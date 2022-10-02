Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 2 to October 8, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: King of Wands

Changing yourselves from within would change life for the better forever. The family front seems to go smoothly as you receive their full support for your plans. You might deal in some ancestral property or any other parental property. A travel plan with a colleague might lead to a new relationship. Those single may get positive signs from someone they like. People are likely to accept unique but only original ideas. So don’t be afraid to present your inventive ideas. You are likely to confront a bumpy ride at the workplace as subordinates may not offer requisite support. Taking steps to curb wasteful expenditure may help you save much. You may succumb to the temptation of going in for a plot or an apartment being offered at a bargain price. Students are cautioned against neglecting their health.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Magician

Hard work brings the result you have been dreaming of for a long. Following natural instincts and working on seniors’ guidance help in climbing the professional ladder. Change in circumstances brings financial gains. Your efforts to balance income and expenses are likely to succeed. Your attractive personality would draw others to you. You may get full support from your significant other. There will be a spirit of mutual cooperation and help. Carefulness on your part would foil enemies’ attempts to disrepute you. A half-hearted approach on the domestic front may prevent from doing anything substantial. You might face problems to sell your property as marketing might not be correct. Try a different approach. Take it easy this week and

don’t strain yourself in any way. Catch up on some sleep and try to keep all tension at bay.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

You might have a good time all week. You are likely to learn new skills to discover more about yourself. On the professional front, you may make much personal progress despite colleagues’ interference. Expect better results in professional discussions. Romantic initiatives are likely to bring positive results. You experience unlimited joys by reliving romantic encounters. Soon, you and your partner might decide to take a trip to a lovely location. Devoting quality time to the family front would enable you to bring peace & harmony. There can be good luck in business. Also, investment plans in underdeveloped property will go off without a hitch as you find the right backers. You may remain focused on good health. It’s always a good idea to eat well and exercise regularly. You may need to take some protein diet in your routine.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Six of Swords

The week could bring a surprise on the personal front. Your romantic and unique times with your significant other may take your bond to soaring heights. Family members will be very positive and supportive of your career plans. A rival at work may highlight your weaknesses in front of superiors and embarrass you. Keep your cool to come out a winner at work. It always is exciting to begin looking at homes for sale in your area when looking to buy a new house. But caution is advised while negotiating any major deal as you may get the short end of the stick. The official workload may limit your social outings, but you will find a way around it. Changing your attitude towards fitness and a balanced diet would enable enjoying a healthy time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Justice

A sparkling laughter-filled week when most things proceed, as you desire. If you are single, the person you have loved for a long time might respond favourably. Senior colleagues’ guidance and help would guide and enable you to achieve professional objectives. Financial health is likely is improve for better with some expert guidance; so go ahead and seek an expert. This week, you will need to take some timely actions to save domestic bliss. Strictly avoid arguments and confrontations. Travelling alone is about freedom, but your family might not approve of your solo travelling plans. Time to think about your investment plans, as investing residentially might be profitable this week. The family property might be transferred into your name. Join a gym to start improving your physique and level of fitness.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Cups

The week is likely to be good for you and your significant other. You might get to savour each moment with your special someone. Being in an enthusiastic frame of mind would keep health problems a bay. You might feel more general well-being after doing yoga. Your arrogant ways may unleash your superior’s wrath on you on the professional front. To try to keep pace with deadlines, you would require putting in the extra effort. The stock market may not be a good place for investing this week. Additionally, you shouldn’t sign anything crucial in haste. Don’t get surprised if domestic peace is marred by frequent arguments and confrontations. You should

stay away from the real estate market right now. You and your buddies might decide to go on a trip.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

Troubles fade away as you take things in your stride. On the professional front, you find subordinates dependable to complete the pending work on time. You are likely to make good money if you put savings into conservative investments. Chances of meeting with a separated romantic partner appear strong. The possibility of reviving an old romance also appears strong. If possible avoid discussing your illness rather engage yourself in some creative work to divert attention. There are also hints that you and your sibling may disagree; resolve it amicably. You are likely to develop a quality to alleviate others’ sufferings. If you are shifting to another rental house then go through the contract papers carefully. Detailed planning can even make even a rushed vacation highly enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Tower

A competitive nature would help in winning any contest you participate in. Timely efforts and an enthusiastic attitude bring orderliness to chaotic professional life. Monetary problems will become a thing of the past, as you come into big money.

A matrimony match for an eligible member may bring happiness and cheer at home. Don’t forget to take out some time from your usual chores for a romantic meeting. Indications of surrendering heart and soul to someone special are on the cards. This may breathe new life into your romance. Some of you could be in an anxious mood putting unnecessary pressure on your health. A small picnic organized by your company can help change your mood and relieve stress and tension. The plot you were looking for can be profitable from an investment point of view.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Sun

Your magnetic personality may bring you into the limelight. New tasks that may be assigned to you at work could advance your career. If you’ve applied for new employment, the appointment letter may arrive soon. A new relationship on the family front will be long-lasting & highly beneficial. Wise investments and timely decisions promise to keep your coffers brimming. Combining mental and physical energy in a positive direction brings unlimited joy. Some of you might be drawn to spiritual healing to stay healthy. Now is an excellent moment to sell any land or property you may have. The most thrilling travel option for those eager to travel alone is to do so. You might fail to nurture a love life as a partner fails to commit. Spending time together may help you understand one another better.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The High Priestess

Remain enthusiastic and driven to make the most of the week. At work, a patient but persistent approach leads in a new direction. Good earning promises to keep you in an upbeat mood all week. It is the perfect time to purchase items that would grow in value. Sharing candlelight dinner with a romantic partner would lift the spirit of both of you. Elder family members could create some hurdles in your way with their rigid attitude. Compassion gives the fortitude and presence of mind to overcome obstacles coming in the way of enjoying sound health. Avoid strenuous exertion and limit yourself to easy activities. There are chances of disputes among the relatives regarding the ancestral property. Impromptu official journeys prove to be more fruitful and bring solid gains. Students may get an acceptance letter from a prestigious institution.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: The Moon

The week shows that you are on the path to a fast recovery and may soon enjoy sound health. Outdoor activities benefit by keeping yourself energetic. Inability to focus attention would allow diverting attention. Working persistently and patiently contributes to professional success. If possible, put your money on the advice of innovative and experienced people to earn steady gains. You find relief, comfort and affection in the company of family members. A romantic encounter proves exciting but would not last too long. Enjoy the lovely moments while they last. If you are looking for a sure-fire method to earn on your property, student rental could be exactly what you need. Travelling alone is your decision as you want it, so don’t blame others if you find it disappointing.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Lovers

To achieve greater creativity in work, you are likely to follow innovative methods. You’ll be able to easily finish outstanding responsibilities if you continue to be truthful and honest in your approach on the professional front. You may get to play an important role in family affairs with your commitment and care. The financial situation for those finding themselves in the red is slated to improve with an unexpected windfall. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out. A half-hearted approach on the romantic front will prevent you from doing anything substantial for your significant other. Be careful not to take your partner for granted. Don’t allow yourself to think anything bad. You should also provide your body with a nourishing diet and enough sleep. Avoid taking any chances or quick cuts because they can backfire.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

