Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 12-September 18

Weekly Horoscope for 12th – 18th September, 2021

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Magician

Your analytical prowess is likely to make you a perfect candidate for an important project or assignment on the professional front. You are likely to make all the right moves on the financial front and add to your wealth. You may me moving towards achieving something you desire on the academic front too. It is important to have family members by your side for now. Romance is likely to tug your heart strings and make you fall head over heels in love. Bringing about a change in the lifestyle will prove most beneficial on the health front. Changes made in and around the house will be to everyone’s satisfaction.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Strength

At workplace, you are likely to win appreciation and awards for a task done to perfection. Use your logical power to avoid rash financial decisions, as some tough times are foreseen ahead. New avenues may open up for the dedicated and hardworking students on the academic front. Your inputs in family matters may prove precious in maintaining peace and harmony at home. Exciting time ahead for those looking for a new romance as stars appear favourable. Health issues troubling some are likely to be addressed successfully. An official trip may bring handsome dividends for you. Avoid haste while negotiating a property deal.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Tower

Your creativity and skills will amaze people around you and make you an important part of the organisation. You need to check unnecessary expenditure to give a boost to your savings. Faring well in a competition or exam is foretold on the academic front for some. Your cheerful and happy nature will infuse much happiness and harmony on the domestic front. Avoid improper behaviour at all costs on romantic front, to save your relationship. Trying something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely. Handsome returns are indicated from a property deal you are negotiating. Your special initiatives are likely to endear you to all on the social front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: Nine of Cups

Your efficiency and competency will enable you to complete prestigious assignment or project within time limit on professional front. Earning from multiple sources is indicated, so expect your bank balance to remain in a healthy state. A promising development is on the cards on academic front. It’s an auspicious time to organise a function or event at home. You will feel an emotional connect with someone who has taken an instant liking to you, paving way for new romance. Travelling to a distant place for a vacation promises to be most enjoyable and exciting. Efforts on the health front will keep you fit and energetic.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Sun

Career: Knight of Coins

Initiatives or ventures undertaken on the professional front will turn out to be better than expected. Avoid disclosing your financial plans to anyone for now. Finding a like-minded person to share doubts and notes on the academic front may improve your results. Family’s peaceful atmosphere could be vitiated as you confront some unexpected problems. You may have to put romance on the backburner due to your packed schedule. Your attempts at more active life will help you achieve dream physique. You may undertake a trip to a spiritual place for mental solace.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

Your boundless energy and enthusiasm are likely to be noticed by seniors on the professional front. Improvement in financial position will enable some to make expensive purchases. Don’t shy away from networking on the academic front as it can help you seize an excellent opportunity. You need to listen to family elders and think with a calm mind to solve domestic problems. Enjoying the company of the one you love cannot be ruled out on the romantic front. Good time to take your fitness routine a notch higher or two. Be sure to the paperwork of the property you are planning to purchase to avoid problems later on.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Two of Coins

Keeping professional front in perfect order is likely to open doors of advancement and increment for some. Earnings from multiple sources will give a boost to your financial position. Things falling into place on the academic front may come as big relief for some. A family gathering is in the pipeline and will prove most enjoyable. Meeting a dream person is likely to lift your spirit and imagination. Resisting the temptation of junk food will reflect positively on your well being. You succeed in establishing yourself firmly on the social front. Good news awaits those searching for alternative accommodation.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Page of Swords

You will be able to see some of your professional aspirations being fulfilled as you succeed in expanding client base of your organisation. A profitable venture gets underway and promises to get the cash registers ringing. Excellent showing is foreseen in an exam or competition for some. Your desire to organise a family gathering will get an encouraging response from your near and dear ones. Partner will be in a loving mood, so expect love life to be exciting. Even a short trip will break monotony of the daily grind and recharge you. Your generosity is likely to add to your prestige on the social front.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Chariot

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Fool

Challenging situations will bring out the best in you on the professional front, as you come out a winner. Continuous business pursuits would bring an improvement in your financial position. You may get involved in something serious on the academic front, so try not to get distracted. Certain family obligations would require immediate attention, so oblige them. Time to develop mutual trust and faith on romantic partner to keep the relationship moving. Health is likely to remain fine despite busy schedule. Shifting to a new residence is indicated, so get set to enjoy setting up new house. A visit to a new place with your near and dear ones will turn out to be memorable.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

You will find yourself very comfortable with your new assignment on the professional front. You get a lucrative investment opportunity too hard to resist but invest wisely. Efforts on academic front are certain to deliver good results. Homemakers may need to seek consent of family elders before initiating changes at home. Little chance of escaping from Cupid’s arrow as stars poised favourable for a new romance. You can plan to go out of station on someone’s invitation. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible. You are likely to be flattered by someone’s undivided attention on the social front.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: Judgement

Career: Three of Coins

Avoid being a volunteer for a new task or assignment on work front as it may burden you. In financial matters, you will remain a realist and will not get swayed by attractive but dubious schemes. Achieving your aim on academic front may require taking personal pains, but you will come out a winner. Unexpected good news from a distant relative brightens the domestic atmosphere. Suspecting fidelity of romantic partner may create a deep rift in romantic relationship. Efforts on health front will start showing positive results. Monotony on the social front may get to you, so do something exciting.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

Formulating new plans and strategies will enable you to make a mark on the professional front. Hasty investment may make you miss some great opportunities on the financial front. You will remain favourably poised on academic front with your hard work. Your efforts to retain cordiality with everyone at home will bring peace and tranquillity on domestic front. Your attempts at making all the right moves are likely to endear you to spouse, so expect something special. If possible, avoid travelling alone for now. Possession of property that had been booked before is possible. You may be much sought after in your social circle.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON