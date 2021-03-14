Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 14-March 20

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Accepting challenging assignments on the professional front would enhance your career prospects. Keep your expenditure under check in order to boost your savings. Chances of recovering from an ailment look bright this week. Romantic front will be highly enjoyable as partner begins to reciprocate your feelings. Homemakers are likely to initiate renovation work of their house to favourable results.

Love: World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Eight of Coins

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Social front promises to be exciting this week. Unforeseen delays may hamper your project on professional front. An improved financial position would enable to make important purchases. Expert guidance will be to your advantage on academic front. You may need to pay attention to domestic responsibilities.

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Two of wands

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You succeed in coming into notice of those who matter with your hard work and dedication on the professional front. Your financial situation is set to improve with timely efforts. An alternative medicine is likely to bring remarkable improvement in your health. Efforts on academic front are likely to be rewarded as you near your goals. Initiatives on romantic front bring positive results.

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Fool

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Your achievements are likely to consolidate your position on the professional front. Promising academic opportunities are on cards for the dedicated ones. Money worries begin to fade as your focus increases on enhancing your savings. Domestic front seems to go smoothly. Use your time and resources wisely. Investing in residential property will be a prudent option. This is a great week for you.

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: Three of Cups

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

A long-awaited development is likely to help in making a mark on the professional front. Academic front looks bright, as you study hard. Exercise restrain while dealing in speculations or bets. Avoid taking decisions in haste on the romantic front. Remain alert against unwanted company on your leisure trip. Don’t let family squabbles weigh you down.

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Investment made now is likely to enhance financial security. Indecisive seniors may cause some confusion on professional front but you will cope easily. Streamlining study schedule will go a long way in improving academic performance. Erratic behaviour of romantic partner may ruin your romantic mood, but it will be only temporary. You will get rid from mental stress as you take shelter in spirituality.

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Magician

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Remain alert at work as a misstep will be expensive. You need to put in more efforts to improve your performance on academic front. You are likely to be the star attraction of family’s get-together. Your friends are likely to lend a helping hand to tide over financial crisis. Avoid giving into the temptation of junk food. Love life remains satisfactory as romantic partner is supportive and understanding.

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You are likely to enjoy the trust of senior management on the professional front. The week is likely to see a lot of your academic aspirations getting fulfilled. You need to remain careful in your financial transactions to avoid losses. Your efforts to get back into shape are likely to succeed. Some of you may plan a vacation to get away from the daily routine.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Star

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You are likely to be in the right frame of mind to make meaningful changes. You may have to shoulder additional responsibilities on professional front. Home remedy is likely to prove helpful in overcoming a persisting health problem. You may need to think on your feet to navigate a competitive academic situation. You may succeed in earning extra income. Your dull romantic life may need urgent efforts.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Proactive approach on professional front will be appreciated by all. Calculated risks may help in earning handsome gains on financial front. Romance is likely to be at its peak this week as a dream person may acknowledge your feelings. You may finally get an opportunity to travel abroad. Achievement of younger sibling or kin may add to the family’s prestige. You may opt for a new exercise regimen.

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: King of Wands

Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

This is a suitable moment for big leaps in your career. You may come across several investment schemes this week, but choose with care. Someone’s caring attitude will gladden your heart. Near and dear ones are likely to be accommodative of your schedule while organising a social event. A desire to do things on your own is likely to bring success.

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The High Priestess

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Exciting financial deals or intriguing partnerships may be on the horizon. The week turns out well, as you are able to achieve your aims both on personal and professional fronts. Encouraging showing on academic front indicated for some. A much-delayed vacation plan is likely to come to fruition. You will remain in limelight in a family event. Be ambitious, but don’t let greed cloud your judgement.

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Ace of Swords

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

