Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 30 to August 5, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Devil

You may find things falling into place in your favour throughout the week. With excellent time management skills, you can effectively juggle various commitments at work. A focus on debt management can lead to financial stability. Siblings may stand by your side during testing time. Prioritizing your health by following new exercise routines can improve your well-being. Trust and communication may help overcome challenges in your romantic relationships. Home renovation projects may enhance your property and create a comfortable living space. Some can enjoy satisfying road trips and explore new destinations. On the academic front, participating in group study sessions can enrich your learning experience. Avoid being too vocal in your views on the social front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

This week holds promising opportunities for Taurus individuals. Cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset may lead to success in your career. Consider exploring stock market analysis to make informed investment decisions. Good health can be maintained through regular yoga or Pilates sessions. Navigating complicated family dynamics with tact can enhance harmony at home. In romantic relationships, trusting partners can foster deeper connections and strengthen bonds. You should consider prioritizing home security systems to ensure the safety of your loved ones. Plan weekend getaways that offer pleasant weather and beautiful locales. You may remain a source of strength for family and family. Students can excel by taking their study timetable seriously.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Three of Swords

This week brings a mix of positive aspects for you. Excellent health may allow you to engage in various activities fully. You can expect very good financial outcomes. Some can consider stock picking as a potential investment strategy. Activities like running can contribute to maintaining your excellent health. Nurturing emotional intelligence to deepen your connection with your romantic partner will be important. Prioritizing regular family dinners can help strengthen bonds and improve understanding. On the professional front, your expertise in software development can open new opportunities. Exploring home automation can enhance the convenience and security of your house. Engaging in new activities like cross-country driving can provide a sense of adventure. Practising active listening and being mindful in your interactions can contribute to your overall well-being.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Magician

This week offers a mix of opportunities. Engaging in self-care practices may help maintain balanced well-being. By incorporating strategic planning, you can navigate professional challenges and progress towards your goals. Creating shared goals can strengthen your family bonds and bring everyone closer together. Those longing to meet a romantic partner can get lucky this week. Seeking financial advice can help you manage your situation and even increase your wealth. You may get the opportunity to travel through scenic routes and immerse yourself in new environments. Embracing gratitude and practising effective property management can bring satisfaction. Students may get the full support of mentors and guides this week. This week encourages you to find a balance in all your endeavours.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Hanged Man

This week brings hearty developments across various aspects of your life. In romance, expect a lovely surprise front spouse or partner. Finances may remain in good shape with prudent management. Exploring social media marketing may prove profitable on the professional front. Focus on holistic well-being through practices like breathing exercises and a green diet. Fostering togetherness through activities like movie nights can strengthen family relationships. Enhance your property’s appeal through home staging tips. Activities like beach walks can bring relaxation and rejuvenation to your life. Despite professional challenges, indulge in creative pursuits. Academic setbacks may arise, but students can overcome them with perseverance. Stay positive, embrace personal growth, and make the most of this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: Judgment

Career: Seven of Coins

This week promises positive developments in several areas of your life. Your health may remain excellent thanks to regular cardio workouts that invigorate your body and mind. Professionally, you excel in teamwork, showcasing your expertise and dedication. While your romance is stable, nurturing it with compassion and understanding is important. Exploring mutual funds can help you maintain financial stability and grow your wealth. Celebrating important family milestones can help navigate domestic problems easily. If you are seeking adventure, consider hiking and exploring nature’s beauty. In terms of property, some upgrades to your kitchen can enhance its functionality and aesthetics. Prioritize personal development by engaging in activities that promote growth and self-improvement. Embrace the week with enthusiasm and make the most of the opportunities that come your way.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: King of Wands

This week presents a range of opportunities for you to explore and grow. Your family dynamics may thrive, fostering a strong sense of love and togetherness. Regarding your health, activities like cardio workouts can enhance your well-being. While your profession may be challenging, it is an opportunity for growth and learning. New investment options like mutual funds or dividend stocks can offer potential rewards. Singles may be set up on exciting dates by family and friends. Exciting travel plans await you, with the chance to embark on thrilling adventure tours. On the property front, making technological upgrades can enhance its value. Embracing personal development and meditation can bring balance to your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: The Empress

Career: Page of Cups

This week holds promising opportunities for growth and fulfilment. You continue to excel in your profession with a strong focus on targets. Adopting preventive measures may prove helpful against minor ailments. Exploring conservative investment options may help you make progress towards your financial goals. Within your family, there are opportunities for joyful celebrations and creating lasting memories. You may succeed in resolving past differences with your partner or spouse. Some can explore national parks or reserves for a refreshing getaway. Some can set goals for future home improvement projects. Establishing a well-structured study schedule will support students’ success. You may remain a live wire on the social front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The High Priestess

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The Tower

This week holds exciting possibilities for Sagittarius natives. Your family bonds are likely to be strong, providing a loving environment. Take charge of your finances by practising effective budgeting techniques. Singles may get a proposal from a known connection very soon. Maintain a balanced approach to your health through proper nutrition and self-care. While your profession may be in an intermediate phase, seize opportunities to enhance leadership skills. Some can consider exploring home expansion projects this week. Some of you can find solace in mindful moments on a pilgrimage. Nurture your academic journey with focused study sessions. Embrace the week ahead with optimism and seize the chances for growth.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: The Sun

Welcome the week with positivity, Capricorns. Seize the opportunity to enhance your financial stability with good budgeting practices. Utilize your project management skills to excel in your career and achieve professional growth. You may feel energetic by incorporating yoga into your routine. Strengthen your family bonds through open and effective parent-child communication. Practising forgiveness can help foster understanding and growth on the romantic front. Focus on rental agreements to make the most of your property investments. Some can consider exploring eco-tourism options for a unique and sustainable experience. Prioritize academic improvement by implementing effective study strategies. Embrace empathy as a guiding principle in your interactions, leading to deeper connections. This week, you can achieve the desired outcomes by making conscious choices.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Star

You may find fulfilment in various aspects of your life. Your family bonds may strengthen with some wise counsel of elders and grandparents. Good financial management practices, such as frugal living, can improve economic well-being. Focus on mindfulness to maintain a balanced approach to your health. Joint families may require extra attention to nurture harmonious relationships. Cultivate emotional intelligence in your romantic partnerships to resolve disputes. Consider exploring real estate projects in commercial areas for gains. Plan enjoyable road trips to satisfy your wanderlust. Embrace informal gatherings to foster connections with loved ones. Academic success is within reach, as you may experience improved exam performance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The World

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Chariot

Pisceans can expect a favourable turn of events. This week brings opportunities for entrepreneurship on the professional front. Some can harness intuitive skills and creativity to create wealth. Take time for meditation to enhance your mental and physical well-being. Sibling rivalry may influence family dynamics, requiring open communication. Embracing vulnerability can deepen the romantic connection. Consider organizing your home to create a harmonious environment. Some can plan beach vacations to relax and rejuvenate. Engage in self-reflection to gain insights and personal growth. In academics, set clear goals to achieve success.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

