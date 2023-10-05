What is your birthstone? And how do these stones define your personality?

Birthstones and Their Meanings

Birthstones are special gemstones connected to each month of the year. Just like your zodiac sign, your birthstone can reveal something about you. People often wear their birthstones in jewellery to enhance their well-being and luck.

Origins of Birthstones

The idea of birthstones dates back to Christian scholars in the 5th century. They linked each month with a gemstone based on the 12 stones in the biblical Breastplate of Aaron, a sacred garment worn by the High Priest of the Israelites.

Making Connections:

Scholars believed that wearing a specific stone during its corresponding month brought unique benefits. Over time, this evolved into wearing your birthstone year-round.

The Definitive List:

There used to be disagreements about which stones matched which months. In 1912, Sears published an 'official' chart that's widely accepted today, with minor changes.

January: Garnet

The Stone of Protection and Love

Garnet, a dark red gem, is the birthstone for January. It's linked to protection, much like a shield. The name comes from the Latin word for "seed-like," as its colour resembles pomegranate seeds. In ancient times, travellers carried garnets for protection against evil and bad luck. Aztecs even took them into battle. Garnets also represent vitality and passion, qualities often found in those born in January.

February: Amethyst

The Gem of Wisdom and Healing

Amethyst, the birthstone for February, has an intriguing story from Greek mythology. It's linked to wisdom and mental clarity. Amethystos, its name, means "not drunken" in Greek. It's believed to prevent intoxication. Those born in February are connected to qualities like spirituality and healing, although the amethyst won't make them immune to alcohol.

March: Aquamarine

The Stone of Serenity and Love

Aquamarine, with its beautiful blue hues, represents serenity. It was once carried by sailors for good sleep and marital harmony. It's also associated with happiness in love. People born in March often find peace and harmony in their relationships.

April: Diamond

Gem of Love and Unity

April's birthstone, the diamond, is the most cherished gem worldwide. It's known for love, purity, and unity. Diamonds symbolize open-heartedness. Those born in April often shine as bright as this precious gem.

May: Emerald

The Stone of Renewal and Wisdom

Emeralds, with their lush green colour, signify renewal, much like spring. They're also tied to wisdom and intelligence. May-born individuals are thought to have these qualities, just like the emerald's deep and enduring colour.

June: Pearl

The Gem of Purity and Wisdom

June's birthstone, the pearl, grows inside living creatures. It symbolizes purity and wisdom. Pearls have been linked to the divine for centuries, believed by some to be tears from heaven. Those born in June are often seen as pure-hearted and wise.

July: Ruby

The Gem of Vitality and Love

Rubies, with their fiery red colour, evoke vitality and love. They've adorned goblets for toasts to good health. Red is also linked to strong emotions, making rubies symbols of love. July-born individuals are believed to be full of energy, life, and love.

August: Peridot

The Gem of Beauty and Protection

Peridot, the birthstone for August, represents beauty. Its unique quality is that it shines just as brilliantly in natural and artificial light. It was once believed to protect wearers at night, making it a guardian stone. People born in August often appreciate the beauty that endures, even in the darkness.

September: Sapphire

The Stone of Honesty and Spirituality

Sapphires are deep blue gems linked to honesty. They're thought to deflect bad intentions and harm. They've been worn by spiritual leaders for ages, symbolizing faith, wisdom, trust, and loyalty. September-born individuals often embody these qualities.

October: Opal

The Gem of Light and Healing

Opals are unique gems with a play of colours. They're linked to light and magic and are believed to have healing properties, especially for the eyes. Some even thought opals could make the wearer invisible. People born in October are often seen as fortunate, just like the enchanting opal.

November: Citrine

The Gem of Joy and Happiness

Citrine, a bright yellow gem, symbolizes joy, much like a ray of sunshine. Its golden glow channels happiness and healing. Citrine is known for relieving stress and curing stomach aches. November-born individuals often light up a room with their joy.

December: Turquoise

The Gem of Friendship and Good Fortune

Turquoise is linked to friendship, especially in Turkish culture, where it was believed to help one make friends easily. It symbolizes good fortune and happiness. Turquoise's name even inspired a colour! Those born in December often enjoy the gift of friendship and good luck.

