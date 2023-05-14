Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 14 to May 20, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Magician Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Hermit

This week, your professional front looks positive. Focusing on skill development may lead to growth and advancement. You may also experience financial stability and prosperity through wealth management. However, fitness may need extra attention this week, emphasizing the importance of self-care. Love and support from family may also be satisfactory. Taking time to connect can improve your relationship. Unfortunately, closeness in romance may be lacking, so open communication is vital. Planning a surprise may help. Travel plans may be a highlight this week, providing a chance for a weekend getaway to recharge. Holding onto an old property may be a good idea this week. Donating to those in need may bring fulfilment. Academic evaluations may be positive, emphasizing progress and growth.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Emperor

The week may bring a reason to smile for Taureans. Excellent health may be a highlight, providing a sense of serenity and well-being. Professionally, growth opportunities may lead to professional development and personal satisfaction. Some may realize the importance of retirement planning to secure a financial future. Unfortunately, the family front may be tense this week. But surrounding yourself with positive relationships can bring a sense of belonging. In romance, attraction may be heightened, creating exciting energy in your relationship. A long drive could bring a refreshing change of pace. A property deal may not go through satisfactorily this week. Philanthropy and giving back to the community can bring a sense of fulfilment. An internship program may provide valuable experiences and learning opportunities on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Star

This week may provide opportunities for agility and physical wellness with excellent health. Finances may be bright, emphasizing the importance of portfolio diversification for financial growth. While there may be some challenges in career advancement, it is important to stay focused on long-term goals. Family connections may be strained. But finding ways to connect and communicate can help to strengthen relationships. Romance may bring moments of intimacy and closeness, adding a spark to your relationship. A trip may offer adventure, whether a weekend getaway or a new area closer to home. Possessions may be very good, but remember to give back to others through acts of kindness and philanthropy. On the academic front, focusing on study skills may lead to success in achieving goals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: The Sun

The week may bring positivity to your life with excellent prospects in both professional and family relationships. Career progression may be at an all-time high. Family bonds may also strengthen, offering a sense of warmth. Good health may require some attention to wellness, but overall, it may be a manageable concern. An investment strategy may be needed to manage your funds well. While romance may not be at its peak, there may be moments of adoration and connection to cherish. A trip may offer a chance for a peaceful picnic or getaway. Those looking to buy a house may get an excellent opportunity, so look around earnestly. Remembering to give back to others through charitable giving this week is important. In the academic realm, organizing a study schedule may help improve grades.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Coins

The week may bring positivity to your personal life. Strong family support may be the highlight of the week. Your health looks good, and you can focus on building strength through exercise and a balanced diet. Financial planning is essential, and keeping a close eye on your expenses this week is recommended. Those in committed relationships may share a sense of fondness. Professionally, the week may not be your best, with some obstacles hindering development. However, staying focused and working towards your goals is important. Unexpected travel plans are likely to be successful. A road trip could be a great way to relax and unwind. Property investments are looking good, and old property may yield some gains. Activities such as community service can provide a sense of fulfilment. A good instructor-student rapport can go a long way in enhancing your learning experience.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Empress

The week may bring financial success to your life with an emphasis on asset allocation. Your health is likely to be in a good state, and you may succeed in establishing balance in your routine. You may experience some professional challenges but focus on occupational growth. Your family life is expected to be emotionally fulfilling, as a sense of togetherness prevails. Romance may be satisfying with a strong attachment and connection with partner. A group vacation may be an ideal way to unwind and spend time with loved ones. Your property investments are likely to yield positive results, so keep a close eye on the real estate market. In addition, you may feel motivated to practice generosity through community service. On the academic front, assignments may require extra effort, but stay determined and focused on your goals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Cups

The week may bring a mix of opportunities and challenges for you. At the same time, your professional aspect seems to be shining bright with ample advancement opportunities. The family aspect may not be at its best. However, with unity and understanding, you can overcome any hurdle that comes your way. On the health front, it might be essential to maintain balance in your routine to ensure continued agility. The romance front looks promising, with affection and intimacy likely to grow. Your financial gains may not be at their peak, but past investments may bring some relief. It’s a good time to consider owning a new asset. The week may bring chances for exploration and adventure. On the social front, focus on generosity and extending a helping hand to your neighbour. For academic progress, concentrate on improving your classroom management or time management skills.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Star

This week may bring a sense of accomplishment in many areas. Practicing mindfulness and self-care may help improve your overall well-being. Debt management strategies may help overcome any financial challenges. Your profession may also be in a state of moderation. But working on developing leadership skills may present advancement opportunities in the future. Family relationships may be stable. It may be necessary to focus on building strong connections to maintain this unity. On the romantic front, keeping an open mind to new love interests may bring exciting possibilities. A chance trip may bring opportunities for cultural immersion and exploration. Focusing on asset growth may lead to long-term benefits on the property front. Networking and connections may bring positive opportunities for growth. In academics, e-learning may be helpful in managing time and improving study skills.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Strength

Career: The Star

The week may bring exciting changes to your romantic life as the stars align in your favour. Financially, you may find success in long-term planning and strategic investments. Focusing on workplace relationships can help you overcome obstacles. Family traditions and values may bring a sense of comfort and support during this time. Your health may benefit from paying attention to nutrition and making small lifestyle changes. A fantastic opportunity for adventure and exploration may present itself for some. Investing in home improvements can lead to an increase in property value. It may be a good time to get involved in community service and give back to those in need. Regarding academics, the week may shift towards hybrid learning. Try finding a balance between online and in-person classes.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Tower

Career: Nine of Cups

The stars indicate a promising week ahead for you. Your finances are looking great, but it is important to keep saving and budgeting for the future. Your health is in excellent shape, and you have the strength and energy to take on any challenge. In terms of romance, your relationship might thrive. Married couples may be committed to growing and developing together. Your family relationships are good, particularly with your children. While your professional front may not be at its best, you should try and enhance your skills. They may be beneficial in the long run. Your property investments are looking good, and it is important to continue to maintain and improve them. However, a trip may not be your best option this week. Try to focus on relaxation and rejuvenation at home instead. Stars suggest that you should prioritize personal growth and self-discovery. Students should consider taking up research studies in academic life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Two of Wands

This week, it would be best to focus on self-care to improve your health. Make time for rest and relaxation to recharge your batteries. In terms of finance, continue to prioritize financial security and work on creating a budget. Despite moderate finances, family relationships will be strong and supportive. Spend quality time with loved ones and strengthen bonds. Your professional life is likely to go well, and you may experience career satisfaction. However, romance may not be your top priority this week. If you are in a relationship, focus on nurturing it for the long term. If you are single, now may be a good time to focus on personal growth and self-discovery. Property management is a focus this week, so consider making improvements to your home. Your social front is excellent. Use some of your spare time to volunteer and give back to others. In academics, group learning can bring new perspectives and enhance your understanding of the material.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Justice

Career: Seven of Cups

As the stars align this week, you can expect a favourable period for your family and finances. Your family may give you unwavering support and encouragement. Your financial situation may also stabilize, so it is a good time to focus on preserving wealth. In terms of romance, you can look forward to loving and meaningful partnerships. Your health may need a little attention, so be sure to prioritize your wellness and practice self-care. In terms of profession, you may find yourself feeling entrepreneurial and creative, but progress may be steady. This week’s trip may get postponed due to prior commitments. It is a good time to focus on investment in a new plot. Academic admission is on the horizon, so be prepared to take advantage of this opportunity to pursue your goals.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Green

