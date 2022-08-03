Which sun signs are the most compatible with Gemini?

Ruled by messenger Mercury, Gemini also known as the twin zodiac on the zodiac list. It has many traits and personalities which has a good match with few signs from the list. Have you wondered why some zodiacs doesn't seem to level up with you? Let's unfold the most and least compatible zodiac signs with Gemini.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which zodiac makes a perfect companion for Gemini?

Gemini and Aries: According to the personality traits, Gemini is quite a good compatible partner with Aries natives. Aries are known to end up being the decision maker, but this might work great because a Gemini person is great with coming up with ideas and create visions regarding almost any topic. On the flipside, Arians are great at focusing energy into a final decision and moving forward and taking action. So , gradually in this way both Aries and Gemini complement each other very well. You both are socialized people and have a great sense of humour to share among.

Gemini and Taurus: The earth sign Taurus and the air sign Gemini have a great match. Taureans are in love with the jovial nature of Gemini and Geminis are in love with the fact that taurus people is direct with their communication. Hence, this creates a strong attraction of mind and heart between the two of them. These two zodiacs tend to be parted with their same personalities. So, you're advising to settle down the situation by facing the problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini and Gemini: When the twin symbol zodiac meets with another twin zodiac then they make an ideal match. both Gemini natives tend to have a lot of fun together, but they're need other parts of their chart that bring a bit of practicality and consistency to the relationship if it works. Yet this remains for a certain period as the traits of a Gemini native is very fragile. Geminis usually mistrust their Gemini partners, dominates, and ends up jeopardizing their own relationship.

Gemini and Cancer: Gemini's lively energy puts cancer in a great mood and cancers affectionate nature fulfils Gemini's desire for physical connection. They find a bond when we talk about creativity and both love to laugh. Hence, this also adds you both as a pair. There are many challenges faced by these zodiacs for different personality traits, which ends up in friction between Gemini and Cancer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini and Leo: Leos confidence invites Gemini seductive nature and Gemini actually has a lot of fun trying to one-up Leo in a healthy competitive way though, meaning you both are ambitious. You both are fun with each other by seeing who can be the bigger, more successful personality. Gemini does have a tendency to analyze and sometimes criticize though. But as long Leo native doesn't bother to take the criticism on mind. Hence, it will be a struggle for Geminins to create a good compatibility.

Gemini and Virgo: Gemini and Virgo are known to be the most challenging pair. Both of these signs are ruled by Mercury, so they approach situations from an intellectual perspective which works really in terms of compatibility because at least in a situation when problems arise you both will be more logical than emotional. However, the main issue between a Gemini and a Virgo personality is that both really see the world and love so differently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini and Libra: This pair belongs from the same element, Air. Neither of you are too demanding, you both love keeping things light and agree on almost everything. Even when you don't agree it isn't a big deal because this two appreciate diversity of thought. Libra loves the way Gemini is excited each of life's encounters and Gemini loves libra's good taste and appreciation for the finer things in life.

Gemini and Scorpio: Scorpio are very private, and this is a problem because Geminis are quite open by person. Gemini natives lives to share what's happening in their life, also like to share their world with other people. You both make a great sexual bond. However, keeping aside the physical bond, you both part each other by personalities. Hence, Gemini with Scorpio will be a constant struggle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini and Sagittarius: The one best thing that brings you both on the same page is that you have tons of ideas and you're both creative problem solvers. So, when a Gemini unites with Sagittarius, there is an attraction you will for sure have fantasies of what the possibilities can bring when it comes to the love that you both could share between the two of them.

Gemini and Capricorn: Gemini can influence Capricorn to be little more open-minded and a little more light-hearted on the other side, Capricorn can influence Gemini to be a little more consistent in terms of making your dreams a reality. So, if Gemini can jump on board to some of Capricorn's rules and Capricorn can easily loosen up in the judgemental area which you two actually have some real potential here but without the necessary compromise it will be a continuous struggle and Gemini will struggle for more freedom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini and Aquarius: You're a great match. You both have no problem forgiving each other when your unpredictable nature gets you in trouble because both obviously have no problem understanding being unpredictable since both Gemini and Aquarius can be that way not to mention, both are likely to stay way too active to be pulled down by any jealously issues of course. This can change if have a lot of water in their chart without the factor that both can shake off jealously easily.

Gemini and Pisces: The passion for each other will remain very strong. Pisceans are open imaginative lover and Gemini has that fun lively wild side that makes Pisces feel free to express themselves which is great. The problem arises when Gemini finds that Pisces takes love very seriously which means they get their feelings hurt by Gemini's mischievous behaviour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}