Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 4: Find out if your plans will fall in place

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Driven by the Sun; you are warm and passionate enough - you need no support to stand strong. You are brave, honest with people, you have a big heart and you can manage if somebody did you wrong - you will still accept them and try to make things normal with them. You trust people too much which might be an issue for you though you don’t take criticism well but still you should try to hold back your hard feelings rather focus on the issue of getting deceived. Take a careful look around you might see the problem which is making you upset. Try to spend a good time with your family and close friends, plan a trip and explore exotic destinations. Though negative things won’t affect your happy mood, everything will be smooth.

Leo Finance Today

You are getting big news regarding your monetary status; some prior investment will turn into the sweetest fruit you have ever had. If you are planning to purchase gold it will also be beneficial for you. If you were planning to sell or purchase any specific property this is the right time to secure a good deal.

Leo Family Today

Your blood relations will give you all the good time, love and attention that you need. You will cherish the good times with your loved ones.

Leo Career Today

You might witness a rough patch in your work life, this will annoy you in every little way. But maintaining the spirit of working professionally, ups and downs are just part of life. You will be back on track soon.

Leo Health Today

Your health will be sound, you will be feeling fit and fine. There will not be any major issues but still be cautious about the things around you.

Leo Love Life Today

The cosmic energy is showing pretty much favourable results regarding your life, but try to maintain a healthy conversation. Don’t get annoyed over little things, you will have a good time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

