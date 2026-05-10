Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 10–15,2026

Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between May 9–15,2026

You may feel less interested in pleasing people this week and more interested in getting to the point. That is not a bad shift. One conversation may need honesty, but not aggression. Say what is needed and leave it there. Also, don’t waste your energy trying to correct every little thing around you. Some matters sort themselves once you stop standing over them.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Colour: Golden

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There is a lot of movement around you, but the main thing this week is choice. What are you giving your time to, and what is just noise? You may get invited into something, hear a new idea, or be pulled into too many discussions at once. Don’t say yes to everything just because it sounds interesting in the moment. Keep one hand free.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Home, comfort, and emotional safety seem to matter more now than outer drama. You may feel like pulling back a bit from people who are too demanding or too loud. That may actually help. This is a better week for getting your own mind in order than for trying to solve everyone else’s reactions. Even a quiet evening can reset more than expected.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Colour: Grey

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{{^usCountry}} You may become more aware of how much time and energy goes into keeping things “nice.” And honestly, that may start irritating you. Not every situation needs managing. Let one thing be a little unfinished or awkward if that is the truth of it. You do not always have to rescue the mood. Once you stop overbalancing everything, you may feel lighter yourself. Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Monday Lucky Colour: Fuchsia Scorpio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may become more aware of how much time and energy goes into keeping things “nice.” And honestly, that may start irritating you. Not every situation needs managing. Let one thing be a little unfinished or awkward if that is the truth of it. You do not always have to rescue the mood. Once you stop overbalancing everything, you may feel lighter yourself. Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Monday Lucky Colour: Fuchsia Scorpio {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This looks like a sharper week for decisions. Not emotional decisions, practical ones. You may cut back on something, refuse something, or simply choose not to stretch a matter any longer than needed. That directness will help. There is strength in being brief now. You do not have to explain every move. Just make sure one important detail is not left half-checked. Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Thursday Lucky Colour: Black Sagittarius {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This looks like a sharper week for decisions. Not emotional decisions, practical ones. You may cut back on something, refuse something, or simply choose not to stretch a matter any longer than needed. That directness will help. There is strength in being brief now. You do not have to explain every move. Just make sure one important detail is not left half-checked. Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Thursday Lucky Colour: Black Sagittarius {{/usCountry}}

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You may feel more social than last week, or at least more ready to get out of your own head. A person, outing, or fresh plan can shake off a flat mood quickly. Just be careful with loose promises. It is easy right now to say yes in the moment and regret the schedule later. Leave yourself room. The week improves when you don’t pack it too tightly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Colour: Violet

This week feels more personal than public. Even if work stays busy, your attention may keep going back to home, family, comfort, or something private you have been putting aside. Give that its place. Not everything important looks productive from the outside. One small adjustment in your space or routine may help more than another push to be efficient.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

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People may play a bigger role in your week than you first expect. A friend, colleague, group setting, or casual exchange may lead somewhere useful. So don’t disappear completely into your own thoughts. One idea becomes stronger when it is spoken out loud and tested a little. Keep your mind open, but also let others contribute something for once.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Colour: Indigo

You may find old thoughts coming back, but not to trouble you. More like to show you what is no longer working the same way. That can actually be useful. A soft ending, a quiet realisation, or a change in your emotional response may happen without much drama. Let it. You do not need to force closure this week. You may simply notice that something is loosening on its own.

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Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Colour: Teal

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dr Madhu Kotiya ...Read More Dr. Madhu Kotiya is a spiritual counselor, energy healer, clairvoyant psychic, tarot reader, and numerologist with over 25 years of experience in the field of spiritual guidance and occult sciences. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation for helping people find clarity during emotionally difficult and spiritually confusing phases of life. Her work focuses on guiding individuals through relationship concerns, personal struggles, energetic imbalances, and questions around purpose and direction. She is the founder of Wicca India: School of Magick and Occult Sciences, where she teaches a wide range of subjects including tarot, spell casting, psychic development, energy healing, protection practices, and other spiritual sciences. Known for her practical and relatable teaching style, Dr. Kotiya has made complex spiritual subjects easier to understand for modern learners while still preserving their depth and authenticity. Numerology is also an important part of her work. She uses it as a powerful tool to understand personal patterns, life cycles, strengths, challenges, and timing, helping people gain deeper self-awareness and insight into their path. What sets Dr. Madhu Kotiya apart is her ability to combine intuition, experience, and grounded guidance in a way that feels both personal and accessible. Through her readings, healing sessions, teachings, and spiritual mentorship, she continues to inspire people to reconnect with their inner strength and move forward with greater clarity and confidence. Read Less

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