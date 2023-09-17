Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 17-September 23, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

You may find unexpected success in improving your relationship with your romantic partner. Family members may rely on you to organise an important social event. Your previous investments may experience significant growth starting this week. You may develop the ability to alleviate the suffering of others. Natural cures will benefit all. Unfortunately, your efforts to advance in your career may not yield positive results this week. It’s time for a vacation, so take a break and unwind. House owners may get the opportunity to find reliable tenants. Success requires a bit of caution and carefulness in everything you do. Students may find their mentors helpful all week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

You may surprise your spouse/partner by giving up bad habits and offering a perfect gift. Someone living apart from their family may get to visit soon. Good time to take risks in financial matters, as it may lead to rewards. Compassion will provide the strength and clarity of mind needed to overcome health challenges. Unfortunately, your hard work may go unnoticed at work this week. You and your loved ones may make plans for a long-awaited vacation. Some individuals may consider establishing a new home. It is important to avoid wasting time on unnecessary and unproductive activities. Students can meet the expectations set for their studies with a focused approach.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Due to your influential position, you have the potential to implement projects that will benefit others in your professional life. If you refrain from interfering needlessly, your family life is likely to run smoothly. It may be a financially satisfying week for you, with positive outcomes. Strengthening your romantic bond may require compromising and finding a balance in your love life. It’s possible to experience some fluctuations in your health. You may soon enjoy a memorable time in the hills with someone like-minded. There’s a chance of acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house. Contributing to a noble cause can have a significant impact on your life. You are on track for a successful academic path, with promising outcomes on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Your outstanding leadership skills could propel you to the pinnacle of professional success. There’s a possibility of reuniting with a long-separated beloved or lover. Maintaining a well-controlled mind may contribute to enjoying good health. It may be the right time to embark on new projects to strengthen your financial position. Unnecessary arguments with relatives could result in a tense time with your family. This week, you could plan to hang out and spend time with your friends. There is a chance that your plan for a personal house loan may not work out as expected. However, don’t be afraid to express what’s on your mind. It’s important to communicate openly and honestly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

This week, you may come across new work opportunities with the assistance of helpful colleagues. You may observe a gradual increase in your profits. Engaging in selfless acts of service can bring about a sense of fulfilment unlike anything else. Excessive worrying about family issues will only lead to discomfort. Separation from your partner may evoke bittersweet emotions in your love life. It’s a good week to showcase your charm and employ positive thinking to overcome challenges on the social front. Investing in property can strengthen your financial stability. When planning your travel, aim for a stress-free experience by shaping your plans accordingly. Seek assistance to overcome obstacles hindering your academic progress.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

This week, finding a suitable match for an eligible person in the family may be possible. It’s a highly advantageous week for investing money in projects that promise significant returns. Making efforts to make your romantic partner’s life easier could greatly benefit your relationship. Embracing optimism can bring joy and contribute to an overall improvement in health. It might be wise to postpone any major career changes you have contemplated, as they may not yield favourable results. Planning a trip may be a good option if you are seeking an escape from the daily grind. The possibility of shifting to a new residence is indicated, so prepare yourself for the excitement of setting up a new home. Maintaining a strict distance from controversial individuals is important to avoid unnecessary complications.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Developing effective strategies and implementing them can lead to immediate professional success. Maintaining a positive mindset could help eliminate negative thoughts and improve overall health. There is a possibility of embarking on a romantic journey as you find yourself attracted to someone captivating this week. Avoid sticking to outdated and financially detrimental projects to save money. To prevent domestic issues, it’s important to seek permission from your family before making major decisions. Stepping out of your routine and enjoying a well-deserved vacation can be highly rewarding. Finalising property deals in haste can pose a risk to your financial stability. You may find yourself dedicating significant time to personal development. Your academic performance may suffer if you don’t take proactive steps to improve.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

You might consider organizing a gathering to foster harmony within your family. Your timely and clever decisions could result in a financial windfall. Passionate emotions may add excitement and spark to your romantic relationship. Maintaining a cheerful mindset could contribute to excellent overall health. Managers could make efforts to showcase their expertise in their respective fields. Channelling mental and physical energy in a positive direction could bring immense joy to some. The construction of a house or apartment may soon reach completion, despite possible delays. Individuals who harbour ill feelings towards you may attempt to hinder your progress. Exercise caution when it comes to travel, as it could be unreliable and a little stressful. Proactive steps may bring improvement in grades.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Exploring new opportunities to increase your income may significantly boost your financial resources. Focusing and staying attentive can greatly enhance your decision-making skills. Spending quality time with your family is anticipated and is expected to be highly enjoyable. Nurturing and considering your partner’s emotional well-being will strengthen your romantic bond. Embracing advanced technology could potentially lead to achieving your desired professional outcomes. The stars may favor finalizing pending property-related matters. However, embarking on a trip without proper planning and preparation could spoil your vacation. Cultivating the art of living can bring joy and contentment to your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Sharp memory and vitality may give you an advantage over others. You may find success in seeking financial assistance to overcome a monetary crisis. This week presents a golden opportunity to strengthen the bond and understanding with your lover or beloved. The offer of a lucrative salary package could entice you to consider a job change. The illness of an infant may create tension within the family this week. If you are planning a vacation, it is important to consider the preferences of your family and friends. Your investment in the land could potentially yield greater returns sooner than expected. Interacting with strangers may bring you significant benefits.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Two of Wands

Timely efforts on the professional front are likely to create a win-win situation. Changing yourselves from within would change life for the better forever. Caring for the feelings of a romantic partner would help in bringing them closer. Make efforts to earn monetary profits in earnest as handsome gains are foreseen. It is high time for you to develop mutual respect & trust on the family front. Let your rash behavior not spoil their mood. This week you can easily outperform your competitors. Plan your expenses if you want to enjoy a hassle-free trip. Have you realized that your financial conditions do not allow you to invest in property? So, tread with care. Be cautious of distractions that may negatively impact your studies and results.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Star

Career: Ten of Coins

This week holds great potential for favorable returns on your past fixed deposit investments. Reconnecting with loved ones can bring much joy and harmony to your family. Maintaining a balanced approach and avoiding excesses will help keep your health on track. Falling in love may introduce you to a precious and cherished emotion. Achieving your goals may require hard work, but the outcomes may not meet your initial expectations. Exploring new places and cultures through travel can provide valuable self-discovery. Luck may be on your side if you are searching for suitable accommodation. Failing to embrace your playful nature fully may prevent you from leaving a lasting impression.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

