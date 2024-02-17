 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts a good news soon - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts a good news soon

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts a good news soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth will give you a good time today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says you believe in discipline

Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty. Your commitment will work out at the job. Financial success is backed by good health today. Have a balanced diet.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty.

Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Be cool in your personal life and also spend more time with your partner. Both health and wealth will give you a good time today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Displeasures may be there in the relationship but you need to patiently overcome them as things will get resolved sooner. Some Scorpios will see positive twists in the love affair. Today is good to take a call on marriage. Females will see the support of family. Office romance is not a good idea, especially for married Scorpios. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it. However, keep control over anger and arguments as this can hamper the relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Show your proficiency to accomplish highly challenging tasks. There will be minor issues waiting in the form of office politics. A co-worker may raise a finger against your commitment or productivity. Those who are new in the office must refrain from giving comments, especially at crucial team meetings. Healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime today to meet the goals.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will exist today. A previous investment will bring in a good return. You may purchase a property or renovate the house. The Scorpios who are keen to buy a vehicle can go ahead with the plan. You may also provide money to charity or contribute to a celebration within the office or family. If you are keen to do stock business, learn the tips from an expert.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Avoid junk food today and instead add more vegetables and fruits to the diet. Those with a history of heart problems may need to consult a doctor today, especially in the second half. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension may make the day troublesome. Some females will have oral health issues. Pregnant females must be careful to not lift heavy objects.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign
