deepen, leading to a more fulfilling romantic life. Consider investing in home renovation to enhance your property value. Local weekend getaways may provide a refreshing break from the routine. Indulge in creative pursuits to improve your mental well-being and enrich your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Hermit

The upcoming week promises to be exciting and adventurous, with excellent travel opportunities. Your financial position will be good with asset management, but don’t let it overshadow your health. Focus on stress management techniques to maintain a moderate level of fitness. This week may present an opportunity to enhance your marketing skills and stand out. In terms of family dynamics, work on improving your relationship with siblings. Small romantic gestures can make a big difference for your partner. Property matters may require patience and perseverance in finding the perfect location. Train and rail journeys may offer a unique travel experience. Creating a positive study environment could boost your academic pursuits. Take the time to acknowledge and process your emotions for overall well-being.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Fool

The upcoming week promises to be a good one financially and professionally. Long-term investing could pay off for some on the financial front. A strong social media presence could open new doors in your career. Efforts to improve your sleep quality could boost your strength and stamina. Family reunions may bring mixed emotions,

but it is important to prioritize healthy boundaries in your relationships. On the property front, real estate management could prove beneficial. Consider camping or glamping to refresh your mind and body during your vacation. Consistent hard work and dedication will be key to success in academic pursuits. Trust your intuition in all aspects of your life for a good week overall.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Tower

The week ahead has the potential for positive developments. You may achieve your financial goals if you opt for conservative investment plans. Maintaining a balanced diet with nutrient-dense foods could help improve your overall health. Family relationships are likely to be harmonious and fulfilling. In the realm of love, shared interests could help to foster a strong connection. It may be a good time to consider investing in additional properties. Some may get to check off items on their travel bucket list. In your academic pursuits, mentor guidance and academic counselling could be beneficial. On the flip side, it may be a challenging time for your profession, with some networking challenges. Effective communication skills will be essential in all areas of your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Eight of Coins

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Hanged Man

You are on the right track to success with excellent job prospects and strong family connections. You must make sure to prioritize hydration to keep yourself feeling your best. Steady investments in fixed-income markets will be a safe bet. While your romance appears exciting, affection and shared interests can help to strengthen your relationship. You can enhance your property value by focusing on interior decorating and design. Some of you may enjoy travelling with others in a group setting later this week. Online learning and e-courses will help you advance your academic goals. It is important to stay true to your personal values in all aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Judgement

This week, you may be in a strong position to pursue your passions. Remember to prioritize your mental well-being to maintain a balanced life. While your financial situation is moderate, consider investing in start-ups to diversify your portfolio. Your family life may involve mingling, but strong communication can help to create harmony. For those in long-distance relationships, keep the flame alive with regular contact and visits. Property matters will need patient handling to make a profit. Adventure tourism may be on the horizon for some this week, while others may prefer a more moderate vacation. Embracing minimalism can bring a sense of clarity and simplicity to your life. Remember to stay true to your personal values and beliefs in all aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Celebrity lead:

Shweta Tripathi, 6 July, Cancer

