When is the next lunar eclipse in 2026? Date, timing and what astrologers say about the Full Moon day

The next lunar eclipse of 2026 arrives on August 27-28, giving you a chance to watch a deep partial lunar eclipse alongside the August Full Moon. The event will be visible across large parts of the US, although the exact viewing time depends on where you live.

August Lunar Eclipse 2026 (X/ANI)

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According to NASA, the eclipse reaches its maximum at about 4:14 a.m. UTC on August 28. In the eastern US, the penumbral phase begins at 9:23 p.m. EDT on August 27, while the partial eclipse begins at 10:33 p.m. and reaches its peak around 12:12 a.m. EDT on August 28.

Also Read When is the next eclipse? How to watch the August 2026 lunar eclipse in the US and what it means in astrology

When is the August 2026 lunar eclipse?

You can look up on the night of August 27 and into the early hours of August 28 to catch the eclipse. The partial phase will be especially noticeable as Earth's shadow moves across the Full Moon.

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{{^usCountry}} The eclipse is a partial lunar eclipse, not a total one. More than 90% of the Moon can fall within Earth's darkest shadow at maximum, giving the Moon a striking reddish appearance in some locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The eclipse is a partial lunar eclipse, not a total one. More than 90% of the Moon can fall within Earth's darkest shadow at maximum, giving the Moon a striking reddish appearance in some locations. {{/usCountry}}

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The August Full Moon is also known as the Sturgeon Moon, a traditional name associated with the Month.

What astrologers say about the Full Moon in Pisces

Astrologers are looking at this Full Moon through a different lens. The Moon moves through Pisces while the Sun sits opposite it in Virgo, creating what astrology describes as a Virgo-Pisces axis.

Recent astrology coverage has linked the eclipse with themes of emotional growth, closure, vulnerability and letting go.

Also Read August Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2026: Dates, timings and astrological significance

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Astrologer Susan Miller also places the August 27-28 eclipse at 5 degrees Pisces and notes that it falls in the same sign and degree as the August 28, 2007 eclipse. Her prediction encourages you to look back at themes that emerged around that earlier period and consider whether similar issues are returning in a different form.

What comes after the August lunar eclipse?

The August 27-28 event is the last lunar eclipse of 2026. The next lunar eclipse will arrive on February 20, 2027, and it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Also Read August 2026 Blood Moon: Why the Full Sturgeon Moon could turn red and what astrology says

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For now, you can treat the August Full Moon as both a skywatching event and, if astrology interests you, a moment for reflection. The astronomical event is measurable.