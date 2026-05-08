...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Which The Devil Wears Prada character are you, based on your zodiac sign?

Here is your The Devil Wears Prada character match based on your zodiac sign.

Published on: May 08, 2026 01:15 am IST
Edited by Kanakanjali Roy
Advertisement

From ambition and confidence to loyalty and creativity, every character in The Devil Wears Prada has a personality that stands out. That is why it is fun to imagine which character matches your zodiac sign the most.

Which The Devil Wears Prada character are you, based on your zodiac sign? (Instagram)

Here is your The Devil Wears Prada character match based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Miranda Priestly

Bold, fearless, and impossible to ignore, Aries energy fits Miranda perfectly. You are driven, confident, and always aiming for the top. Like Miranda, you expect excellence from yourself and everyone around you.

Taurus: Nigel

Taurus signs are loyal, dependable, and deeply connected to beauty and comfort. Nigel has a calm confidence and a strong sense of style that make him unforgettable. He is the person everyone trusts.

Gemini: Andy Sachs

Geminis are adaptable and curious, just like Andy. She learns quickly, changes with every challenge, and balances two different worlds at once. You are always growing and figuring things out as you go.

Cancer: Lily

Mysterious, confident, and magnetic, Scorpio energy fits well with Christian. He is smart, intense, and always seems to know more than he says. You are naturally intriguing and hard to forget.

Sagittarius: James Holt

Sagittarius signs are creative, outspoken, and full of big ideas. James Holt is passionate about his work and not afraid to speak honestly. You love freedom, adventure, and expressing yourself fully.

Capricorn: Irv Ravitz

Capricorns are strategic, disciplined, and focused on success. Irv understands power, business, and long-term goals. You are practical and always thinking ahead.

Aquarius: Jacqueline Follet

Aquarius signs are independent, intelligent, and slightly unconventional. Jacqueline brings a fresh perspective and does not follow the crowd. You value originality and strong ideas.

Pisces: Doug

Pisces are kind, emotional, and supportive friends. Doug brings warmth and humour into stressful moments. You are compassionate and often the person others turn to for comfort.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for entertainment and is based on general zodiac personality traits. Character matches are subjective and may not reflect everyone’s personal experiences or beliefs.

 
zodiac sign sun signs astrology personality trait personality type
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Which The Devil Wears Prada character are you, based on your zodiac sign?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.