Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 3 to September 9, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Hierophant

Your excellent well-being will empower you to overcome any obstacles that come your way. Financially, you may remain in a very good position but remember to maintain a balanced budget. In matters of the heart, you can expect a satisfying and emotionally fulfilling romantic journey. Professionally, your endeavours are expected to progress steadily, allowing you to showcase your skills. A difference of opinion may arise within your family members, requiring your encouragement to uplift dejected loved ones. Your performance on the academic front may make your mentors and elders proud. If you are considering property investments, the prospects are promising and could bring great returns. Cross-check all travel plans to ensure an enjoyable experience.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

New projects may improve your business prospects drastically, bringing growth and success. A festive atmosphere at home will keep your spirits high, fostering a harmonious family life. Wise investments will lead to financial gains and stability. Love life appears to be troublesome and needs to be handled carefully. Positive emotions play a vital role in preventing various ailments on the health front. Be prepared for a challenging journey, but new connections made during travel will be beneficial. A decision related to property will align with your preferences and bring favourable outcomes. You may find passing the time a bit challenging this week. Picking up a good book to read would be a nice idea.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The World

You are likely to successfully clear any business confusion, paving the way for progress. This week, a short picnic trip with your family can bring joy and cherished moments. It may also help thaw strained ties. Your financial position appears to remain satisfactory if you avoid indulging in careless spending. Respecting boundaries set by the partner is likely to strengthen romantic relationships. Your sharp intellect will allow you to capture some amazing opportunities timely. An exciting adventure awaits as you consider travelling abroad later in the week. The deal being negotiated for the house may not materialise immediately and you may have to wait for a while. However, exercise caution when mindlessly following close friends, as it could harm your interests. Avoid procrastination on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

Your hard work may be rewarded with a promotion, enhancing your professional prospects. Sincere efforts and a caring attitude can bring happiness to your family life. Consider all pros and cons when making investments in relatively new firms. Focus on developing a healthy relationship to enjoy a strong romantic bond. You may have a strong desire to shed excess pounds and improve your health this week. Finally, the time has come for a well-deserved break, and travel plans are likely to be favourable. The chances of taking possession of a house or apartment appear promising. However, be cautious of engaging in arguments over petty issues. Do not let your academic performance may suffer due to a lack of discipline and effort.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Lovers

This week presents an ideal opportunity to prioritise and enhance your life with love and positivity. Your financial situation may improve with new contracts and growth opportunities. Strengthen your family bonds as you enjoy pleasant and fulfilling moments together. Take care of your health by maintaining a balanced approach and avoiding shortcuts. However, challenges may arise in your professional life, requiring patience and perseverance to navigate through obstacles. Embrace the opportunity for travel experiences that allow you to explore new destinations. Consider investing in property, as the prospects are highly favourable. Exercise caution and avoid succumbing to temptations to prevent potential problems. Students should not use unfair means to improve results.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

This week, you may encounter challenges on the professional front, requiring determination and resilience to navigate them. Focus on taking calculated steps to overcome obstacles and seek rewarding outcomes. You can create a peaceful atmosphere at home by implementing positive changes in your behaviour. Financially, you may remain in an excellent position if you avoid any misuse of funds. Remember to provide emotional support and motivation to your romantic partner during testing time. Your health may remain good this week but promptly address and treat any emerging issues. Consider planning a trip as an opportunity awaits in a special destination. Some of you may be a step closer to acquiring property, bringing you closer to your desired real estate goals. Embrace friendly interactions and maintain a positive outlook throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: The Lovers

It is an auspicious time to sign new business contracts and expand your enterprise. Your crucial support may enable your family to navigate testing times easily. Consider investing in a new business venture, even if it initially seems small. A closer look will reveal its potential for growth. You may have to make a few compromises to keep the romantic bond intact. Take precautions to maintain a distance from pollution, preventing premature wrinkling of the face. It’s a great time to plan a perfect family vacation to an exciting destination, creating beautiful memories together. Avoid investing in new properties, as it could block your money. Honour all your obligations without fail this week.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Cups

Your self-confidence will enable you to communicate your ideas on the professional front. Take a mature approach to overcome any family problems that may arise this week. It is important to monitor your expenses to maintain a balanced domestic budget. Take the time to evaluate your love relationship and breathe new life into it with care and understanding. Pay special attention to protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Embrace travel opportunities with challenges, which often mark the beginning of great ventures. Sellers can expect to receive a good price for their real estate. Avoid using harsh words that could hurt the sentiments of close friends. Do not depend on friends or acquaintances to procure study material; do it yourself.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Four of Coins

This week, you can expect robust health, providing a solid foundation for your well-being. Financially, your situation may remain stable, requiring careful management of resources. After renewing the bond, some may share a deep emotional connection with their romantic partner. Your family life may remain harmonious, offering a sense

of togetherness and peace. Unfortunately, the professional front may present challenges due to tight deadlines. Some of you may strike a good bargain for the property you have been negotiating. It’s an excellent time to travel to a place of historical or religious value. There may be tough events and circumstances to navigate throughout the week. Students may have to burn the midnight oil to score well in exams.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Hermit

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Chariot

This week, conveying your point of view will open doors for assistance from your colleagues at the workplace. Make sincere efforts to maintain a happy and harmonious family life. Ensure that your investments are wise and well thought out, as there may be some hiccups. Expressing love and affection is of utmost importance, as your lover may need commitment on the romantic front. Redirecting your attention towards spirituality can bring significant benefits and inner peace. This week, an unconventional trip awaits you, providing enjoyable moments at every turn. Some of you may be able to become proud owners of prime property. Be cautious, as unexpected problems may arise, necessitating the assistance of estranged kin. Immediate action is required to rectify your academic challenges and avoid further setbacks.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Tower

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

This week, your professional expertise may prove invaluable in resolving all problems effectively. Listening to the wisdom and guidance of family elders will greatly benefit you. When it comes to investing your hard-earned money, exercise extra vigilance and caution. Keep your love affair a secret for now, as discretion is key. Elderly individuals will successfully avoid stress and maintain a sense of calm. While dreaming of travel is good, consider planning a trip if it is feasible for you. Raising capital for a commercial venture may throw up some difficulties. Expect hectic

activities in various fields, keeping you engaged and on your toes. Embrace the opportunities for improvement in your studies and make the most of them.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

This week, your concentration and focus will enable you to reach the desired position on the professional front. Seek parental guidance to resolve property disputes amicably and find peaceful resolutions. Business people should consider investing in long-term projects to improve their financial health. Your efforts in nurturing a budding love affair can lead to a strong and permanent relationship. Continue prioritising exercise to keep chronic ailments at bay and maintain good health. A planned trip with a spouse or friend may get postponed. The prospects of acquiring a piece of property at a bargain price appear promising. Be mindful of being attracted towards materialistic things. Minor things may distract students from more meaningful aspects of life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

