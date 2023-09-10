Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 10-September 16, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Emperor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mood: Tower

Career: Three of Coins

Your genuine concern for someone on the domestic front may touch the hearts of others, strengthening your familial bonds. This week, you may have the opportunity to meet individuals who can significantly contribute to your professional career. Expect substantial monetary benefits that can help you clear off old debts. Spending quality time with your partner can help revive cherished romantic memories. Cultivating a feeling of compassion towards others can bring a sense of peace and contentment to your mind. It’s essential to address any unresolved issues promptly, as failure to do so may affect your travel plans. Investing in property during this week is likely to bring benefits. Remember to consider your future interests before making any important decisions. Students may bag a prestigious scholarship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Knight of Wands

This week, gaining the upper hand over competitors will require minimal effort on your part. However, something you deeply desire may face opposition from family members, leading to mood swings. Your dedicated efforts to conserve money may stable finances and enhance savings. If you are seeking a new romantic partner, you can expect someone interesting to enter your life this week. The chances of recovering from a physical ailment are high, offering a sense of relief and well-being. You may finally discover the perfect location for an adventurous holiday this week. Your dream of owning a house may become a reality shortly. Those who have felt sidelined on the social front may find themselves coming into prominence and the limelight. Strive for consistency in your academic endeavours to achieve good results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Taurus

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

You are likely to achieve notable success at the workplace, adding another feather to your cap. When seeking changes on the home front, it may be necessary to gain the consent of others, so ensure you have their confidence before initiating anything. Tightening your belt on the financial front is advisable, as a cash crunch may be imminent. The company of a true romantic friend could enable you to share your feelings without any hesitation. Engaging in creative hobbies may contribute to your relaxation and well-being. While travelling, it is important to exercise caution and prioritize your safety. Be mindful of excessive buying and selling of property, as it can pose a risk to your bank balance. Don’t be surprised if you meet someone you know at a social function or during a journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: King of Coins

This week, you can expect to be more active and in demand on the domestic front. Business people can surpass their financial goals earlier than expected with strategic efforts. Formulating new strategies to overcome obstacles and completing pending projects on the professional front will be crucial. To maintain a healthy love life, it will be important to keep promises, even during busy schedules. You may change your eating habits to improve and enjoy good health. If you have been longing for a vacation, be prepared as an opportunity to travel may arise soon. Investing in commercial property is likely to provide good returns on your investment. Remember to make commitments only when you are truly capable of honouring them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Senior professionals’ commitment this week may pay off in big ways for their careers. During this week, you and your loved ones may be able to easily put the past behind you and move on. Spending on worthwhile causes shouldn’t be a problem, but wasteful spending should be strongly avoided. If you want to keep the spark alive in your relationship, it’s important to keep things interesting and exciting. Seek spiritual solace in order to cope with emotional and mental stress and to forestall future disappointment. Think about how your vacation will affect your workload before booking it. It’s a great time to start making preparations to give your parents a truly memorable present, like their ideal home. Accept hardships with optimism, because problems disappear when you learn to laugh at yourself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Knight of Wands

Engaging in direct customer interactions may bring new ideas to breathe life into your business. Your financial position is likely to improve, allowing you the opportunity to indulge yourself a little. Taking a break from your exercise routine could help replenish your energy levels. Dealing with children may prove challenging this week, requiring the use of your nurturing skills.Maintaining a strong romantic bond may pose some difficulties for you. Travelling to new places can be a great way to broaden your horizons and enrich your personal experiences. It’s advisable to plan your budget before considering any property investments. Your efforts to rid yourself of unhealthy habits are likely to yield desired results. Your diligent efforts will yield positive results, showcasing your competence in academics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Fool

Life has the potential to change forever as you may experience the joy of falling in love. Mutual fund schemes could help you in achieving your financial goals. There may be a chance to meet an old acquaintance at a social gathering. It is possible that a medical condition may require a visit to the doctor urgently this week. This week, you might face challenges delegating additional responsibilities to your subordinates. You may be invited to a surprise picnic with friends. There could be plans for adding or renovating your existing property, which is expected to go smoothly. Despite several positive things happening simultaneously, you may not fully benefit from them. Take control of your studies now to reverse the downward trend in your academic performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: World

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

You may succeed in enduring work pressure without experiencing significant discomfort this week. Your social endeavours to make an impression on others may meet with partial success at home. Exercise caution with your finances to avoid any budgetary upsets due to irresponsible spending. Love has the potential to enter your life, bringing moments of pure happiness. Engaging in activities like yoga and meditation can help you maintain physical well-being and mental agility. To fully enjoy your vacation, consider taking a trip to a quiet and serene place. Be prepared for the possibility of property disputes arising unexpectedly. Spending quality time with friends is likely to be enjoyable. You may breeze through any competition on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Wands

Business people can expect a smooth and favourable journey in their workplace endeavours. You may need to be flexible and accommodate your parents’ wishes to attend a family event this week. It’s important to exercise caution with your spending to avoid finding yourself in a bleak financial situation. This week holds promise for love, as it is likely to enter your life unexpectedly. The blessings of a saintly individual may bring peace of mind and tranquillity. When planning a vacation, consider your expenditure before you embark on your travels. There is a possibility of disputes arising among relatives regarding ancestral property. Participating in a festival or event will provide an opportunity to catch up on the latest gossip and news. Your passion for learning will propel you to unparalleled heights of academic brilliance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Magician

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Temperance

Your confidence and knowledge may significantly impact your professional life, leading to excellent outcomes. Your encouragement will greatly boost children’s confidence, creating a positive atmosphere. Referring to a new budget and curbing unnecessary expenses is important to maintain a balanced financial situation. In matters of love, prioritize emotional fulfilment over momentary pleasures. You will enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life by making important changes in your lifestyle. Planning a vacation with your family and friends will make it extra special. If you are considering purchasing a property, opt for a commercial one for better prospects. However, be cautious of taking undue risks, as they may lead to trouble. Beware of complacency, as it can negatively impact students’ academic progress and results.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Nine of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Three of Wands

This week, you are likely to enjoy social commitments and reconnect with loved ones, renewing valuable connections. There is a possibility of unexpected financial gains that can help meet immediate needs. A short-lived romantic encounter may bring sweet memories you can cherish later. You may be filled with energy, enabling active participation in outdoor activities. Professionals in sales and marketing can make their mark despite facing certain challenges. If you have travel plans, now is the time to start planning for an enjoyable trip. Your rented accommodation has the potential to generate a good side income. Additionally, an invitation for a fun trip may come your way. Academic excellence will become your hallmark as you surpass all expectations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Two of Wands

In your professional life, you may be responsible for developing a team. On the social front, you have the potential to win people over with your skills. Remember, “a penny saved is a penny earned,” so avoid unnecessary expenses. Be cautious not to do something silly that may offend your romantic partner. You might experience slight emotional fatigue during this week. When planning a vacation, it’s important to keep an eye on your expenses. Undertaking renovation work on your property could increase its market value. Teaming up with ambitious individuals may lead to positive outcomes for the future. Stay motivated and persistent to make the most of your academic potential.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON