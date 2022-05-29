Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 29 to June 4, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

Don’t let little things set you off or create a ripple effect in other aspects of your life. Take a deep breath and consider what’s causing discomfort. Try to work it out with a calm mind.Indulge your partner’s wishes and be inventive! It is a time to be creative in romance. You may find your relationship greatly rekindled.There could be a positive development on the work front. You could be shortlisted to execute a prestigious project or assignment on the professional front.Businesspeople are likely to see a gradual rise in profits and income very soon.Some of you may plan for an image makeover or be experimental with your dressing sense. A family youngster may need your guidance, so remain available to provide timely help.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Knight of Swords

Be ready to undergo sweeping changes in your life. Be self-aware and have faith in the divine power to guide you at each step. Success will come your way. Those of you looking to switch jobs are likely to get an offer for a post that you have been eagerly waiting for.Your appreciation of other family members may enable you to earntheir love and attention. You are likely to get more love and support from your significant other than expected. It may bringmore intimacy and understanding in your romantic relationship. You are likely to feel full of energy as you begin to listen to your body. You are likely to remain physically and emotionally in great shape all week.Avoid investing in any quick income-generating offers or schemes as it may not turn out as expected.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Your brave attitude and risk-taking abilities may work to your advantage in any task that you undertake. You are likely to follow your heart when it comes to making tough decisions. You are likely to feel more settled as your thought process becomes clearer. This may result in improved performance in your professional undertakings. Those single, are likely to build an instant connection with a like-minded individual. You could meet influential people and develop new contacts that would help you professionally. Businesspeople can strike overseas deals which are likely to help you expand your footprint. You are required to be vigilant regarding your health as your immunity is likely to remain weak.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Two of Wands

Although you are optimistic, you may also be prone to anxiousness and mood swings. Keep your negative attitude under check to succeed in life.You may do well in money and finance matters and a gamble could go your way. Still, be careful to only take very calculated risks to safeguard your capital. You could also receive appreciation from your seniors for your consistent performance in the past at the workplace. Your relations with your in-laws are poised to get better. This in turn may have a positive impact on your relations with your spouse. Your body and mind are likely to remain particularly well balanced as you pay attention to a wellness routine.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Justice

Career: The Magician

Your leadership qualities may make you a trailblazer and trendsetter this week. This may not only bring you success but is also likely to bring you immense satisfaction. You could also receive benefits from a government contract which may consolidate your financial position. You are likely to enjoy a good reputation at your workplace. You may also succeed in achieving pending targets easily. Time spent with friends and family may allow you to recount cherished memories. Your appreciation of other members may enable you to earntheir love and attention. Time for self-care is never wasted but certainly makes you feel better. Avoid being too experimental and stick to tried and tested methods. You may find yourself in conflict with your partner, perhaps over finances or religious matters. Talk openly and focus on working through the conflicts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Chariot

Career: Eight of Cups

This week, it will serve you well to trust your intuition. Laying trust in yourself and being confident of your assessment may help you achieve a lot - both on your personal and professional fronts. Luck is on your side where money is concerned, so go ahead with an investment. It may turn out to be highly profitable. As you reach near to your goals there may be impediments that may get into the way of your career progress. You may make an error of judgment in haste. The beginning of the week may bring positive news for your children. They are likely to progress in their studies which may make you happy and proud. Remain calm on the romantic front. Be optimistic about the future and let events unfold. Better times are on the way.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Fool

Career: Devil

Your patience is likely to pay off and you may be able to achieve your goals more quickly. You may get to enjoy the good things in life with your hard work and dedication. There is likely to be an increase in the inflow of money. You may get a chance to add to your wealth as you learn to manage your finances wisely. An elder sibling connects you to a new social scene. It would be full of promising new contacts; both networking and romance is possible. Professionally, you are likely to witness an increase in opportunities for growth and advancement. Grab them to succeed. Spend some time in the fresh air. You would benefit from leisurely walks and outdoor recreation.Suspecting the fidelity of a romantic partner may create a deep void in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

You are likely to accomplish your set targets way before you even realize it. A lot of changes are on the cards for you this week. Take up the opportunities as they may you groom you as an individual.You may overreact to the smallest things and feel completely misunderstood. You may start something new or end an old disagreement with someone you love most peacefully. It may bring much satisfaction. It would do you good to take a step back and clear your thoughts. There could be a sudden monetary gain that could help you get rid of your outgoing debts and liabilities. Your family life is likely to remain harmonious. You could celebrate a family function during the second half of the week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Chariot

Your intellect and talent are likely to help you attain success in everything you do. Your work may be valued and you are likely to win well-wishers on the social front. It may also win you many admirers. Any outstanding issues are likely to get resolved easily, and new ones are completed well in time at the workplace. Everything is likely to remain streamlined and progresswell at work. Those single may suddenly want to find a partner. They are likely to find family and friends supportive in realizing their dream.Spend some time in the fresh air, you would benefit from leisurely walks and outdoor recreation. Steer clear of risky projects, since your chances of making a profit are slim. A suitable matrimonial match may be found for some eligible at home.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Nine of Cups

This week, you are likely to make people happy with your wit and charm. Your sharp memory and intelligence may help you excel in all spheres of life. The knack of getting your work done quickly is likely to bring you appreciation on the social front. You are also likely to receive moral and financial support from your mentors. It may keep you going strong on the professional front. Some good opportunities for growth and gain may come along with the advancement later in the week. Grab the most lucrative ones, but only after due diligence. New romance blossoming with someone known is possible. But you need to think your actions through before taking the next step. Light workout is likely to do wonders for those unable to do anything strenuous on the fitness front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

If you want to make your dreams come true, chasing them may not suffice; you may have to work hard for that to come to fruition. Patiently handling issues may bring desirable results.Your self-confidence is likely to be high which may rub off on your colleagues and team members at your workplace. During the middle of the week, you may be vested with a bigger role and position. Your strong financial management may bring handsome returns on your investment very soon.You may also get an opportunity to resolve old conflicts and hurts on the domestic front. It may enable you to move forward unitedly as a close-knit family. Married life may remain positiveas you rediscover your old spark and zest. Avoid eating outside food and stay away from pollution and dust.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Parrot

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: The High Priestess

The week would be a good time for you to succeed bygiving a green signal to your plans for the future. You may put in all your efforts to move ahead in life. Your firm commitment may work to your advantage in getting things done perfectly. In any social situation, the confidence you show would enable you to impress almost anyone you meet. This may even lead to an exciting new romance. The week is extremely promising for important new investments and financial decisions. You are likely to have the right instincts for a good offer. You shall remain protective towards your family. Peace and tranquilitywould prevail in your home environment. Spend time with your partner and verbalize your passion. This may lead to a deeper and more satisfying relationship.It’s better to listen to the signals from your body. Take a short rest rather than push yourself too hard.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

