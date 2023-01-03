Leo Horoscope Today, January 3, 2023: Focus on the positive

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Do not let small things bother you because your beloved family has your back. It could be an excellent choice to plan a small trip with your family. Daily Astrological Prediction says, do let them know how much you love them. Your health would support you through thick and thin. Try not to make major investments, rather stay on the track to wisely manage the finances. Taking risk might only benefit if you’re planning on buying some property or making money from some existing such asset. Appreciate your spouse’s love for you with some flowers or a romantic yet simple dinner at home. Single Leo natives might have another basic day but keep your fingers crossed. You never know what surprise may come your way. Today, keep things as planned when it comes to your investments and expenditure. Prefer not to take risk or initiate any new transactions. There are no proven losses or profits as of today but it is suggested not to run after opportunities that look appealing. Real estate might be the area of interest if you seek expected returns.

Leo Family Today

Neither profit nor any losses are predicted as of today. Maintain your consistency and strategize future expenditure and investments keeping all possible outcomes in mind.

Leo Career Today

Hard work never goes unpaid. Today might gift you with the fruit of your patience and determination. Leo natives tend to get a promotion at work. Students could be appreciated by their teachers and mentors for their perseverance.

Leo Health Today

Your health would help you go one step further with energy and devotion. Support your health with healthy meals and stress busting activities. Good health is the key to being able to achieve anything and everything.

Leo Love Life Today

Embrace the presence and support your partner provides. There is a possibility that they will surprise you with a gift as a token of love. Single natives of Leo seem to have good luck finding “the one” for them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

