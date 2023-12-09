Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 9, 2023 predicts turmoil at work

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle all past issues today

Stay happy and in love today. Chaos exists at the workplace but display professionalism to settle it. Minor health issues exist and wealth may not be positive.

Be diplomatic both at the office and at home. Despite minor financial issues in the first half of the day, things will be back to normal as the day progresses. Keep an eye on the health as well.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in your attitude and the lover will realize this. Some relationships may not work out as you may not be serious and fail to give enough time. Today is also good to settle the old issues with the ex-lover. Office romance may sound good in books and movies but may not give positive results in the personal life. Male Libras must also avoid extramarital affairs today. You may also introduce the lover to the parents to get their approval.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor troubles wait for you at the office. Despite the hard work, the results may not be as expected and this may cause a tussle with the superior. Do not lose your mind and avoid confrontations. Instead, focus on the job. Some Libras may lose their temper at the workplace, especially at meetings that may cause trouble. Be positive in attitude and this can bring in good results today. Those who are in the notice period can expect good news in the second part of the day. Government officials can expect a change in location today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about money today as things are not positive. Though some Libras will see good returns, expenses are also high. Some unexpected financial requirements may come up and you need to have enough wealth in the coffer. Do not lend a huge amount to anyone as getting it back will be a tough task. Also, stay away from borrowing. Libras must also keep a distance from the stock market and speculative business as the results may not be positive.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health will show signs of trouble. Those who have kidney or liver-related troubles will require medical attention. Females who are pregnant must avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding. Drink plenty of water while keeping spicy stuff out of the menu. Avoid oily and greasy food and stick to a simple and light diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

