Libra Daily Horoscope for October 2: Few may expect cash crunch today

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, it's a good day to plan an outing or picnic with your close ones. Business trips will prove fruitful and get you new clients or business deals. Though your financial condition does not allow you to spend on lucrative investment deals, you should still consider some property deals as they may turn out to be beneficial in near future.

You should try to strike a balance in your personal and professional life. You need to make sure that everything is okay on the health front.

It's a good idea to plan a long drive with your spouse or lover and make her/him feel special. What else do you have to unfold today, read ahead!

Libra Finance Today:

Some may feel a cash crunch, but it will be easy to manage it. Some good investment plans and property deals may come your way. It is a good idea to postpone spending money on buying something expensive that is not the need of the hour.

Libra Family Today:

Libra, you are a family person and your family members are quite important to you. Today, it will make you happy to see everyone happy in your family. You will get a chance to spend quality time with them.

Libra Career Today:

Things will be normal on the professional front, but you may have to spend extra hours to complete some additional responsibility or work assigned to you. Some may think about switching jobs.

Libra Health Today:

Those who have been neglecting a minor health issue for a long time, need to take care of it. Some may join a gym or buy expensive fitness equipment to achieve fitness goals.

Libra Love Life Today:

Things will be usual on the love front; you and your spouse may be busy planning something big. Some may take their relationship to the next level and think about getting married or having a baby.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Color: light red

