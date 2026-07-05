Weekly Tarot Horoscope, July 6-12, 2026: New beginnings in love and friendships could arrive this week

Tarot horoscope (Pinterest )



This week reminds you how capable you truly are. Fresh opportunities encourage you to take initiative and trust your abilities. Stop waiting for the perfect moment, your confidence and creativity can turn ideas into reality. The more decisive you are, the more rewarding the week becomes.

Weekly Warning: Avoid doubting yourself or postponing important decisions.

Lucky Ritual: Light a yellow candle on Wednesday and read one goal aloud three times.

Crystal Combination: Carnelian + Clear Quartz: Boosts confidence, manifestation, and attracts new opportunities.

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Growth, abundance, and emotional fulfilment surround you this week. Positive progress in your career, finances, or relationships brings a greater sense of security. While supporting others comes naturally, don't forget to nurture yourself too.

Weekly Warning: Avoid putting everyone else's needs before your own.

Lucky Ritual: Place fresh flowers in the northeast corner of your home.

Crystal Combination: Green Aventurine + Rose Quartz: Attracts abundance, harmony, and personal growth.



Patience becomes your greatest strength this week. Delays are temporary, and forcing outcomes will only create unnecessary stress. Honest conversations help clear misunderstandings and strengthen important relationships.

Weekly Warning: Avoid rushing situations that need time.

Lucky Ritual: Sprinkle a few drops of turmeric water near your front door.

Crystal Combination: Amethyst + Fluorite: Encourages patience, clarity, and balanced decisions.

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Balance is your theme this week. Managing responsibilities wisely and staying organised will help you avoid unnecessary pressure. Don't hesitate to ask for support when needed. Practical financial decisions now will bring greater peace of mind later.

Weekly Warning: Avoid taking on more than you can comfortably handle.

Lucky Ritual: Keep a bowl of uncooked rice in your kitchen for one day.

Crystal Combination: Jade + Smoky Quartz: Encourages stability, grounding, and financial security. Leo {{/usCountry}}

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Balance is your theme this week. Managing responsibilities wisely and staying organised will help you avoid unnecessary pressure. Don't hesitate to ask for support when needed. Practical financial decisions now will bring greater peace of mind later.

Weekly Warning: Avoid taking on more than you can comfortably handle.

Lucky Ritual: Keep a bowl of uncooked rice in your kitchen for one day.

Crystal Combination: Jade + Smoky Quartz: Encourages stability, grounding, and financial security. Leo {{/usCountry}}

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Your steady efforts are finally paying off. Recognition grows as others begin noticing your dedication and consistency. Stay focused on your long-term vision while allowing yourself to enjoy the progress you've already made.

Weekly Warning: Avoid letting work consume all your time and energy.

Lucky Ritual: Place a gold coin beneath your work diary or laptop.

Crystal Combination: Pyrite + Citrine: Attracts success, recognition, and prosperity.

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Recognition comes your way this week. Your hard work, discipline, and talents receive the appreciation they deserve. Accept compliments with confidence instead of downplaying your achievements. You've earned this moment.

Weekly Warning: Avoid undervaluing yourself or your work.

Lucky Ritual: Light a white candle before beginning an important task.

Crystal Combination: Tiger Eye + Pyrite: Builds confidence, determination, and success.



A fresh emotional chapter begins this week. Whether in love, friendships, or personal healing, you'll feel lighter and more hopeful. Stay open to meaningful opportunities instead of comparing your journey with someone else's.

Weekly Warning: Avoid measuring your progress against others.

Lucky Ritual: Write one heartfelt intention in blue ink and keep it beneath your pillow.

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz + Moonstone: Encourages love, healing, and emotional renewal.

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New opportunities arrive through learning, networking, or unexpected conversations. Stay curious and embrace experiences that push you beyond your comfort zone. Even a small opportunity could lead to lasting growth.

Weekly Warning: Avoid overlooking opportunities because they seem too small.

Lucky Ritual: Carry a bay leaf in your wallet throughout the week.

Crystal Combination: Labradorite + Carnelian: Inspires confidence, courage, and fresh beginnings.



Joy and celebration brighten your week. Time spent with loved ones reminds you how much you already have to be grateful for. Celebrate your achievements, no matter how small, and allow yourself to enjoy the present moment.

Weekly Warning: Avoid taking your blessings for granted.

Lucky Ritual: Share sweets with family or friends on Thursday.

Crystal Combination: Citrine + Garnet: Attracts happiness, abundance, and strong relationships.

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Your determination keeps you moving steadily toward success. Obstacles begin clearing, making this an excellent week to focus on long-term goals with renewed confidence.

Weekly Warning: Avoid losing motivation because of minor delays.

Lucky Ritual: Face east each morning while visualising your biggest goal.

Crystal Combination: Carnelian + Tiger Eye: Boosts determination, confidence, and steady progress.



An important decision requires patience. Gather the facts, trust your intuition, and avoid rushing simply to end uncertainty. By the week's end, the clarity you're seeking will become much easier to see.

Weekly Warning: Avoid making decisions just to escape confusion.

Lucky Ritual: Meditate for five minutes before making an important choice.

Crystal Combination: Sodalite + Labradorite: Encourages clarity, intuition, and wise decision-making.

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Your attention shifts toward the future. Whether you're planning a new project, career move, or personal goal, this is the perfect time to think ahead while taking practical steps. Believe in your vision and begin building it.

Weekly Warning: Avoid delaying important plans because of self-doubt.

Lucky Ritual: Draw an upward arrow in your journal and write one future goal beneath it.

Crystal Combination: Lapis Lazuli + Green Aventurine: Strengthens vision, confidence, and attracts new opportunities.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)