Leo Horoscope Today, November 14, 2022: You’ll overcome past wounds

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

How about an enthralling outing with your family members? Have you been contemplating about it but didn’t find the right time to implement the same? Well, this is the sign! Daily Astrological Predictions says, today is the appropriate time to embark on this journey! Sun is shining and so are you! Aren’t the weather and your mood resonating for a travel plan? Be it a solo or group outing, adventures are waiting for you! If that bag at the mall seemed to be too expensive to buy, don’t be disappointed. The threads would be ruined but your soul is here to stay. Do not get carried away with materialistic items! Is the property you have been thinking about obtaining, booked for someone else? Maybe it isn’t anymore. Go for a double check and it might just be yours!

Leo Health Today

Get your yoga mat, lay it on the floor, scroll on a few videos and get started with your meditation. Your mind and body are in the right shape and Yoga could simply take you to another level of feeling great.

Leo Finance Today

Today you will understand the importance of being financially independent. Taking money from your parents doesn’t help anymore, does it? Update your resume and lead towards a job-hunting session.

Leo Career Today

You have engrossed yourself into petty job offers that don't satisfy your requirements. It is time to dig big! Keep on trying until you land in your dream job, or even close.

Leo Family Today

Is your birthday around or your corner or is there a reason for celebration? Your family has all planned out with utmost dedication. Get ready to feel special and loved.

Leo Love Life Today

You and your partner have been going through some complications. You both have started to contemplate upon the relationship you share. Maybe you have faced the curve ball but cushions arrive only after hardships!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

