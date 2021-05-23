Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 23-May 29

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Wands

Your performance at the work front may be under the scanner. Put your best foot forward and better submit things in writing than remaining open for verbal communication. Students should refrain from bragging about the hard work they are putting in as the results would be obvious. A check on your expenses by a family elder may irritate you. Purchasing some exercising equipment may be on your mind. Lover may not be in a mood to listen to excuses. So, admitting your fault at once and promising not to repeat is only going to harmonize your relationship. Long journeys should be best avoided.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red





*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: World

Career: Two of Swords

This is going to be a good week for you. Attending a function or an event is on the cards. Meeting important people on the social front is likely to open new lines of communication. Participating in something prestigious on the professional front is likely to bring you into the limelight. Steps to conserve money are likely to bring good results. Love is in the air and those singles are likely to be smitten by it. A better understanding prevails on the domestic front. Things on the property front start improving bringing more opportunities for you to invest in the coming time.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Green





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Fool

The desire to rise and shine on the professional front is likely to keep you on your toes. Students are likely to perform well and grab accolades. Travelling with someone is likely to make your journey enjoyable. Freshers are likely to hear of contractual job opportunities in the second half of the week. Homemakers may want to implement a few changes on the home front to add a new vibe to the place. Meeting an old friend is likely to refresh the good times. Lovers are likely to grow closer and spend time with each other. Those newly married may plan a getaway.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Ten of Cups

A dear friend or a close relative will help you sail through a tight financial situation. A business started on the side is likely to start picking up. Self-discipline would be a key to maintain good health this week. A family member is likely to support you and unburden your woes. Those around you may try to romantically link you with someone. Those newly married are likely to spend a good cosy time together. Travelling may prove tiresome. Buying a property may be on your mind but you may have to wait a little longer. You will have to follow a workplace procedure meticulously to get the result right the first time.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Rust





*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Coins

Professionally, you are destined to grow this week as things fall in place as expected. Steps taken on the academic front are likely to yield good results. You may be catapulted into a position of prominence on the social front. Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you in an excited state. A trip is on the cards and makes you travel at a short notice. Your spendthrift nature is likely to affect your savings. You may have to take some strong decisions on the family front. Buying or selling a property may be on your mind but the execution looks tough at this moment.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Blue





*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

One good thing about this week is going to be the support of family members in turning your dreams into reality. Constant interruptions on the work front can irritate you but you should not lose your patience. You may have to level with someone you basically dislike about a contentious matter on the social front. Watch out for moodiness on the love front as it will only detach you from the one you love. Some good investment opportunities are likely to come your way. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Those planning to upgrade a vehicle need to evaluate their options carefully.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Lemon





*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

Professional front needs attention as you may be involved in something that requires support from the seniors. Students need to invest more time and focus on the academic front. Someone’s reaction in the extended family may leave you with a sour taste. Avoid pondering too much about the things that eat up your peace of mind this week. Dark secrets may be revealed and can shake the foundation of love for some. It would be better to clear away the doubts or misunderstandings rather than explaining your point. The social front shows only a little progress. The financial front appears to be a little cold so avoid committing any bigger transactions.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Turquoise





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Star

Cupid smiles on you this week making it the best time to express the feelings for someone you love. Some of you are likely to bring out your creative side and produce innovative stuff. A rise in income is much indicated as you start working towards building your finances. Your fondness towards working out is likely to benefit your body achieve total fitness. You may have to travel on a short notice to help someone in an emergency situation. You may not receive the appreciation you expect on the work front at the moment. Those planning to start something of their own are likely to get productive ideas.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Parrot Green





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgement

Career: Ten of Coins

Gather your energies to bring back the lost focus on the work front. Those starting with new roles are likely to be pressed with some extensive workload that requires you to work overtime. Your shopaholic nature can make you waste money on inessential things. Togetherness is much foreseen on the love front making you enjoy some good time together. Health wise, things appear to be in control. Guidance would be required on the financial front. Someone in the family may not support your ideas and you will have to put more energy to convince them. Students are likely to be grilled for their falling performance.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Silver





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: King of Wands

You will find this week most rewarding in both personal and professional matters. Property owners may think on the lines of construction. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. Someone from the opposite camp may express his or her feelings for you and make you happy. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. Appreciation is in store for those working in the marketing or sales domain. Those seeking a loan are likely to smile as the hard work is paid off this week.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

A good will done for someone in the past is likely to be reciprocated now. An initiative to organise an event or function will be highly appreciated. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front will help you unwind and relax. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people. Financial front shows signs of improving as money flows in from various sources. A family elder is likely to approve your love relationship. Encouragement at every step will get you nearer to your personal objective. Travelling long distance would not be a good idea. Children are likely to be a source of happiness this week.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Electric Blue





*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Five of Swords

Funding for a dream project is likely to be received letting you proceed the things the way you want. Professional problems are likely to be resolved efficiently. You may need to handle someone’s tantrums on the social front. Joining a gym to achieved perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Booking a new property or a vehicle is in store for some. Avoid bluffing things on the domestic front as family may not be in a mood to let it go. Students may be willing to enrol for some skill enhancement courses. Those newly in love are likely to enjoy spend more time with each other.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Cream

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter