Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 28-April 3

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Hermit

You will need to put in more efforts to convince someone to do your bit. Family is likely to support your idea to start something of your own. Avoid making opinions in haste on the social front. You would need to be careful on the work front as your performance may be under the scanner. Do not be too humble and accept something that you have not done to safeguard someone else. Financially, things are likely to start improving for you now. An exercise routine may appear to be boring but is likely to benefit you to come back in shape. Cupid is likely to strike those looking for love.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Justice

You would need to wait for some more time to get what you eagerly desire. Freshers are likely to hear of promising opportunities to begin their career. A loan paid off before the due date is likely to build in a good credibility. Those planning to go for higher studies should start seeking guidance on how to make things happen. Adopting healthy options would lead you to achieve total fitness. You would need to cater according to the lover’s mood. Maintaining a low profile on the domestic front is advisable. Good news on the property front can be expected.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Emperor

Career: Three of Wands

Be thoroughly sure about where you want to put in your money, or you may be in for some shock. Much work pressure is foreseen for those working in the creative fields. You would need to discipline yourself with what and when you eat. Lover may resent your interference in something that he/she wants to pursue. Laziness on the academic front is likely to affect your performance. Some property related documentation is likely to keep you occupied over the weekends. Those planning to purchase or upgrade a vehicle may have to wait for some more time.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Hermit

Presence of mind would be key to handle the complexities at the work front. A small change in the lifestyle is likely to benefit you on the health front. Someone’s guidance is likely to work wonders for you on the business front. Contemplating ideas to multiply your assets and financial resources may be on your mind. Family may not be too supportive of your idea to stay at a distant place. Wedding bells may ring for the eligible. Academically, you would need to put in your best to succeed. A get together with friends is likely to give you the much-needed break.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Tower

Someone you really like will start reciprocating the similar vibes, giving you oodles of joy on the love front. A well wisher is likely to promote a noble venture started by you on the social front. An impromptu business trip is likely to make you pack your bags and get going. A project completed to the satisfaction of a senior is likely to bag you an achievement and recognition. Plans to purchase an expensive item is likely to materialise. Speculation is likely to attract big money but be careful in not going overboard with it. Health wise, there is nothing to worry.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Fool

Making wise choices on the love front is the need of the hour. Avoid making any unannounced visits to friends or relatives as someone may not appreciate this gesture. Issues on the domestic front need to be addressed on a priority. A property that you plan to sell may attract only a limited number of buyers. Your bargaining skills are likely to fetch you some good deals while shopping. Avoid letting your focus and tempo waiver on the academic front. Approaching deadlines may require you to work for long hours on the professional front.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Judgement

You may need to time track an event to closely supervise it. Hard work put in on the work front is likely to connect you with the higher ups. Some of you can also expect an appraisal or a promotion. Romance may knock those looking for it. Approval from parents regarding an expensive purchase would be required. Your resolve to opt for a healthy lifestyle is likely to improve your metabolism. Redoing the home interiors may be on your mind. A long-distance travel may be postponed for some time. Money loaned to someone in the past is likely to be returned.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

A task assigned to you may take longer than the expected time to be completed. An achievement is in store on the professional front. Students are likely to get through the admissions they were aspiring for. Your self confidence is likely to win the brownie points in clinching an important business deal. Efforts in stabilizing your income will start yielding results now. Something special is on the anvil for those in a romantic relationship. A comfortable journey is envisaged for those travelling by road. Learn to read through the lines while executing a property deal.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Rust

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Moon

Cards advise you to maintain a low profile this week on the social and domestic fronts. Students would need to work out a disciplined routine to gear up for the preparations. Some of you may want to take up a hobby as a side business. Determination to keep yourself healthy and fit will allow you to explore new workout techniques. It is going to be a beautiful week on the love front as you develop a better understanding with each other. Hosting a get together over the weekend is possible for some. A family elder’s health may be a cause of concern.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Teal

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Temperance

Trust your instincts on the professional front when it comes to take an ownership of something that you may be responsible for. Do not let someone’s words influence you on the social front. Your reluctance to join a group workout may make you lose the additional benefits. Travel may prove hectic, and you may not enjoy it much. Meeting friends or spending time with family is likely to prove refreshing. Some of you may be inclined towards spirituality. Your financial worries start fading away as money from unexpected sources arrive. Parents are likely to give a go ahead to your relationship.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Strength

Mood: Tower

Career: Judgment

There is a good chance of catching the eye of someone who makes your pulse race! You may need to pull up your socks on the work front to complete the pending chores. Planning a small getaway is possible and will prove therapeutic. Investment in a residential property is likely to prove profitable. A family youngster may require attention. Students are likely to perform well in the subject of their choice. Those associated with the sports field are in for an award or recognition. Focus on giving time and attention to your body to retrieve your fitness goals.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Page of Wands

Luck shines on those hunting the job market. Your down to earth nature and a flexible approach are likely to attract popularity on the work front. The desire for higher studies is likely to get you enrolling in a prestigious institute. Lover is likely to contribute every bit in making this week extra special. An exciting vacation is in the pipeline. You may experience some hurdles in seeking a loan for something but eventually things will be in your favour. Yoga or aerobics is likely to get you great results on the health front. An invitation to a housewarming or a religious ceremony will let you build more memories with your near and dear ones.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

