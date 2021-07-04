Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 4 -July 10

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: Devil

Leadership can change everything! The energies of the cards this week require you to take up that responsibility. Something said or done is likely to bring you in to limelight. A disciplined routine is likely to promote good health. Avoid being in a rush on the academic front or you may make mistakes that you repent later. A friend is likely to help you stabilize your love life. Avoid lending money to anyone on a good will. The most awaited news on the career front is likely to arrive in the second half of the week. Meeting someone influential on the social front is possible for some.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Worries related to health front are likely to start fading away now. Lover is likely to appear supportive and you shall enjoy a good time together. Things begin to settle on the career front. Excellent showing on the academic front will be a morale booster. Those looking for jobs are likely to hear of opportunities. Someone is likely to give you tips to enhance your savings. A close relative or friend may need your help. Those planning to purchase a property would need to wait for some more time. A legal glitch may bother some towards the mid of the week.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: Judgment

Focus on what you want and the universe conspires to bring that for you. You are likely to be much in demand on the work front. An opportunity to represent something prestigious is likely to be availed by some. A negotiation on the business front is likely to settle in your favour. An old lost flame is likely to bounce back in your life. Meeting new people will help you socialise better. Improved concentration is likely to attract good results. Unusual expenses are likely to eat up your savings. Refrain from being too experimental on the health front as it may not go too well with your system.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Rust

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: King of Wands

Time management would be an important element to execute multiple things altogether. Those planning to travel abroad would need to postpone the idea for some more time. A celebration or an event on the domestic front can keep you occupied. Moving in to a new residence is possible for some. Efforts put in on the academic front are likely to yield results. You may be entrusted with new assignments or projects at the work place. A past investment is likely to mature. Those seeking loan to buy a vehicle may be required to furnish some extra documents. Wedding bells toll for the eligible.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Justice

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Ace of Wands

This is the time to build a connect – whether on personal or the professional front. And this connect is going to take you places. A work place senior is likely to appreciate the good job done by you. Students are likely to be groomed by the mentors about the combination of speed and skill. A family elder is likely to approve of your love relationship allowing you to spread your wings further. Travel stars burn bright and are likely to take you to an exotic destination. Remain tight fisted when it comes to lend your personal savings to anyone. Your inclination towards meditation is likely to attract immense peace and rejuvenation to the mind.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Maintain your cool and avoid the rush mode especially when it is about taking a crucial decision. Someone is likely to lure you to invest a big sum of money for their own benefit. Picking up a new health regimen is likely to lift your energy quotient. Someone may not be happy with your style of working on the professional front. Retailers and businessmen may have to rebuild some strategies. You will be able to address some pending issues on the domestic front. Spouse or lover may remain in a not so good mood and you must do something about it. A business trip is in the offing.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Six of Swords

The cards want you to prioritize your financial plans for the future. News related to your promotion or appraisal is just around the corner. Cupid strikes those looking for love. You may have to unwillingly participate in a social affair. Leaves are likely to be sanctioned for those looking to spend time with loved ones at home. Students are likely to establish an easier way to tackle complex problems. A new diet fad is likely to improve your metabolism. A friend is likely to refer you for something prestigious. Those involved in the theatre and arts are likely to hear of promising opportunities.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Moon

Career: Six of Wands

Cards promise good health and this should give you confidence to take up more responsibilities. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned now along with some interest. A long-awaited trip is likely to materialise. Someone’s guidance on the study front is likely to make you shine. Some of you are likely to hear of opportunities from the company you dream to work with. A trip with the family is likely to prove more fun than anticipated. You are likely to become an idol for a family youngster. Legal issues in a property matter should be handled with the guidance of someone influential. Dust off the thrilling speed on the road.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Ten of Wands

Career: Two of Cups

If you want to do everything by yourself – you will start feeling drained off soon! Master the art of delegation and supervision. Domestic harmony can only be achieved with a “yes” attitude this week. You would need to put in more efforts to please the boss for some extra favours. Your secret love affair may come to the notice of someone you actually wanted to hide it from. A personal conflict with a colleague can mess things up if you do not play diplomatically. You would need to narrow down things on the academic front and then take up things as per the priority. A diligent supervision of a mentor on the health front will help you gain optimum fitness.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Emperor

Your techniques to save money will be much in demand. You will do everything to make your loved one feel special and wanted. You may be in a mood to host a get together with some close friends or relatives. Those expecting re-evaluations or delayed results are likely to pass on a good note. You may be tempted to buy a new health equipment for home. Those struggling with stress issues are likely to uplift their energies with some mind healing exercises. An issue on the domestic front will be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. Lover may be interested to meet your family – plan something well in advance. A rented accommodation may be vacated on a short notice.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Swords

The reason you are entrusted with responsibilities is that you complete them easily in a dedicated frame of time. Those playing stocks are likely to strike rich. A jog or a gym partner is likely to motivate you to increase your stamina. A focussed mind will help you save from committing silly mistakes. A family youngster may need to be disciplined but don’t be too rough. Someone’s health at home may be a cause of concern. Lover may be in a complaining mode for something you have said or done. Keep patience and avoid the war with words. A property deal may be just too hard to resist but make sure you read between the lines before committing anything.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)a

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Strength

A senior may not be in a mood to pass on any extra privileges; so, avoid asking any favours too. Someone may invite you to spend some time with them. Go ahead and express your feelings to someone you like as the cupid will support all your moves. Not everyone is likely to favour what you do on the professional front. Expect people to notice your shortcomings and roar the about the same as well. Over confidence is likely to trouble you on the academic front. Avoid risking your money as no shortcuts are likely to yield profits this week. Speculating property prices will not help much as a good deal may be slipped during the process. Health of near one can get you worried.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

