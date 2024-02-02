Zodiac love compatibility: The best and worst matches for Taurus sign

A Taurus in love is usually a happy person. You enjoy the calmness of relationships, the physical side of romantic moments, and a unique connection that you value. The only time you might get upset is if you feel someone has lied or harmed you, especially when it comes to family. Taurus love compatibility with all the 12 zodiac signs.

If a Taurus feels wronged, they become one of the strongest forces in astrology.

Generally, if a person is born under this bull zodiac sign, they prefer being loyal in a relationship. Once you commit, it's for a long time. However, some signs like having more freedom; if you try to control them too much, they might want to leave. Taurus can succeed more in relationships when they learn to give a bit of space, making the connection even stronger. Some signs that go well with Taurus include Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, Leo, and Pisces. But Taurus needs to be careful not to move too slowly and risk pushing people away.

Aries and Taurus Compatibility:

An Aries and Taurus relationship can be quite challenging for both of you. As a Taurus, you like to take your time and think things through, while Aries tends to act quickly without much thought. You see the possibility of Aries making mistakes, and when it happens, you might feel a bit superior, which hurts Aries a lot.

Aries can't easily control their impulses, just like you can't change your strong loyalty. This relationship might only work if Taurus sometimes joins Aries on their adventures, helping them succeed.

Taurus and Taurus Compatibility:

If you want a steady and reliable relationship, a Taurus and Taurus pair is a great choice! When two Bulls come together, they stay stable, trustworthy, and practical. Their routines are so predictable; that you can almost set your watch by them.

Your shared love for nature and enjoying life's simple joys brings you happiness. However, be cautious about the lack of flexibility, which might make life a bit monotonous. In terms of intimacy, a Taurus-Taurus match works well. Both partners take their time and savour sensual lovemaking.

Gemini and Taurus Compatibility:

Taurus, you find Gemini's humour and sharp mind attractive. However, you don't like their tendency to be inconsistent in conversations and difficulty sticking to plans. As a Taurus, you prefer to think through ideas quietly and see projects through to the end once you commit to them.

This pair falls into a bit of a grey area in terms of relationships. Other astrological factors could either enhance or hinder your chances of a successful connection.

Cancer and Taurus Compatibility:

This pair truly stands out under the starry sky. Taurus and Cancer enjoy creating cosy homes, often in peaceful countryside settings. Your home radiates warmth and friendliness, often hosting small gatherings for close friends.

If the relationship progresses to having children, both of you will make excellent and reliable parents. Taurus brings practicality to Cancer's emotional nature, and Cancer opens Taurus's heart to new and tender feelings. A very sweet and promising future awaits the two of you.

Leo and Taurus Compatibility:

Moving beyond friendship, the Taurus and Leo pairing proves to be quite challenging and often confusing. Both of you possess a strong sense of commitment that sometimes keeps you in relationships, even if they aren't the healthiest. However, the stability and trust you offer each other can only go so far, especially between two very stubborn zodiac signs.

The differences between Taurus and Leo tend to outweigh the commonalities. Both of you can be quite headstrong, especially when it comes to personal style and perspectives. Taurus tends to be a quiet homebody, while Leo enthusiastically ventures out into the world, revelling in the admiration of fans. In summary, the consensus for this pairing leans more towards consternation and conflict than harmony.

Virgo and Taurus Compatibility:

Taurus and Virgo are both practical signs that excel at working together. Both are not afraid of commitment and share a love for excellent food. Taurus appreciates Virgo's discerning tastes, and in turn, Taurus supports Virgo's personal growth. Virgo, in return, provides Taurus with almost limitless physical, mental, and emotional care.

This pair seems to have the potential for a long and fulfilling life together.

Libra and Taurus Compatibility:

Taurus, you come across a Libra and find them charming, but honestly, you can't quite pinpoint why! Sure, your partner tries their best to steer clear of conflicts, which keeps things agreeable, but they are also frequently unavailable, always off to another social event.

These differences can become significant stress points in your relationship, and it might be a bit puzzling for those who know you well! In this situation, maintaining a friendship or even keeping things casual might be the best approach for both of you.

Scorpio and Taurus Compatibility:

The compromises in this couple become crucial. When you encounter a Scorpio, there's a magnetic attraction that even the typically steadfast Taurus finds irresistible. As the relationship develops, you feel a continuous pull towards your Scorpio.

Interestingly, this is beneficial because Scorpios often deal with jealousy and trust issues, and your consistent presence helps ease these concerns. Scorpio values Taurus' reliable and steady nature, but both of you need to be cautious of getting stuck in stubborn standoffs.

Sagittarius and Taurus Compatibility:

These two signs have many contrasting personality traits that might be challenging to reconcile. You appreciate simplicity and consistency, while the Sagittarius always aims at new targets, whether travelling or planning the next talk-of-the-town party.

This couple could work if both individuals have separate interests they actively engage in. Even then, the Taurus spirit may feel uncertain and disconnected. However, it's suggested that this isn't a relationship likely to last.

Capricorn and Taurus Compatibility:

When you combine a Taurus with a Capricorn, you form a productive duo that truly comprehends the value of teamwork!

This is a solid and grounded relationship with a harmonious connection of minds and bodies. Both of you find fulfilment in intellectual pursuits, with Taurus offering reliability and Capricorn ensuring things are well-organized. The key for this couple is to remember to set aside time for leisure and play, as neglecting this aspect could make the relationship feel overly serious.

Aquarius and Taurus Compatibility:

When water meets the earth, you often get mud, and the Taurus-Aquarius relationship is no exception.

The conventional Taurus nature struggles to connect with the eccentric and avant-garde Aquarian. While Taurus looks to learn from history, Aquarius constantly focuses on future trends. Finding common ground is a rare occurrence for both of you, making this relationship notably challenging in terms of compatibility.

Pisces and Taurus Compatibility:

There is a quiet sense of acceptance in this relationship. Both Taurus and Pisces have generally peaceful natures. Taurus is drawn to Pisces' tenderness, empathy, and compassion, finding them very appealing. Combining this with the Bull's practicality creates a solid foundation for building a relationship. Pisces can navigate Taurus' occasional frustrations, understanding that, ultimately, Taurus finds clarity.

While there might be some frustrations, the overall sentiment is mutual intrigue.