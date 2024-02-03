Zodiac love compatibility: The best and worst matches for Cancer sign

If you're in a relationship with a Cancer, it's important to know that beneath their strong exterior, they are romantic and have a complex personality. Cancers often idealize their parents and may compare their partners to them because they desire a deep connection and a sense of home. Cancer love compatibility with all the 12 zodiac signs.

Also Read Zodiac love compatibility: The best and worst matches for Aries sign

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Similar to the changing phases of the moon, a Cancer's feelings go through ups and downs. They can be moody, and sometimes, they express themselves without realizing the shifts happening inside them. It's essential to be flexible and understand the Lunar nature of the Crab, acknowledging their fears and past hurts.

Also Read Zodiac love compatibility: The best and worst matches for Taurus sign

Good matches for Cancer are Libra, Pisces, and Capricorn, but even with compatible signs, Cancers tend to be very cautious. It takes time for them to work through their idealized notions and open up in a relationship.

Cancer love compatibility with all the 12 zodiac signs

Aries and Cancer Compatibility: Aries and Cancer's relationship is quite intense, not just in the bedroom – they seem to be born to argue.

Cancer often feels hurt by Aries' sharp words, and in response, Cancer lashes back with their own well-chosen words. Aries can also be too loose with money, especially with the household budget, which really bothers Cancer. Dealing with all this drama, it might not be worth staying in this relationship.

Taurus and Cancer Compatibility: The Taurus and Cancer pairing is like a perfect match in astrology!

Both signs value each other's love and strongly desire security. While Taurus may not be extremely creative in bed, Cancer compensates for that and provides the attention Taurus craves. In return, Taurus helps keep Cancer's emotional aspects grounded. Financially, they manage well and create a home filled with enchanting moments.

Gemini and Cancer Compatibility: Cancerians, be cautious and avoid the attracion of the shiny Gemini. While there may be initial pleasure in a sexual connection due to the playful Gemini nature, it might fade when you notice their casual attitude towards matters of the heart.

Gemini tends to be a free spirit and avoids feeling "possessed" by others. It might be better for you to stay in your shell and wait for someone with a different Sun Sign to come your way.

Cancer and Cancer Compatibility: When Cancers come together in the bedroom, the intimacy can be incredible! However, the overall relationship might not be as great.

The constant waves of changing emotions create a dependent and overly-sensitive dynamic, making it unwise for two Cancers to form a deep connection. The likelihood of deep wounds and lingering grudges is too high when Cancers expose themselves to each other. It's advised to approach this as a brief encounter or consider walking away to protect yourself.

Leo and Cancer Compatibility: As a Cancer, you might experience times when your emotions or hormones are intense. Connecting with a Leo could be the solution to both challenges.

A Leo partner brings a naturally positive and outgoing energy that helps balance your occasional blue moods. At the same time, you can use your skillful communication to shower your Leo with sweet and flattering words, something they find truly captivating.

Virgo and Cancer Compatibility: This relationship falls under the category of "please and tease."

While a Virgo partner may be a bit more analytical than you, there's a depth beneath the surface that allows your personalities to flourish in a net of both passionate and compassionate connections.

You make great friends for each other, understanding each other's unique qualities and how you can mutually benefit. Allow your Virgo partner to provide protection while you bring delight to them. It's a very secure and positive situation for both parties involved.

Libra and Cancer Compatibility: While these pair may create a visually appealing living space together, dealing with each other inside that space is a whole different challenge. Libra struggles to comprehend Cancer's moods, and Cancer views Libra as too emotionally detached to the point of being trivial. Neither partner feels very content, and there's a difficulty in connecting intimately.

In this case, it might be best to give this relationship a hard pass.

Scorpio and Cancer Compatibility: The combination of Cancer and Scorpio is like astrological dynamite ready to ignite. Your Scorpio partner doesn't feel the need for jealousy because you are completely faithful and emotionally invested in the relationship. In return, Scorpio responds with deep love and an equally impressive level of intimacy.

This relationship not only has the potential to endure but can also improve over the years.

Sagittarius and Cancer Compatibility: As a Cancer, you might find Sagittarius too playful and sometimes unreliable. On the other hand, Sagittarius may get frustrated with what they see as constant neediness from you.

Often, you both seem like porcupines to each other - prickly and annoying.

Capricorn and Cancer Compatibility: Despite being opposite in temperament, a romantic involvement between Cancer and Capricorn tends to work better as a friendship than a committed relationship.

As a Cancer, you desire attention and sensitivity, but Capricorn often seems preoccupied with various hobbies and activities, making you feel somewhat ignored. Additionally, both Cancer and Capricorn have moody tendencies, making the journey quite challenging unless other astrological factors act as a sort of safety belt.

Aquarius and Cancer Compatibility: The attraction between Cancer and Aquarius is understandable since Aquarius is often seen as the "lost Water sign." However, despite having water elements in their astrological chart, Aquarius fundamentally remains an Air Sign. Combining Water and Air is like creating a tornado – it's unpredictable and not the most stable.

Aquarius can be too erratic and emotionally detached for your liking, and their spontaneous comments might easily hurt your feelings. It's advisable to approach this connection with caution and perhaps maintain some distance.

Pisces and Cancer Compatibility: The pairing of Pisces and Cancer is highly successful and harmonious. Both signs bring sincerity and sensitivity to the relationship, providing support during challenging times.

Affection, romance, and loyalty are strong aspects of your connection. When it comes to intimate moments, your Piscean partner is imaginative and open to exploring new ideas with you. Enjoy the experience!