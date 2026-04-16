What is your toxic trait according to your zodiac sign, and how can you fix it? A tarot reader answers

You probably feel like you know yourself well, but there are still patterns you fall into without even noticing. The way you react during conflict, the way you love, or how you handle stress often follows the same loop. And sometimes, what you see as your strength can turn into your biggest blind spot, showing up in ways that hold you back.

What is your toxic trait according to your zodiac sign, and how can you fix it? (Pinterest)

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People look at tarot for answers about love, money, or what’s coming next, but its real power is more personal. Tarot works like a mirror, helping you see the habits and emotional patterns you usually miss.

As Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe says, “the cards don’t just show what’s coming; they reveal what’s blocking. And sometimes, what’s blocking you is you. Your shadow isn’t your enemy. It’s your unhealed pattern asking for attention.”

ALSO READ: April New Moon 2026: An Oracle reading reveals what each zodiac sign needs to confront right now

Here’s a quick tarot-based energy check for each zodiac sign, your toxic trait and a crystal tip to shift it.

Aries: The Emperor

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{{^usCountry}} Your toxic trait is control. You want things your way, your timeline, your rules. When things don’t go as planned, frustration turns into dominance or anger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your toxic trait is control. You want things your way, your timeline, your rules. When things don’t go as planned, frustration turns into dominance or anger. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal Tip: Red Jasper would be best for you as it grounds your fire and helps you lead without overpowering. Taurus: Four of Pentacles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Tip: Red Jasper would be best for you as it grounds your fire and helps you lead without overpowering. Taurus: Four of Pentacles {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You hold on too tightly to people, money, and emotions. This creates stagnation and blocks abundance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You hold on too tightly to people, money, and emotions. This creates stagnation and blocks abundance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Tip: Green Aventurine works best here as it will open your heart to flow and teach you that security comes from within, not control. Gemini: The Lovers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Tip: Green Aventurine works best here as it will open your heart to flow and teach you that security comes from within, not control. Gemini: The Lovers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Indecision and duality. You can struggle with consistency, often saying one thing and feeling another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indecision and duality. You can struggle with consistency, often saying one thing and feeling another. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Tip: Blue Lace Agate will help calm mental chaos. It will also help you communicate with clarity and honesty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Tip: Blue Lace Agate will help calm mental chaos. It will also help you communicate with clarity and honesty. {{/usCountry}}

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Cancer: Queen of Cups

Emotional overgiving. You pour so much into others that you lose yourself, then feel hurt when it’s not reciprocated.

Crystal Tip: Moonstone balances emotions and strengthens intuitive boundaries.

Leo: Six of Wands

Validation-seeking. You shine naturally, but when your worth depends on external praise, it becomes exhausting.

Crystal Tip: Sunstone will be perfect here as it will reconnect you with inner confidence, not borrowed applause.

Virgo: Eight of Swords

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Overthinking and self-criticism. You trap yourself in mental loops and perfectionism.

Crystal Tip: Amethyst, as it quiets the mind and helps you release the need to control every outcome.

ALSO READ: Positive parenting: Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children

Libra: Justice

People-pleasing at the cost of truth. You avoid conflict so much that you suppress your real feelings.

Crystal Tip: Rose Quartz will help strengthen self-love, so you stop seeking balance by sacrificing yourself.

Scorpio: Death

You struggle to let go. Whether it’s pain, betrayal, or control, you hold on deeply, sometimes obsessively.

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Crystal Tip: Obsidian would be perfect here, as it helps with deep emotional release and energetic detox.

Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Impulsiveness. You chase excitement but can lack commitment, leaving things unfinished.

Crystal Tip: Citrine helps keep you grounded while still letting your energy and passion flow.

ALSO READ: 5 tips to find peace again when life feels too hard to handle

Capricorn: Devil

Work obsession and emotional suppression. You measure worth through productivity and avoid vulnerability.

Crystal Tip: Here, a Smoky Quartz will be perfect. It releases stress and helps you reconnect with your emotional body.

Aquarius: The Star

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Detachment. You disconnect emotionally, sometimes appearing cold or unavailable.

Crystal Tip: Aquamarine will soften emotional expression and encourage heartfelt communication.

Pisces: Seven of Cups

Escapism. You avoid reality through daydreaming, distractions, or illusions.

Crystal Tip: Clear Quartz brings clarity and helps you stay present and grounded.

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Disclaimer: This reading is for guidance and self-reflection only. Take what resonates with you and leave the rest; your growth is always in your hands.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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