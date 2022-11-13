Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 13-November 19, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Some of you may succeed in making an impression in the workplace. You may easily handle the challenge because of your ambitious nature and down-to-earth outlook. You’ll be particularly good at saving this week, which could go a long way toward easing your financial worries. It’s likely that a business owner or entrepreneur can turn their company around and make a profit. Later in the week, you might have some guests who show up unexpectedly and ruin your carefully laid plans. To work through issues with a romantic interest, you must keep lines of communication open. Some people might plan an exciting trip with their best friends at the last minute. Avoid crash diets at all costs; they could do more harm than good.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Hermit

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Swords

Proactively advocating for your ideas and convictions in the workplace may serve you well and attract management’s attention. Connecting to influential people may be crucial to keeping your competition hopes alive. You can count on your loved one’s undying loyalty, devotion, and adoration. You could appreciate their impact on your life and be thankful to them. You should sleep enough, ideally with a midday nap, to give your body the rest it requires. Students may need to learn how to refocus their attention when they become distracted by romantic ideas. Some of you may contract with a developer to turn your family’s land into apartments. Those desiring to travel abroad may have to wait a bit more to fulfil their dream.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Coins

As you gain prominence in your field, you may be able to attract the interest of influential decision-makers. It’s possible that you could receive financial support from multiple quarters. It may significantly enhance your current financial standing. Later in the week, everyone can get together and have a good time. Your hard work and determination on the academic front may earn you recognition and elevate your family’s reputation. You may enjoy all the attention your partner may shower on you. As long as you keep up with your workouts, your health may improve dramatically. Don’t sit on the side line and watch a social issue fester; it will eventually come back to bite you. Put forth additional work to ensure the desired outcome is achieved.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Devil

Career: The Sun

After some initial upheaval, things at work are likely to normalise. The doors of opportunity are likely to open wide before you because of your stellar academic performance. Thanks to recent gains, you may now be in a better position financially and even be able to afford a significant purchase. A few of you may finally get around to starting that kitchen remodel or new bathroom you’ve been planning for years. You might get away from it all if your planned vacation happens. Your partner may feel particularly romantic, so get ready to spend quality time with them. You never know when a wedding or other social gathering will be more fun than expected. Protect your health by avoiding stressful situations or compulsive eating. You should make an effort to eat well and drink lots of water.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: Knight of Swords

Maintaining your competitive edge may make it easy for you to maintain complete command of your professional or academic life. Even though this week’s paycheck could be particularly large, it’s still essential to avoid going overboard with your spending. You’ll need tact if you want to deal with a demanding friend or acquaintance. You can expect a busy week full of new experiences, including a potential new love interest. The plans include going to a great place, which should be lots of fun. If you take the right approach, you may be able to find relief from a long-standing health problem. Your loved ones will praise you for taking the initiative to arrange something at home. In some cases, loved ones may surprise you with good news. If you’re having trouble settling a property dispute, you might just need a new approach.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Hierophant

If you need to make a crucial choice for your career, you should seek some sage advice. You may come across new investment opportunities, but hold off on making any hasty decisions. Finding time for your significant other in your busy schedule may be challenging, but you should try. Fun times are ahead, so now is an excellent time to lock down your vacation plans. The way you’re exercising may be sufficient to get you into the shape you want to be in. This week, it’s likely to become more critical than usual to make the necessary effort to overcome academic challenges. You can maximise your earnings by specialising in land or real estate development. It is not wise to pick a fight with your loved ones this week. Instead, you may meet someone to help you resolve your issues at home.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Lovers

Your selfless attitude may keep you in the public eye. If you’re looking for love this week, a chance meeting could lead to something serious. A romantic vacation to a breathtaking location could be in the cards for you and your significant other. You may need to adjust your study habits to keep up your current success rate. To succeed financially, you need to keep your everyday activities under wraps. Your competitors may attempt to sabotage your efforts. It’s essential to be cautious when collaborating with new clients or signing contracts with them. The week should be a healthy one for you physically. You must switch to a healthy diet if you value your physical well-being.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue & Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Tower

You may take the lead on a significant project in your field, which could lead to new opportunities for you. People looking to make a career change may soon find themselves in a position to reap many benefits. A marriage between two family members may materialise as a suitable match comes though. If you want to make the most of your money, consulting an expert about your investment options will be is essential. Those students studying hard will most likely do well on upcoming exams. The best way to deal with a romantic problem is to face it head-on and deal with it as soon as possible. If you make healthy choices for your lifestyle this week, you may find that you have more energy and enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream & Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Lovers

This week, you have a great chance to figure out something essential and show how good you are at work. Your hard work might now be noticed by important people. Even though you may have been short on cash, a sudden influx of money could help you pay for everything. Seeing an old friend and talking about the good old days can make you feel nostalgic. Most likely, sibling fights over property will be settled. You and your partner could plan a nice meal. You might meet someone or go on a great date if you’re single. Students who work hard and try their best are likely to do better than expected. Put your worries aside for a while and do something creative or spiritual. You’ll be happy to discover that your skin problems or allergies may be on the mend this week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Empress

You may have to put forth some effort to show your worth and abilities in the workplace. You can relax about your financial situation; even though your expenses will increase, they won’t exceed your income. Some people might feel obligated to attend a social event they’d rather skip because of family ties. Avoid people you don’t trust and keep a close eye on your valuables. Try not to let little things bother you too much because doing so can disrupt your serenity. This week, you and your significant other may experience communication difficulties. You should look into the real estate market before making a final choice, as thinking about appealing property deals may take up too much of your time. Your health is likely to be fantastic in this week. Your diet may improve shortly. You will have the power to choose well and keep your spirits up.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream & Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Star

Career: Temperance

Your professional or personal life is likely to undergo some shift this week. Shortly, you may be able to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Entrepreneurs have a good chance of opening lucrative new markets for their products and services. You may continue to be sought after by friends and acquaintances for your sound advice. Your efforts to reignite the passion in your romantic relationships may pay off spectacularly this week. There may be lots of calm and contentment if you hold a religious ceremony or gathering at your house. If you put in the time and effort, you might easily outshine the competition in your academic circle. Adapting your routine in the name of fitness has countless advantages; therefore, you should keep moving. If you feel unsure, don’t take any chances with your finances or real estate in this week.

Lucky Number: 3 & 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron & Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The World

Now is the perfect time to start organising that long-awaited adventure vacation. This could end up being the lucky break you’ve been hoping for. You and your significant other might get into an argument in this week. Don’t risk hurting your friendship by getting too emotional. Maintain composure and try to find a middle ground. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a way to make a good profit from an unexpected source, which may help your financial situation. Don’t take advice or suggestions from others at face value; instead, use them as stepping stones toward your conclusions. Keeping a positive outlook on life may be all that’s required to experience optimal health benefits. As the week winds down, you might have a social engagement or get-together with friends to attend.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

