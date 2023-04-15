Chinese astrology predates even Western one. It's over two millennia old. Unlike Western astrology, it is based on years rather than months and is inspired by animals. s (feminine, passive) or Yang (masculine, active), they balance each other out. Read along to find out what's your Chinese zodiac sign.

In Chinese astrology, every sign is either Yin or Yang.

Rat (Yin):

People born in the years 1936,1948,1960,1972,1984,1996,2008 and 2020 are the years of this sign. Rats are creative, intelligent and inventive. However, they are also very determined and ruthless. They symbolize new beginnings in Chinese culture.

Ox (Yin):

These are the years of 1937, 1949,1961,1973, and 1985,1997,2009,2021. Ones born under this sign are loyal, observant and cautious along with being a bit too stubborn.

Tiger (Yang):

Tigers are kings. They are confident and fearless. But at times they might be too prideful and short-tempered. They cover the animal years of 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998,2010 and 2022.

Rabbit (Yin):

Rabbits rule the years of 1939,1951,1963,1975,1987,199,2011. Rabbits are slow and steady but they definitely win the race and how. Though they can be a bit fickle-minded at times.

Dragon (Yang):

If you were born in the years 1940, 1952, 1964,1976,1988,2000,2012,2024. The only mythical creature in this astrology it is highly courageous and passionate. They are also very giving and caring in nature according to myths.

Snake (Yin):

This cunning creature entails the years of 1941,1953,1965,1977,1989,2001,2013,2025. The people belonging to this sign are obviously very intuitive and enigmatic.

Horse (Yang):

What would you expect from a horse? Virility, right? The years of this sign are 1942,1954,1966,1978,1990,2002,2014 and 2026. People of this sign are witty and extroverted. Though they can also be very impulsive.

Ram (Yin):

This is the animal for years of 1943,1955,1967,1979,1991,2003,2015,2027. They are charming and romantic. Though they can often be lazy and anxious at times. They tend to be team-workers than team-leader.

Monkey (Yang):

Monkeys! They cover the years of 1944,1956,1968,1980,1992,2004,2016 and 2028. They are vibrant and funny. They are great at problem-solving and thrive with people.

Rooster (Yang):

They include the years 1945,1957,1969,1981,1993,2005,2017 and 2029. These people are blunt yet very talented. In the story of the Great Race, the Rooster proved to be a great leader.

Dog (Yang):

The Dog years are 1946,1958,1970,1982,1994,2006,2018 and 2030. They are extremely likeable and protective. They are fun to be around but may lack a bit of focus.

Pig (Yin):

The Pig represents the years of 1947,1959,1971,1983,1995,2007,2019 and 2031. They are noble and curious. They can be a bit gullible and hot-tempered.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)

