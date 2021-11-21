Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 21-November 27

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Emperor

It is a good time to present your innovative ideas at workplace as they are likely to be received positively. This week may be favourable for you in terms of money and finance, as robust growth is foreseen. Those freelancing for a while now may bag a prestigious project very soon. If you are awaiting the outcome of any project or an endeavour; rest easy, the results will be positive. Those of you looking for love may get to meet a like-minded person in a family gathering. You may succeed in maintaining a cordial relationship with everyone at home. Healthwise, you need to take precautionary measures to guard yourself from seasonal infections.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Justice

Mood: Judgment

Career: Two of Wands

You need to be alert and attentive on professional front to keep up your winning momentum. Those venturing out of town for work and pleasure are likely to make good time and the journey will be smooth. There are indications that financial life will be good and there are possibilities of unforeseen gains. Dedicated students may get favourable results in an examination or competition they have appeared recently. Attending a social event may not turn out to be as exciting as you had envisioned, but keep your cool. Strictly follow dietary restrictions to maintain your well-being and avoid giving into excesses. On the romantic front, couples are likely to enjoy a great time together.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

The week may require you to lead from front to see any project or assignment to successful completion. Students are likely to excel in their studies and make everyone proud. For businesspersons, new investments are foreseen which may help expand their venture. Those of marriageable age may receive a suitable proposal; bringing joy for the entire family. Encouraging response from someone you like secretly is likely to set your heart soaring. It is a good time to plan a vacation with your family to a faraway place. Your health may remain sound and no major issues may trouble you anyhow. You need to be careful in terms of your social relationship and avoid raising controversial issues.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Hierophant

The week may bring an excellent opportunity to renew ties with your childhood company and relive the golden days. An urgent issue on the academic front may need prompt attention and action. You may get financial help and gain from family members. Planning a romantic getaway with your significant other is likely to add a new spark to your relationship. Avoid playing hooky on professional front, lest you get caught and face a senior’s ire. Avoid extravagant purchases or expenditure as it may upset your budget and financial position. Opting for a balanced diet will have a positive reflection on your overall health. Short trips related to the business are likely to be successful.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: The Moon

This week, you might undertake everything with great vigour and enthusiasm. Letting your hair down and having a lovely time in the company of your friends is foreseen later in the week. The hard work of students aspiring to get admission in highly reputed institutions may pay off well this week. Some of you can get into the good books of seniors with your hard work and dedication. You are likely to go along with your spouse’s exciting plans and have a memorable time together. Avoid over-expenditure to please others on the family front. This week, you should remain conscious of your health and try to follow a strict diet regime. Before initiating any type of transaction, do check the paperwork thoroughly.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: The Tower

Career: Knight of Coins

A situation may spiral out of control if you don’t act swiftly and decisively on the professional front. Keep your wits about yourself and you will come out a winner soon. You are likely to be invited to a prestigious event or function in honorary capacity. Those eligible may find their elders getting involved in their matrimonial matters. You may receive some unexpected financial gains this week which you should carefully invest for the future. You should remain conscious of your weak areas on the health front, and work towards improving them. On the family front, there could be some issues with spouse which can cause anxiety, keeping a cool head with help.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Temperance

Some important financial plans are likely to be implemented this week which may bring handsome profits. There are chances of many positive developments in your career too and those looking for a job may find a suitable one shortly. This is a positive phase for students aspiring to pursue professional education as they may excel in an examination or competition. Avoid neglecting partner despite your busy schedule as it may create a void in your relationship. A short visit to a relative’s place can prove to be relaxing. It is a good idea to involve yourself in spiritual pursuits as it will keep your mind balanced. You can voluntarily get involved in any activity or plan that will demonstrate your skills.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

You are likely to devote extra time to finish a task that you may have undertaken. A fitness tip from an expert is likely to help in maintaining a fit physique. Some of you may succeed in recovering a delayed payment this week, giving a boost to your finances. Seek help for your doubts and confusion on the academic front on priority to keep up your winning edge. Avoid hasty decisions on romantic front or you may regret them later on. Your influential contacts will not only help you grow professionally, but may also help in keeping your social life active, thereby leading to happiness. Resolve family disputes on priority as they may compound if ignored.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Strength

You are likely to be the star attraction of any gathering you may attend later in the week. Financially, this is a positive period to invest in new schemes and plans. You may succeed in giving enough time to your family and see the mutual bonding increase exponentially. Those looking to tie the knot are likely to meet their ideal match shortly. Students need to avoid distraction and focus on academics to achieve favourable results. Ailments, however minor, should be attended to at the earliest. Those looking for love may succeed in attracting the attention of their dream person. A short drive to the countryside or a picnic is likely to provide a break from routine.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Cups

You are likely to get many opportunities, with the help of which you may be able to increase your income and add to your accumulated wealth. This week is going to be very special for students as they might be inclined and motivated to excel. The sudden arrival of a guest at your home is likely to be the perfect opportunity for a family reunion. On the health front, you should remain active by participating in sports activities and yoga. It is a good time to finalize your vacation plan with your partner, as much enjoyment is foreseen. Some of you are likely to undertake home renovation work in a property that you may have put up for rent.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Magician

Career: Two of Coins

New opportunities are likely to arise for a job change and there are strong indications of a new offers landing in your lap. You need to pursue them to brighten your chances. Your co-workers/colleagues may extend a helping hand to complete an important project on time. New investments are foreseen which will help expand your venture. Your family is likely to remain very supportive which will be a source of motivation for you. Those keeping unwell are likely to embark on the path of total recovery shortly. A short trip, perhaps to see a play or visit a gallery, may give you an opportunity to connect with your significant other.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

Favourable developments are likely to take place in your life this week. This will certainly lighten up your mood and you can plan something more exciting. You may also be able to overcome the challenges that you are facing in your work life and may even succeed in making a mark. Financially, avoid any tempting offers for sudden gain else you may end up losing money. You are advised to recharge your mind by engaging in meditation. Be very sure of your feelings before taking the next step on the romantic front. The week is extremely important for students to overcome their weaknesses and move forward. You may have to take concrete steps to solve the problems of an unreliable vehicle.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)

