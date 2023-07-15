Who's your platonic soulmate? Learn from your zodiac sign

Zodiac signs that resonate the most with each other tend to function great in a platonic setting. Maybe as friends, co-workers, teachers and so on.

Aries and Capricorn

Zodiac signs that resonate the most with each other tend to function great in a platonic setting.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I know, I know. It doesn't make sense. But both these cardinal signs have similarities that make them admire one another a lot. Though they have different approaches, Aries and Capricorns are equally go-getters and courageous. While the former follows their fiery impulsiveness, the latter is more steady. They may face conflicts from time to time but a recognition of their matching conviction makes them healthy for each other.

Gemini and Taurus

Adjacent zodiac signs, Taurus and Gemini are very unlike each other. One is a fixed earth sign while the other is a mutable water sign. However, since both are fun-loving individuals at the core and hate conflicts they can match their energy well. Taureans are open to new experiences and Geminis are all for it.

Virgo and Cancer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As an earth-water pair, these two make a great romantic pair as well. They are very sentimental and would take care of each other's feelings. Virgos can teach Cancerians the value of practicality and Virgos can learn to let go. Understanding life together can help them bond forever.

Leo and Libra

They are a blast! A fire-air pair, they can socialize and have a whole lot of fun together. Both are also highly motivated for success, therefore their association can conquer all ambitions and dreams. Their stubborn nature can cause some fights but communication can solve everything right?

Sagittarius and Aquarius

The visionary Aquarius makes a great pair with the honest Sagittarius. They love learning new things and exploring new horizons, having an easy-flowing energy between them. Each can learn to be socially aware and focused in life from each other.

Pisces and Scorpio

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A water-water pair, they just make the perfect sense together. They make the best of friends and confidantes. Pisces can teach Scorpios to feel their emotions freely and can in turn learn to form a trait of practicality from Scorpios.