ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Strength Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 22 to October 28, 2023

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Ace of Wands

Taking timely actions can lead to strong and enduring professional relationships this week. Your family members are likely to support you in charitable endeavours. Businesspeople will need to put in significant effort to ensure profitability. Despite serious efforts, romantic outcomes might not be as fruitful as anticipated. Avoid excessive indulgence in stimulants to maintain good digestive health. Your plans for a luxurious getaway could come to fruition this week. Consider planning a meaningful gift for your family, such as your parents’ dream home. Students may get positive news about scholarships soon. Involvement with a humanitarian group could bring substantial benefits.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Magician

The week may start on a winning note for some. You may be able to clinch the leadership role you have been eyeing on the professional front. Implementing excellent business ideas is likely to lead to substantial profits. Pay attention to small gestures in your romantic life to make it more meaningful. Surrounding yourself with health-conscious individuals could positively impact your own well-being. Carefully setting priorities can help resolve family issues. Investing in farmlands could be beneficial at this time. Engaging in voluntary activities can bring you joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Knight of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Challenging negotiations could showcase your skills at work. Collaborating closely with family members will be the key to achieving lasting harmony. Romantic experiences are likely to be joyful and exhilarating this week. Hasty investment in a new savings plan may end up blocking your money. So, remain alert. Health concerns are likely to improve for those who’ve been worried and sick. Accompanying close kin to another town will prove less cumbersome than expected. Mortgaging your plot might lead to unforeseen problems, so be cautious. Engaging in social work will bring you significant benefits. Students can bag prestigious projects or honours.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Temperance

Career: Devil

Ensure you embrace a challenge and craft a guiding vision for your subordinates at work. There’s a possibility of receiving financial gifts through dividends from shares. A loving disposition will open up numerous chances for romantic enjoyment. Focusing on health could bring significant benefits to some individuals. Feelings of separation from family might be distressing, especially for young individuals. If you’re prone to risky behaviour while driving, exercise extreme caution. Adopting a positive “Yes” attitude will infuse your life with energy and positivity.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: The Chariot

Establishing a mechanism that aligns people with shared values and goals will foster workplace harmony. Remember, family, is the core of progress, so give it due attention. A surge in domestic expenses could be managed with an unforeseen windfall. Be attentive to your romantic partner’s emotional needs to keep ties intact. Enhance your life’s richness by seeking the deeper beauty of existence. Be prepared for potential weather disruptions during a lengthy journey. Before swiftly purchasing a plot, weigh your priorities and act thoughtfully. Engaging in social service can elevate your popularity. Students may shine in an international competition.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Wands

Your financial situation is likely to witness substantial improvement through prudent and timely decisions. Displaying dedicated and empathetic efforts on the home front can mend relationships with other family members. In matters of love, you manage to overcome certain reservations and enjoy your partner’s company. Consider joining a gym or health spa to reinvigorate your well-being this week. Even casual discussions with juniors might not yield positive outcomes, so remain alert on the professional front. A long journey you embark on is likely to proceed smoothly without significant delays. The possibility of acquiring a refrigerator or other household gadgets appears strong this week. You should make commitments only if you’re certain of fulfilling them.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The High Priestess

Some individuals might find success in their efforts to regain their physical fitness. Listening to parental advice could have positive implications for your future success. Strategizing to mitigate losses could enhance your financial standing. The week holds the promise of being romantically satisfying if you prepare accordingly. You will benefit by taking your technical skills and knowledge to the next level on the professional front. So, put in the effort to enhance your skills. While traveling, be open to pleasant surprises that may come your way. You could discover the perfect plot to build your dream home. Students might excel in crucial qualifying exams. It’s a highly productive period for dedicating time and energy to assist others.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Star

Career: Ace of Swords

Your effectiveness and adaptability will be instrumental in taking you ahead on the professional front. Consider investing in financially viable projects to secure profits. This week, you might need to make certain compromises for the sake of family well-being. Challenges in your romantic relationship could escalate beyond your control if you give in to anger. Stay away from negative emotions to maintain mental peace and tranquility in your life. A vacation is in the cards for some, where the journey itself will contribute to the enjoyment. Loaning a plot to an unfamiliar person could lead to some future issues. Dedicate time to evaluating your strengths and discussing future plans with close friends.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: Eight of Wands

You will discover a dynamic and energized professional atmosphere that allows you to perform at your best. Children may need to work diligently to meet their family’s aspirations. Utilize your surplus funds wisely to generate additional income. Your eagerness to meet your romantic partner will be prominent this week. As you start taking necessary precautions, an old ailment might fade away. Be cautious of weather disruptions during a long road trip. Exercise caution while planning to purchase a plot, as it could lead to financial strain. Students should make the most of studying in a productive group. Swift decision-making ability will greatly assist you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: World

Career: Two of wands

Your swift decision-making skills and astute choices can pay the way for success on the professional front this week. Seek parental guidance to tap into your inner strength and uncover your true potential. Business-related financial gains are anticipated to pick up momentum as the week progresses. Your romantic partner may engage in various interesting activities to keep you in high spirits. Pregnant women should avoid even passive smoking to prevent health complications. Travel plans might be unsafe, unreliable, and stressful, so be cautious. Selling your vacant plot could be advantageous due to peak property rates. Students should avoid shortcuts in their academic pursuits. Refrain from involving yourself in matters that are unrelated to you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Three of Cups

Implementing policies that prioritize people’s needs could expand your business horizons this week. Youngsters should seek parental assistance for effective work outcomes. You can consider investing in mutual funds to meet financial goals. An important event on the romantic front may fail due to a packed schedule. Be cautious about your posture to prevent injuries while exercising. Some might face a tiresome and dull journey, so plan activities to stay engaged. Review all legal documents before buying a plot. Students aspiring to study abroad might receive positive news. Enjoying a satisfying social gathering with friends indicted for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: The Lovers

Career: King of Coins

Consistent hard work will lead to immense happiness within your family. There’s a strong possibility of striking a profitable financial deal in your business dealings. In matters of love, be proactive in creating opportunities rather than just waiting for them. Embrace a healthy lifestyle to maintain your energy levels throughout the week. Spending time in the countryside will have a rejuvenating effect on you. Despite your efforts, improving communication with colleagues might not yield the desired results. Your plan to build a new house will soon start taking shape. Students can expect valuable support and guidance from mentors and educators. Finally, you will successfully complete a long-pending construction project to your satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

