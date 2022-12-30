Yearly Love Horoscope 2023: How to achieve romantic bliss

Aries: As the new year brings joy into your life, you want to share that joy with your significant other. However, you need to learn self-control or you will just exacerbate the strain in your relationship. Put a stop to your rage if you want to fix your relationship and gain back the affection of your partner. This is the perfect moment to pop the question to your special someone if you are single. You will likely get married to the person you choose.

Taurus: Maintain a healthy work-life balance now to prevent your partner from feeling ignored. Your profession will likely exhaust you, which may have repercussions in your personal relationships. In a year where minimalism is king, make the most of your time together. Your significant other will remain faithful to you inspite of their resentment. The first three months of the new year are an ideal time for those who are unmarried to tie the knot.

Gemini: Try to make travel a priority as a couple this year. If you and your partner decide to make a move this year, you'll both have the chance to see the world in a whole new light. Take advantage of this window of opportunity. You should be understanding if your partner's professional life keeps them very busy. Be on your best behaviour diplomatically and watch out for potential confrontations in the month of May.

Cancer: This year may be a trying one for your love connections. Despite this, there is still hope for you to win over the heart of the one you love by just appreciating them in your own special manner. There will be increased tension between the two of you in May, and work stress might make matters even worse. Also watch over your partner’s health at this time. If you're single, the middle of the year is when you should be looking for a potential spouse.

Leo: This is the year where you put your relationships front and centre. Your focus this year will be on establishing a solid foundation for your relationship. In any case, you and your partner will benefit from your taking greater responsibility for the relationship. Avoid isolating yourself for too long and try to have more conversations with your significant other. If you're currently unmarried, you may plan on tying the knot sometime in the first part of this year.

Virgo: Those of you who are currently experiencing romantic difficulties may discover that this year is particularly trying. Your partner may need space from you for similar reasons, but if you value your connection with them, you should work on improving yourself so that they don't get resentful. Litigation leading to separation is a real possibility for some of you. Those who are looking for love may find it in the most unexpected of places, even abroad.

Libra: This is the time to stay invested in your current relationship. Be loyal to your partner, else this year can prove to be testing for your love life. Married couples may have to take important decisions related to their children's future. Newlywed can plan to extend their family this year. If you are single, there are bright love prospects for you this year. Your affection for one another will blossom and your relationship will be full of joy.

Scorpio: This year, you'll be more cautious about maintaining peace at home. The majority of your time and effort will be spent at home, so it's important to prioritise quality time with family and friends. Some of you may re-evaluate your love aspirations in light of your overall levels of happiness goals. Some of you may see no meaning in their current relationship and choose to leave. A new house purchase at this time might be a wise idea.

Sagittarius: You care deeply about the person you're talking to and will want to make things right for them. As a result, you'll be brimming with creative ways to enhance your romantic relationships. In 2023, you and your significant other should take several trips. Individuals who have recently entered a romantic partnership may find themselves going through some rough patches. Because of the potential for misunderstandings, it is important to maintain open lines of communication.

Capricorn: Start the new year off right by focusing on your significant other. Avoid a grumbling attitude by making an additional effort to comprehend your mate. Your connection will strengthen and your bond will deepen throughout from February. This means more time for the two of you to bond and get to know one another. The demands of family life and having to wear several hats on a daily basis can take their toll. Seek help from your partner, if required.

Aquarius: Your outlook on love and life may change this year. For married couples, this might mean higher expectations, which is a known source of tension. The frequency of close relationships may increase. This will open up a wealth of fresh possibilities for singles to figure out what they want in a partner and maintain their drive to go for it. Sometime about the middle of the year, they can make a marriage proposal to their sweetheart.

Pisces: This year, you may have an increased want for solitude and distance from your romantic commitments. But if you don't tell your partner how you really feel, they can take it personally and start judging you for all the wrong reasons. Rebuild confidence by talking things through. A trip to a romantic foreign locale might be one of your shared aspirations as a couple this year. This will bring you much joy. Singles must remain imaginative to woo their love interest.

---------------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

