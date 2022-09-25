Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 25 to October 1, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Emperor

Attending a seminar may be a blessing in disguise as you speak with authority and confidence thus enhancing your career prospects. A new source of income could generate, bringing an improvement in financial health. Keeping family’s interests supreme in mind would prevent you from hurting their sentiments. Understanding the feelings of partner would bring joy and maturity in romantic affair. Good nutrition and daily exercise would keep you fit and fine. Traveling for long can be stressful and tedious with proper plan, so pay attention to your itinerary. Even a minor laxity in the verification of tenants can become a headache for landlords. Remain vigilant throughout the verification process. The efforts of students may turn out to be favourable. They may be able to impress their teachers with their knowledge.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: King of Coins

You are likely to be spiritually inclined and experience spiritual bliss along with mental alertness. Joining a vocational course would help in gearing up to meet the requirements of the job in future. It is an auspicious time for investing in long-term beneficial schemes but with a little care. The week may prove quite favourable for those who are in a relationship as you may get closer to your partner emotionally. Work-related travel would be beneficial and so would be a long-distance one, so do not hesitate. Prospects of getting a piece of property at bargain price look bright. Your restless pursuit of unnecessary dreams would prevent you from enjoying a happy family life. Joining hands with humanitarian group in social work would benefit you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Ten of Coins

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Temperance

Ability to take calculated risks may impress the people who are closely monitoring you. Some of you may see growth and success in your career. You get the opportunity to enjoy candlelight dinner in a cozy restaurant with partner. The good news is that you will be tempted to concentrate on domestic affairs and bring normalcy in your relationships. Real estate investment would be lucrative but if possible avoid it this week. Money may become an issue for those trying to buy something top-of-the-line. A chance to travel, perhaps for business purposes, could present itself to you later this week. Remain against hidden clauses while dealing with someone new on the financial front. You involvement in voluntary work will enable to bring fame to you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

Happiness tonic would enable to keep all kinds of allergies a bay. You may see encouraging results in the coming days. Your self-esteem is likely to be enhanced by success in achieving set targets on the professional front. On the economic front, you are likely to find an additional source of income, which may bring monetary gains. An ideal holiday is that which is planned. So, get down to planning and look out for discounted travel packages. You may not derive as much pleasure from a celebration, as you had anticipated. You are advised to check anger and avoid expressing disappointment. Matters related to property may be sorted out without legal intervention. Be careful while lending money because chances of losing it are high.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The World

Mood: The Moon

Career: Ten of Cups

The week may bring opportunities for youngsters as far a new, lucrative and rewarding career is concerned. It is very good time for dealing in financial transactions by lending money or taking loans. Fortune may smile upon you this week. At domestic front, it is a favorable time to develop more intimacy and better understanding with loved ones. You are likely to share a good rapport with other members of the family. Strong indications of enjoying an exciting romantic encounter in a family gathering. Your weight loss programme is likely to show positive results from this week onwards. Be ready to travel with a challenge, new connections will help you. You may earn profits from land or property dealings on grabbing lucrative opportunities coming your way. Pending dues will be recovered with the help of friends.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Justice

It may be a promising time for Virgos on the professional front. You may be able to handle additional duties smoothly. Family’s help would perk up your social life and help you make new connections. You are likely to get some financial profits from investments made in the past. Strong indications of an improvement in financial position with judicious decisions. A good diet, sporting activities and regular meditation are likely to bring overall wellness. Newly-married couples may need time for mutual affection and intimacy to grow between them. Travelling to an unknown destination may rejuvenate your senses. Property dealings get momentum and some may find a buyer for an old property. Students may perform well in their examinations, bringing cheer at home.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Judgement

You may have to remain committed and dedicated to swings things in your favour. A dull routine is likely to snatch the interest in work. You should make an effort to pursue your interests at workplace. Avoid taking shortcuts for earning a quick profit, otherwise, you may have to regret it later. Spending time in partners company gives the opportunity to relax and enjoy. You might find yourself subjected to extreme pressures from family members as they expect you to be more productive. A very promising time to take immediate steps to combat stress by engaging in social servicing. Taking a short vacation will help in letting your hair down and rejuvenate your spirits. Helping out someone on the academic front may take up your time

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Strength

Financially, the week may turn out to be very lucrative. If you are planning to invest on long-term basis then you could consider stocks & mutual funds. Those who have work related to overseas markets will be able to prosper in their profession. You are likely to look forward to an unexpected encounter that will prove delightful at domestic front. Include challenging workouts in your daily routine to keep yourself fit and energetic. Traveling abroad can be exciting adventure that will be remembered forever. Raising capital for a commercial land holding will not pose much difficulty. Students remember the tenser you are the more difficult it will be for you to fare well in your studies. Avoid taking your significant other for granted to keep romantic ties intact.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Positive mental attitude to problems would bring unlimited happiness. An increased communication with senior management is likely to augur well for your career prospects. Businessmen will be successful in expanding their business horizons with new partnerships and agreements. Married life is likely to remain blissful and your partner will remain supportive of all your endeavors. Your unpredictable behavior can come in the way of enjoying domestic happiness this week. Avoid unilateral attitude at all costs. Those new to driving will do well to avoid congested areas. Buying cheap property can be problematic for you regarding its resale. There can be an opportunity for higher education/learning that will prove very beneficial for you in the long run.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: The Hermit

Working professionals are likely to receive support from senior officials all week. You are also likely to gain financially with your timely decisions and may remain in a comfortable position. Disclosing career ambition to parents would enable them to help you. You succeed in catching the attention of dream person but need to act courageously to turn it into a romantic affair. Your increased fitness levels may encourage you to undertake a more rigorous exercise regimen. Traveling internationally means too much expense. So prepare well for all eventualities. Sellers are likely to get a good price for their real estate holdings. Something that you considered easy on the academic front may no longer be so, due to increasing competition.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Fool

Some of you may attain a position of authority to take important decisions at the workplace. Be a just leader. You have to keep a watch on your expenses as some unexpected expenditure may crop up. Your domestic life is likely to be filled with peace and harmony as you dessert your dominating and rigid behavior.

Destination with a great deal is on your way, be ready for traveling. Behave politely and courageously while trying to impress partner on first date. A regular workout in multi-gym will enable to get rid of body aches. This is a good time for dealing in property and you may be able to buy your dream home. Young children could face some difficulties on the academic front. They will need to work harder to achieve their goals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Hanged Man

New moneymaking opportunities will be lucrative and rewarding. However, consider all pros and cons before making your mind. At home, close relationships would be much more harmonious and contended than they generally do. Monotonous work is likely to tire than motivate on the professional front. Recreation and social activity will be important to keep your mental balance, so go ahead and mingle freely. If in love, then this is not the right time to take things forward. Wait for a more opportune time to seal your bond. Encountering a tough situation on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Short-term travels due to work or business will give you satisfactory results. A property dispute may settle in your favor.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

