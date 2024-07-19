What crystals can be best for July's Full Buck Moon? All you should know

July's full moon or Buck full moon rising on July 21 at 3:17 a.m. P.T. this year, will be a full moon in Capricorn. As a Cardinal Earth sign, Capricorn encourages us to take the initiative in pursuing our goals and manifesting tangible results. It stands opposite Cancer on the zodiac wheel, symbolizing a balance between ambition and emotional security. Full Moon peaks through the clouds in Ely, Cambridgeshire, England.(X - Veronica in the Fens @VeronicaJoPo)

Also Read July full moon 2024: An astrological guide for your zodiac sign

During this lunation, the Moon will respond to Saturn Retrograde—unlike June’s full moon in Capricorn when Saturn was direct—offering us a chance to re-assess and re-evaluate our plans and structures.

Also Read Saturn Retrograde 2024: An effect of the planetary movement on your zodiac sign

Best Crystals to manifest for July's Full Buck Moon

Here's how you can charge yourself with these crystals to manifest your goals on the Full Moon Day in July.

Smoky Quartz: This stone helps clear negative energy and brings emotional balance, aligning well with Capricorn’s practical nature. It also aids in staying focused on your goals. Charging smoky quartz under the full moon enhances its ability to keep you balanced and centred.

Garnet: Known for its commitment and passion, Garnet resonates with Capricorn’s determination. It boosts mental clarity, focus, and motivation. Charging garnet under the full moon strengthens these qualities, helping you stay driven to achieve your goals.

Tiger’s Eye: This crystal promotes grounding and stability. Charging it can help you stay steady and confident in your personal and work life. It also helps overcome fear, giving you the courage to pursue long-term goals.

Bloodstone: Bloodstone is great for grounding and protecting your energy. It supports Capricorn’s practical and disciplined nature and helps with decision-making. Charging bloodstone under the full moon can keep you focused and determined, even when facing challenges.

Why charging of crystals are important during the Full Moon?

Charging crystals under the full moon is an ancient practice based on the idea that the moon’s energy can clean, boost, and recharge a crystal’s natural powers.

During the full moon, the sun and moon are opposite each other, creating a peak in energy and clarity. This powerful pull between them is perfect for charging crystals, making their natural abilities stronger.

The full moon’s light increases the crystals’ energy, helping them work better for achieving your goals and manifesting your desires.

When should you charge the crystals during July's Full Moon?

The best time to charge crystals is during the night of the full moon and the nights around it. The full moon's energy is strongest when it is at its fullest but can last for up to three days. Here’s when to charge your crystals:

Night before the full moon: The moon is almost full, and its energy is already strong.

Night of the full moon: This is the best time to charge your crystals because the moon's energy is at its peak.

Night after the full moon: The moon’s energy is still strong, so you can use this time if you missed the peak or want to keep charging your crystals.