Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 7-November 13

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Tower

Career: Eight of Cups

You are likely to find the work scenario very bright as you make substantial professional progress with your hard work and diligence. A profitable venture gets underway and promises to get the cash registers ringing. Romance can blossom as you are likely to find new love if you have not met the perfect person yet. You may have to be accommodative and make some compromises to ensure family relationships remain harmonious and cordial. Healthy eating along with regular exercise will ensure an improvement in your overall health. A social event may find you in your element and promises to keep make you even more so popular.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Justice

Career: Two of Coins

This is a good week for making changes on the professional front. The changes initiated now will prove be successful and will pay rich dividends. Business people will succeed in adding assets to their venture and making it a roaring success. You are likely to be in your element in a family function or ceremony organised at home. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful in improving their showing. Positive signals from someone you like may make your heart flutter and is likely to mark the beginning of a new relationship. Those who have always wanted to go abroad can now get that opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Lovers

You can initiate any big step in your personal life or career as stars appear favourable. Good earning is foretold for the self-employed and businessmen from a recent deal. Students wishing to get admission into premier institutes for higher education will be successful. You will need to take out time for the family for something promised to them. Some of you may get a chance to reconnect with partner after a short separation. You could face some obstacles when you try to sell or buy an immovable asset, but don’t worry, the issue will be resolved shortly. You should be careful about unhealthy eating as this can take a toll on your wellbeing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Magician

Career: Two of Coins

If you get the chance to help out someone, do so as it will benefit you in the future. Your influential contacts prove helpful in improving the outcome of a new business venture. Any investment made in the past is likely to bring handsome gains. It is highly favourable time for students as they succeed in improving their performance and excel in examination. There might not be any major health concerns, but minor issues can trouble you a bit, so keep your guard up. You are likely to succeed in negotiating a major property deal in your favour. Your fears regarding the wellbeing and safety of your family members are likely to be unfounded, bringing you peace of mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

Going the extra mile to ensure completion of a prestigious project is likely to give a boost to your career. Investing in the share market and speculative business will increase your income. A family function or event is likely to keep you busy and eat into your personal time. Some delay in receiving arrears or pending payment may upset your financial plans. You are likely to remain favourably poised on the academic front. Things are set to brighten up on the romantic front with your efforts, so get ready to enjoy romantic bliss. Someone may do your health a lot of good by motivating you to shake a leg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hermit

Praise is in store for you on the professional front in recognition of your performance in a recent project. Those indulging in speculation or playing the stock may hit it rich after carefully study of the market. A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet distant relatives you have not met in a long time. You are likely to hold your own during a tough competition or examination on the academic front. Finding time to fulfil promises made to the romantic partner, despite your packed schedule, is likely to infuse a spark in your romance. It is good time to consider renovating your ancestral property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: King of Coins

Taking on new responsibility at work with positivity and enthusiasm is likely to benefit you in the long run. Striking a friendship with someone you find attractive is possible. Help required for something you have started recently will be forthcoming from your family. Those trying to come back in shape may benefit from expert guidance, so don’t hesitate to seek help. Facing a tough exam with proper preparation is possible, so don’t harbour any high expectations. Your social calendar is likely to be very demanding, leaving you little time for yourself. Taking undue risks may harm your financial health, so remain vigilant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Knight of Wands

You are seen making excellent progress in your personal and expert field as you get a golden opportunity to walk into the spotlight. Your cheerful outlook towards life will stand you in good stead all week. You are likely to be satisfied with your share in the ancestral property. Suspecting fidelity of romantic partner is likely to create a deep void in your relationship. You will be able to discharge a family obligation expertly and efficiently. You are likely to notice a remarkable increase in your overall fitness and energy level as you opt for healthy lifestyle choices. You will manage your time well and meet all your close friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

Those looking for a suitable job may get a chance to join a progressive and prestigious organisation. You remain favourably poised on the financial front as indications of windfall appear very strong. Your achievement on the academic front is likely to bring happiness for the entire family. You are likely to maintain an edge over competitors with your confidence and astute decisions. Those ailing for long may find improvement in their condition using home remedies. You may have to go along with spouse’s plan just to maintain marital happiness. Your love for travelling will soon have you packing your bags for a distant place. Be moderate while interacting with people at the social level.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Fool

Development on the professional front will be positive and may take you closer to top hierarchy of your organisation. Best options are likely to be made available to those trying to get admission into a prestigious college or institution. You are likely to make handsome profit by disposing off your ancestral property or converting it into a residential scheme. Avoid giving into unreasonable demands of romantic partner with firmness. Accompanying someone to an exciting destination is possible. Trying out something new on the fitness front is indicated and may benefit you. You need to keep a commitment made to someone on the social front.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Wands

Every problem is an opportunity for growth. This is the secret mantra for professional success. Those new on the job are likely to learn the ropes very fast. Keeping a tab on others will help strengthen your position on the academic front. Avoid lending money in your close circle, as chances of recovery appear very slim this week. Your decision to eat homemade or healthy food will save you from seasonal ailments. A verdict regarding a disputed property will be in your favour. Money will flow in and keep you financially strong. Visiting a relative or friend is on the cards and will prove enjoyable.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: World

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

The situation you may find yourself in may require some quick thinking and swift decisions to retain the upper hand. Visiting places of tourist attraction or hanging out in your usual haunts is indicated. Overcoming difficulties on the academic front will be easy, as you get down to solve them proactively. Enjoying a romantic interlude during your busy schedule indicated for some. Your talents are likely to come to fore and get you the accolades in a social gathering. A windfall can be expected in a business venture with careful planning. You remain fit by becoming conscious of your health.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter